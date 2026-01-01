My Grandma and I bonded over the Lawrence Welk Show. We would sit down together in front of her black and white tv with the rabbit ears. On would appear Welk and his orchestra. Ah-one and ah-two The Lawrence Welk 1972 Christmas Show We sat back and enjoyed the show. I was in that magical age between elementary and junior high school. Lawrence Welk was a bandleader native to North Dakota whose parents were German immigrants from Russia (now Ukraine). None of this background mattered to Grandma and me. We were mesmerized by Welk’s german accent and his way with the bubble machine. Bubbles everyway to accompany the wholesome music.

Have you seen the bubbles aligned with the champagne music?

I begin this essay with my memories of Grandma and Lawrence Welk for a simple reason. Most of my preschool and first/second grade neural pathways were formed in settings like this absent of blackness. For me in the late 1960s, these were my seminal impressions. I am writing to you today from the Lawrence Welk Resort which holds a special place in my heart.

=========

Marisol from Puerto Rico.

The first person to wish me Happy New Year 2026 was my friend Marisol from Puerto Rico. When I first met Marisol in San Diego, we were both newly minted lawyers with a federal agency. We bonded over Star Trek (The Original Series). She was quirky, I was quirky and we had the harbor to ourselves. We were both married to great spouses at the time. It is the nature of life that one can fall into fast friendship with a member of the opposite sex.

We recognized the eccentric in one another which created a great bond over the years. Marisol was a good Catholic wife and I was a good Protestant husband. My friendship with Marisol is one of my great achievements in life. We kept our respective fondness for one another in check. In fact, years later she would apologize to me because she felt she had been harsh and short with me while we were in D.C. together for a week or two. I had completely forgotten but felt flattered she cared enough to apologize to me after two decades.

There are great reasons to live — a great wife, great children, great parents, great cousins. I would add to the list a quirky friend who loves Captain Kirk and Mr. Spock as much as I do. Marisol gets it, how viewing each Star Trek (The Original Series) episode is like the first time. Marisol, you are among the best of friends.

Be ever wonderful. Live long and prosper!

=========

My wife thinks of me all the time. She brings me dinner unprompted. She knows what I like to order from the restaurant menu. She urges me to walk my 10,000 steps every day and to take my blood pressure readings. We have opposite personalities. She would have made an excellent police department supervisor. Our marriage has worked well over the years. I could not imagine life without her.

As we welcome in the New Year at the Welk Resort, the kids are gone. We have memories of little ones at the recreation center and hours spent at the pool and ferocious games of ping pong. I chose well and I wish the same for my children.

Nighttime at the Lawrence Welk Resort

Have a Happy Year 2026 One and All!