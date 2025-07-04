Winkfield’s Substack

Discussion about this post

Jake Mackey
9h

I've read pretty widely in Douglass and I'd say he was exceptionally patriotic, and thus doesn't form a very sharp contrast with Green. His fiery rhetoric in the 4th of July speech is predicated on his belief that, as he says in the speech, "Ithe Declaration of Independence is the RINGBOLT to the chain of your nation's destiny. ... The principles contained in that instrument are saving principles. Stand by those principles, be true to them on all occasions, in all places, against all foes, and at whatever cost." He merely thought the country was failing to live up to its own ideals. Same goes for his take on the Constitution. He initially, with Wm Lloyd Garrison, thought the Constitution was a corrupt document that had to be shredded if enslaved people were to win freedom. But after studying it carefully, he determined that it did not condone "property in man" and that it was actually the key to the country's betterment. So Douglass was, I think, a person deeply committed to the very best possible version of America, and thus the truest sort of patriot.

Winkfield Twyman's avatar
Winkfield Twyman
9h

Thanks for the comment. I may know more about the young Green in 1855 than Douglass in 1852. And certainly one in the year 1852 had good cause and every reason for fiery rhetoric. I appreciate the deeper angle on Douglass, particularly his development over time. The deeper question is raised how does one remain deeply committed to the very best possible version of America when America continued to exist under a Constitution perceived as corrupt in the 1850s? These questions of existential America required, as pioneer black lawyer George B. Vashon so aptly put it, faith in the coming of a better time. The young Mordecai W. Johnson would return to this idea of faith in his commencement address at Harvard University in 1919. To be the truest sort of patriot like Douglass required faith in something more which is why the preamble to the U.S. Constitution commits us to evolution, to form a more perfect Union.

I always fear Douglass' words on July 5, 1852 will be manipulated by those who have lost their faith in America today. Which is ridiculous since the American body politic bears faint resemblance to the America of July 5,1852. Your context for Douglass' words are much appreciated, although I wonder whether young readers today have the wise context for the patriotism of the 1852 Douglass.

