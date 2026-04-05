Before I launch into today’s essay about my renewed hope for William F. Buckley, Jr. on race, my heart was moved to say a few words more about the meaning of my best grade school friend, Peter, in my life. The Retirement of Peter I always sign off my lonely Substack essays “By W. F. Twyman, Jr.” Have you ever wondered why? Have you thought about why I do so since I began this Substack? Some of you may guess that I want to draw a firm distinction between my Dad (Sr.) and my older son (III). This is part of the answer. The deeper answer lies in a conversation between Peter and me in junior high school. The year was the early 1970s. I was addressing an envelope. Peter took a look at the return address and said, “You know, (southern) men use their first two initials when they mean business. My Dad does that. You should too.” I tried out W. F. Twyman, Jr. for the first time and I liked it. Since that fateful conversation so long ago, I have always signed my name W. F. Twyman, Jr. when I am engaging the world in a formal way, if I have the option.

One day at school, Peter and I were talking about a topic long forgotten. Maybe, I was discoursing on my long, formal name. Peter paused for a moment and said, “Winkfield sounds formal and stilted. You should go by a nickname. Try Wink.” I tried out Wink and it caught on at Salem Church Junior High. Peter divined my catchy name.

On January 23, 1974, William F. Buckley, Jr. hosted a Firing Line show titled Politics and Black Progress. His two guests were Georgia State Representative Julian Bond and SNCC leader John Lewis. Isn’t it revealing that, far from the view of Buckley, Peter and I were living Black Progress in a small-town, suburban middle-class 96% white school, a school that never knew a day of segregation? We were free of a racial burden as we made friends and memories for a lifetime. I would be recognized by my white southern teachers as the top student in 8th grade and elected by classmates as Student Council Governor. Not once in our grade school days did Peter and I ever talk about race. We talked about the stuff of life.

Firing Line with William F, Buckley, Jr.: Politics and Black Progress

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I have now read 3/4 of Buckley: The Life and the Revolution that Changed America by Sam Tanenhaus. These are my impressions on Buckley and black Americans.

No Change

There was a time when the lynching of Emmett Till warranted national news. That time would have been in September 1955 when the assailants stood trial in Sumner, Mississippi. Many who are versed in racial history may recall the climax “when Till’s elderly relative Moses Wright, a sixty-four-year-old Delta sharecropper, stood up in the witness chair, rising to his full height of five-foot-three-ignoring the presence of beefy sheriffs, pistols strapped at their waists—and pointed a ‘black, workworn finger straight at the huge and stormy head’ of one of the accused.” (p.341) That was a racial story in its day and time that called out for national coverage. Buckley through his journal of opinion, the National Review, remained silent. Why? “For the ‘culturally Southern’ Buckley, race was a settled question.” Buckley and Race

Please observe that the cultural South of Sumner, Mississippi in September 1955 was not the cultural South of Chester, Virginia in September 1972. I solely wish there was more wisdom about the nuance and complexity in Southern culture in the public discourse.

If race was a settled question, there was no place in Buckley’s worldview for Mr. Civil Rights himself, Congressman Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. Congressman Powell represented the best in black American politics. A son of the famous Rev. Adam Clayton Powell, Sr. , Congressman Powell represented Harlem from 1945 to 1971. Powell was an activist to his core and an unapologetic black man, despite his appearance and ability to pass for white. I have a theory which I suggest some writer or scholar might test. Could it be that the lighter a black American appears, the more activist is said black American to prove their racial bona fides? Certainly, Walter White, Governor P.B.S. Pinchback, Howard University President Mordecai Johnson, pioneer black lawyer John Mercer Langston, and Texas Reconstruction leader Norris Wright Cuney come to mind. My intution is not evidence, just a feeling.

Congressman Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. (1908 - 1972)

Congressman Powell rubbed Buckley the wrong way for several reasons. First, Powell could not be ignored as the Civil Rights movement advanced. Powell, minister of the Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem just like his father before him, pastored every Sunday over “the largest Protestant parish of any color in the world.” (p. 384) 14,000 people belonged to Abyssinian Baptist which was a dream captive audience for a powerful politician. Powell was spellbinding in the pulpit as he combined formal oratory with the wit of “the New York standup comic.” (p. 385) Second, Powell declared racial segregation as his sworn enemy. He refused to follow the whites-only policy at the Congressional barbershop. And he encouraged his staff to do the same. Third, Powell was a race man. Powell was a black man first and a congressman second. He demanded civil rights not tomorrow but right now, today: “not next year or the year after, but right now—this afternoon!” (Id.) Fourth, he introduced a series of civil rights bills on Capitol Hill “that would become law, in some cases within a few years.” (Id.) Finally, he made it his business to attach amendments “to appropriations bills that would deny money to districts that remained segregated in defiance of Brown.” (pgs. 385 - 386)

The congressman was a showman who got things done. And Buckley didn’t like it.

What triggered Buckley into action was a political sweetheart deal cut between President Dwight D. Eisenhower and Powell. Powell agreed to endorse the Republican president which Eisenhower was all too happy to accept. In return, the administration decided to more or less look the other way. Powell played fast and loose with federal law. A federal jury had been empaneled to look into allegations that Power and his wife had evaded paying taxes for several years.

The National Review published an essay titled “Trials of the Rev. Mr. Powell” in January 1957. Powell was depicted as a Harlem heart throb, “wavy hair, Roman features and skin so fair that in college he was not known (having taken care not to let himself be known) as a Negro until his family came to visit.” (p. 389) The focus was on his sensual appeal to the lady voters: “When he stands up 6-foot-3, shakes that hair of his down in his face, and shouts just once, he’ll get the support of every woman.” (Id.)

Buckley smelled a phony, a corrupt Harlem politico. There was evidence that Powell may have impeded the federal grand jury investigation which triggered Buckley even more. The National Review began publishing weekly on the Powell federal case. Buckley went as far as to provide each member of the twenty-three member grand jury with copies of his piece The Wheels of Investigation. (p. 392) In the end, the grand jury indicted Powell on three charges of tax evasion. Buckley was thrilled, until he wasn’t.

The National Review published a piece asking whether “the jig is up for Adam Clayton Powell, Jr.” (p. 394). The jury decided otherwise. “On April 22, (1960), a week after income tax day, following two days of deliberation, the jury was hung (10-2 for acquittal) and Powell was free.” (p.399) Powell appeared “shocked to find he was innocent.” (p. 399) Buckley “had managed every phase of the campaign against Adam Powell, from original expose, through the updates that followed, and the taunting weekly countdown of inaction by the Justice Department.” (p. 400) The question is fairly asked: did Buckley subject Powell to a stricter level of scrutiny because of Powell’s race or Powell’s power influence as a civil rights leader or both?

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The next villian after Congressman Powell was Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. It was hard being a northern pro-segregationist. The tide of history was flowing against Buckley. Now, consider anomalous aspects to Buckley on civil rights which I suggest reflects an intellectual search for his bearings. When it came to Dr. King, Buckley was initially interested. I am speculating Dr. King as a southerner made more sense to Buckley than the rabble rouser from Harlem, Powell. My speculation is consistent with Buckley as a cultural southerner. Buckley supported (tentatively) the Montgomery bus boycott. Buckley liked the idea of economic pressure to change the system. He even thought the Montgomery officials should go along with the boycott idea “by financing separate bus systems.” (p. 418) Notice how Buckley misread Dr. King’s vision. Buckley is like a fish in water. He doesn’t recognize that race segregation itself is the issue, not better black buses.

All things changed for Buckley when Dr. King spoke kindly of the “racist thug” Adam Powell. Kind words for Powell meant Dr. King was beyond the pale. From that point, Buckley turned on Dr. King with venom. He called Dr. King a “shifty fellow.” (p. 418) Dr. King was ultimately about race mixing (bad, very bad). Buckley’s sister wrote up an account called The Two Faces of Dr. King after Dr. King give a talk at Yale. Notice the words Buckley’s sister used to describe Dr. King—"soberly dressed, ‘clerky’ little man”…‘his seeming fixation on segregated ‘lavatories.’” (p. 418) There is no evidence Buckley disavowed the language of his sister.

As an aside, we were witnessing a growing public association of white supremacy with libertarian principles. Such a generational loss due to colonization of classical liberal values by racial prejudice and bigotry. These associations and impressions would linger for generations in black American culture and consciousness. Which is a pity and a shame considering the world views and visions of leaders like John Mercer Langston, Mordecai Johnson, Spottswood W. Robinson III and others.

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James Baldwin

Buckley was a nuanced and complex man within his default setting of segregation for black people. As I wrote that sentence, it struck me as an odd thing to say but it bears some explanation. Consider Buckley’s relationship with author James Baldwin. A native of Harlem in New York City, Baldwin wrote a novel Another Country which presented a world of love affairs, interracial couples, and homosexuality. Buckley read Another Country and admired its “complex gay and interracial themes.” (p. 550) I put it to you that an intellectual and writer who reads about love between blacks and whites in 1962 is more than a cultural southerner in a Jim Crow way. An admiration for Another Country suggests a curiosity about life beyond what one has known in Sharon, Connecticut and Camden, South Carolina. There is an open mindedness to a fictional story where love trumps the way of the way of the racial world. I would argue that Buckley in 1962 who was reading Another Country was not the Buckley of 1949 at Yale or the Buckley of 1942 at Milbrook. Something changed within Buckley.

Who knows? Maybe, Buckley discovered family friend U.S. Senator Strom Thurmond had a black daughter down in South Carolina? Could it be Buckley faced cognitive dissonance, that racial segregation might be wrong after all? That he reached out to a novel by Baldwin to better understand the ever changing times Buckley was living through?

Yet Buckley also realized Baldwin was another native of Harlem, the power base of Congressman Powell. Baldwin was not a southerner. He brought to his commentary and life all of the “bitterness against the white community” published by “guilt-ridden white editors.” (p. 550)

Colleges and universities wanted to hear more from Baldwin about race in America. And Baldwin spoke from his life experience on the streets of Harlem. He knew of police brutality as a ten-year-old in the 1930s. Baldwin trumpeted the new reality that “this world is white no longer, and it will never be white again.” (p. 551) In an exchange with Malcolm X, Baldwin said “white power has been broken.” (Id.) “It’s no longer possible for a white man in this country to tell a Negro who he is, and make the Negro believe this.” (Id.) Those words could have come from the mouth of Congressman Powell.

Buckley was not having it. In fact, he felt apartheid in South Africa was a great idea! what Jim Crow might have become if only its architects had been more systematic in their thinking—overtly embracing the idea of fully developed separate nations, Black and white.” (p. 552)

But Buckley within his fossilized worldview could act contrary to expectation. In a stunning piece titled What Color is God, one of the writers for the National Review wrote Baldwin’s perception of America’s racial history was accurate. “We have been cruel to the Negro…We have, more than we know; more than we want to know.” (p. 555) In a mark of intellectual clarity and openness, Buckley green lit this essay for publication as the cover essay in May 1963. Buckley personally edited the piece which took up eight full pages and called it quite possibly the National Review’s “finest hour.”

That intellectual willingness to highlight, and publish, a seminal essay at odds with one’s personal opinion is a testament to Buckley’s security as a mind. Buckley could platform for his readers and the world a different viewpoint while, at the same time, revewing Baldwin’s The Fire Next Time as a “call to lynch the white God.” (p. 556)

Despite his extreme disagreement with Baldwin’s views on race, Buckley agreed to debate Baldwin at the venerable Cambridge Union, a literary society at Cambridge University founded in 1815. Buckley did not let up in his criticism of Baldwin before the debate. At one point, he called Baldwin America’s Number 1 hater. Baldwin requested to be seated as far as possible from Buckley during the debate. 1,000 people attended the historic meeting of these opposite extremes on the America’s racial spectrum.

The proposition before the society was whether the American Dream is at the expense of the America Negro. Baldwin delivered a historic account of mistreatment at the hands of white America. When he concluded, he was met with two minutes of standing applause. Baldwin appeared stunned as this was unheard of. Buckley was outmatched. The times were not his friend. He offered ad hominem attacks against Baldwin and seemed oddly outmatched by the native of Harlem. Buckley lost the debate 544 to 164. (p. 561)

Buckley remained stubborn on race, unchanged in his view that the real problem was demagogic black leadership (like Congressman Powell) and not a biased criminal justice system. I am repeating the author’s observation. I have no personal experience with the criminal justice system, biased or unbiased.

By this point, I was up to page 596 out of a 868-page book. Was there any glimmer of growth for Buckley as a race man?

I saw a faint flicker, the spark of an ember, on page 596. In an interesting lark, Buckley ran for Mayor of New York City. His campaign brought him into contact with many segments of the population, including black people. One of my favorite passages recounts how Buckley found himself at the home of a black political operative in Bedford-Stuyvesant. The operative was old, a former Pullman Porter, who had promised to deliver the entire Bronx to Buckley (!). I read on with interest. As Buckley sat in the living room with the man’s family and lieutenants, the wife served “up a torrent of sandwiches, cakes, drinks, cakes, drinks, cigars…” (p. 596) In Buckley fashion, he recalled the daugher-in-law walking in who was a nurse’s aid. She said she was for John Lindsay until today when he announced a ridiculous bicycle scheme. Buckley chimed in and exclaimed that was ridiculous. This exchange left an impression on Buckley and me as it showed Buckley was quite comfortable with individuals who happened to be black, as opposed to the other way around.

And to be honest, that was my world with Peter in the 1970s.

Then, another ember of growth appeared. Buckley recognized talent regardless of race. This is true. In 1962, he published an essay in the National Review by “the gifted Black intellectual Philippa Schuyler, the daughter of the conservative columnist George Schuyler.” (p. 649) Note that Schuyler had a tested IQ of 185. She was recognized as a child prodigy. If I remember correctly, her parents were determined that their daughter would be highly intelligent from the start of her life. She was afforded every opportunity for cognitive development as a young child. I once asked where are the high IQ black people. Well, here you are.

Philippa Schuyler

After his experience with Schuyler, Buckley sent forth the message to staff that the National Review should hire “a young and highly qualified Negro” for a summer internship, “somebody truly bright and gifted, or else the experiement would not work.” (p. 649) Once again, it was personal experience with a black American that made a difference for Buckley. He had grown in his life experience from the butler friend at Great Elm in Sharon, Connecticut to the yardsman at Kamschatka in Camden, South Carolina to James Baldwin to Philippa Schuyler. Racial isolation is dangerous because one grows accustomed to blacks as the help and not blacks as the genius writer.

Myrna Bain was brought to Buckley’s attention. Buckley hired the young Bain, smart and gifted in debate, to handle office duties and write essays. Having said this, I do not want to overstate Bain as a meter read on Buckley’s racial growth. Bain was a lesbian and black and probably not suited for entering the boys’s club at the National Review. She would leave the National Review after three years and pursue work in activism. But the fact remains Buckley wanted a black writer after his experience with Schuyler.

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Julian Bond

Buckley was a man, if not a man’s man. I mean that in a 1960s Mad Men episode sense. He enjoyed drinks at the office. He loved sailing. He enjoyed a good intellectual repartee. The more traditional one presented oneself, the more one was to Buckley’s liking. I offer this framing device for a subtle reason. Buckley was never in a position to engage black Americans as intellectual equals until late in life. He did not view Congressman Powell or Dr. King as on his level. However, something inside of him was beginning to crack open on the issue of race. We sense it when this intellectual son of Sharon and Camden reads about interracial affairs in Another Country. Schuyler blew away any conceptions Buckley may have had about race and cognitive ability. The groundwork was being laid into place for sustainable growth on race.

Enter Julian Bond. The son of a college president Horace Mann Bond, Julian grew up on a college campus surrounded by intellectuals and scholars. His parents surely created a fertile ground for his intellect to develop in his formative years. One is reminded of the parallels with the Schuyler family.

When Buckley hosted his Firing Line episode on January 23, 1974, Buckley discussed politics and black progress with two black American leaders, SNCC representative John Lewis and Georgia State Representative Julian Bond. I admire Lewis who would go on to become a congressman from Atlanta. However, Lewis’ strong suit was not intellectual repartee. Bond came into this podcast well-versed in the fine art of scholarly banter. It showed and Buckley was “exhilarated.”

Bond and Buckley had first met at debate in Nashville on April 5, 1968, the night after Dr. King’s assassination. 6,000 people gathered in the gymnasium at Vanderbilt University to hear Bond and Buckley debate. “Bill liked Bond, and Bond liked him. The connection was almost immediate.” (p. 627) Bond was 28 years old and Buckley was 43. The power of a personal connection transcending race.

Six years later on Firing Line, one could sense the mutual respect and intellectual attraction. I have linked the episode above for your review. A Morehouse College graduate with dozens of honorary degrees across the country, Bond offered a nuanced and complex analysis to Buckley about how politicians tend to over promise. See 9:10. Bond is smart enough to understand the limitations of the assertions Buckley is putting forth and it shows. It is the smart mind which captivates Buckley. At 10:15, Bond once again is critical of Buckley’s assertions, noting the limitations of the question about economic realities. never got far enough down the road to discuss. Buckley presents an assertion as an axiom among economists. Bond is quick to parry when he says there is a debate among economists about the point in question. Bond refuses to accept unclear premises. See 10:40. Once again, Bond is making clear he perceives the limitations of Buckley’s airy suggestions in real time. There is no hesitation on Bond’s part which, to me, is the sign of a well-trained mind. Again and again, we see a young mind engaging an intellectual leader of his generation. Bond engages with finesse and cognitive skill. See 10:55 and 11:06.

Buckley had met his equal, a young black intellectual, scholar and politican from the South.

Conclusion:

Not a butler or a yardsman but the son of a black college president met Buckley face to face as an intellectual equal. And commanded Buckley’s respect in a way Buckley understood respect. We need more black college presidents so that we will have more sons of black college presidents. When this Firing Line episode aired on January 23, 1974, Buckley was not the Buckley who only knew black Americans as the help in the shadows. I believe Buckley had grown on race from 1942. On the flip side, Buckley was not wise like my best friend Peter in 1974 at Salem Church Junior High School.

Growth is measured from where one starts in life. And I credit Schuyler and Bond for bringing Buckley towards the larger world of common humanity.

The Young Julian Bond