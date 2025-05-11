Well, I came home and flipped on the television. To my pleasure and delight, Season 1 Episode 1 of The Twilight Zone was being aired. The episode is a haunting portrayal of an astronaut in training who remains in isolation for over 400 hours. He seems to be in the deepest of dreams. He finds himself in a deserted town. Where is everyone? There is no one to be found. At the end of the episode, the astronaut wakes out of his deep slumber, preparation for his voyage one day to the moon. An army officer (philosopher in training by my lights) observes that the military can give the astronaut anything save for one thing which Man must have. It is Man’s hunger for companionship.

Made me think of today, thus far, Mother’s Day.

When I woke up this morning, I was prepared to take my wife out to a early breakfast for Mother’s Day. She wanted to avoid the crowds. For some reason, I thought she wanted to go to Cronus which is my older son’s favorite place by the ocean in Mission Beach. She said, no, she wanted to go to Caroline’s in La Jolla. I guess I heard wrong.

Caroline’s is a pleasant hilltop restaurant overlooking the ocean with a spectacular view of downtown La Jolla to the South. As we dined, my wife corrected me on the name of the Mission Beach place. It was Kono’s Cafe, not Cronus which sounded Greek to my wife’s ears. I admit I was lazy and probably usurped the name of a Shakespearean actor from Star Trek (The Original Series). “Why would they name the place Cronus when the person’s name is Kono?

By this point, I was intrigued. Who was Cronus in real life aside from Star Trek? I pulled out my phone and googled “Cronus.” And what did I find? My wife was right, Cronus was Greek, very Greek. In fact, Cronus was the youngest of the children of the God Titan. Cronus was a bad gangster sort. Did you know Cronus castrated his father? No one else was up to the dastardly task. Cronus devoured one of his sons. And, as if this was not enough to place Cronus on the map for all time, Cronus was the father of Zeus.

This discovery led to my whimsical suggestion that Kono’s change its name to Cronus. My wife gave me a side eye and questioned who would patronize such a place. Good point.

The conversation then turned to my nostalgia for the weekends when I would travel up to the library at the University of California, San Diego and read books about Black History for hours on the 6th floor. That’s where I discovered William Cooper Nell in real life, in the stacks on weekends. I no longer traveled up to the library since I could just google questions from my phone and laptop.

We both lamented the lost art of library strolling in the new era of Google and Alien Intelligence (AI).

I took pictures of Mom and the setting for our daughter.

As we took in the views after leaving Caroline’s, I lamented that our children had grown up in such a beautiful place and yet none of them wanted to stay in San Diego. My wife replied the kids took La Jolla for granted. The beach and ocean views and palm trees were all they knew growing up. Now, they wanted to sample the Big City back east.

In half an hour, we will have Mother’s Day dinner. The easy conversation will continue. Companionship feeds into Mother’s Day. After nearly thirty years of parenthood, the memories suffuse Mother’s Day. The kids are gone but their lives gave meaning and purpose to our lives. The status of Mother never goes away.

And as Dads fumble around in the early morning for the right restaurant, a nice Mother’s Day card and red roses, I suspect Moms don’t care about those things so much. I suspect Moms live for a simple morning text from an adult child My beautiful mommy!!! And beautiful view!!

Happy Mother’s Day to all the Moms!