“Hi, If you make it to Allan’s bakery on Bedford Ave., that’s great but it’s ok if you don’t.”

The above text message from Mom native to Brooklyn greeted me this morning as I opened my eyes. The message offers insight into the meaning of Mom in our lives. Every mother is different, of course. I lost my mother on June 30, 1990 while advising members of Congress on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives. In the moment, it was the apex of my young career on Capitol Hill. I was my mother’s pride and joy. She understood I could not make it to the hospital in Richmond, Virginia to be by her side. I was my Mom’s Bright and Morning Star.

My sister never forgave me. Once the congressional vote was taken and I could leave for home, my sister called me with icy cold words from the hospital. Don’t worry about rushing home. Mom has died. That moment would echo between my sister and me for the rest of my sister’s life. She was there at the end. I was not.

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When did my wife become a Mom? Even I refer to my wife as Mom all the time when interacting with our young adult children. It feels natural as if preordained that my wife would become Mom in life. When we were dating, my wife’s sisters all agreed motherhood was my wife’s future destiny in life. They all concurred she had a manifest destiny in this regard. It was how she was built and constituted.

The moment for me when my wife became a Mom was not the moment of conception. No, things seem too abstract at that point. One’s interaction with the larger world has not shifted. One doesn’t show as it were. Even when one is visibly pregnant and from my perspective as a future Dad, it all seemed surreal, a joyful event on the horizon. So, when for me, did my wife slip effortlessly into her destined role as Mom in our family? I will tell you when. Draw closer and see the moment through my eyes.

We were both working at a private law school in San Diego. I was a law professor who knew the day of delivery was imminent. I had warned my classes birth might happen at any moment. Never has the birth of a child caused so many law students joy for you see, they all knew my child’s birth would mean no classes for at least a week. Everyone has an angle in life. (Smile)

My wife worked in admissions at the time. I got the call that her water had broke. It was time to go to the hospital. That was all my mammal brain could think of, must stop everything and speed to the hospital in La Jolla and the loving expertise of Dr. Dale Mitchell. My wife says we must go home first and get our stuff for the hospital. Fair enough. My mind was racing a mile a minute. Let’s Go! Let’s Go!

Now dear readers, here is the moment when my wife became a Mom.

As the clock is ticking, my Mom focused on the laundry. She dutifully loaded the washer and dryer so that clean clothes would await our new baby when we returned home in a few days. I did not have those instincts. My wife brought those instincts to the table before our first born entered the world. And it was then I realized she was a Mom in all the ways that mattered. From that day, my wife has lived for her children. She has sacrificed and denied herself earthly material things so that her children would be secure and self-confident and live their best lives possible.

Never have children been so fortunate and blessed at the get go in my humble opinion. The best decision I made for my unborn children was proposing marriage to their future mother in 1990. Their destiny was secured as my wife said “yes” under a gazebo on Cape Charles, Virginia under the darkness of night with the Moon shining bright in the tidewater sky.

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My wife has been Mom in our lives. She cared about reading books to our young children. She was the parent who sought out the best private schools possible for our children in Las Vegas and San Diego. I think she tried out three different private pre schools in Las Vegas before deciding upon the best for our two boys. She even interviewed faculty and the head of school at the Meadows School (K-12) while our younger son was still in diapers. That was Mom. I remember Mom checking out the Jack and Jill group in Las Vegas, because you know, those are our people. She was unimpressed which is one reason why she returned with the boys to the more familiar Jack and Jill chapter in San Diego. It was always what was best for our children. She made sure all of the kids were exposed to sports, whether it be soccer, baseball, football, volleyball or water polo. In our family, Mom was the sports jock. Our children did not get their sporting values and attitudes from Dad. But Mom’s mission in life always returned to schools. The greatest blessing Mom bestowed on our children was an expectation that our children valued education. Such children grow up into adulthood with confidence and fearlessness in the larger world.

Our children learned to confide in Mom at all times. It wasn’t that Mom was trying to be their friend. Mom was the captain of their shipward years towards independent adulthood. I was always the more cerebral, abstract, poetic, highly sensitive, visionary parent. Mom provided the grounded stuff of life for our children from day one, the need to have clean laundry for the newborn baby when we returned home from the hospital as the first of many examples. I was focused on reading the first book for our first-born. She wanted clean clothes and comfortable bed linens.

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This morning, my Bright and Morning Star and I are in Brooklyn. Brooklyn is the home of my daughter’s people. I understand why she doesn’t identify with Chesterfield County, Virginia so much. I love my people but Chester is not Brooklyn. It is like a reverse Green Acres over the generations. I grew up in a small town with a cow pasture in my backyard. I wanted to leave for the larger world. And now, the daughter of the small-town Dad is at peace in the vibrant place that is New York. She is a reverse migrant as she said yesterday.

She has returned to the land of her people.

Conclusion: On this Mother’s Day, Mom would love some bread pudding with raisins, coconut buns or currant buns, a couple of codfish cakes. And some meat patties for grandma. If Dad has room in his duffle.

We are a New York family in subtle ways that informed my daughter’s sense of self. Mom, a native of Maple Street off Flatbush Avenue. Grandma, a native of Bedford Stuyvesant and Alpha Kappa Alpha. Greatgrandma, a grand dame of Jack and Jill and Bedford Stuyvesant. My Bright and Morning Star is a legacy of Brooklyn Moms.

Happy Mother’s Day!