Good morning!

As we approach the holidays again, I give thanks that I am alive and well. We take simple things like a walk along the harbor, sunny days, and the comfort of a warm bed for granted. If we are approaching the boundary between wise elderhood and out of touchness, our thoughts turn to future daughters-in-law and unborn grandchildren. We want to see it all. I want to see it all. I don’t want to live long enough to see the end of us.

I want to experience silly debates over the naming of a grandchild. When my daughter was last in town, I suggested her name for a granddaughter. Or Mom’s name? Or the legacy family name recycled since 1807? I saw pietas cross the face of my Bright and Morning Star. To have a niece bear one’s name is a powerful feeling. Some say Black Lives Matter. I say, Names Matter.

Some of you may be thinking my future daughter-in-law and son have a say in the matter. I suppose so.

And so it disheartens me that young people closest to the frontier AI labs feel these are the end of times. I read some of these words and my soul leaves the reading exxperience haunted. One essayist urges AI safety researchers to seek counseling and not be shy about it. Another essayist implores young people to feel the weight of human existence every day:

If you’re an employee at a frontier lab, you are one of the most powerful people in the world. Not because of your nine-figure equity or the work you do—your lab probably won’t live or die on your research: there are other researchers at the company, and if you don’t refactor that eval harness, someone else will.

Rather, your power comes from being able to raise your voice and speak out. If you don’t speak up, either internally or externally, I’m not sure anyone else will. — A Lab Employee’s Guide to Raising Concerns by Tom Smith, November 17, 2026

Tom Smith reminds young researchers, young people in their twenties and thirties, I mean, the Chinese government has a file on you. You are arguably more valuable than a nuclear weapon. Just you, by yourself, literally matter a whole bunch.

It should be criminal for the fate of over 8 billion humans to rest on the shoulders of around 5,000 people in Silicon Valley.

I shouldn’t read mournful laments from the young. To be young should be the moment of greatest anticipation about life and the future. One should wake up dreamy-eyed about the cute brown-skinned student in the office next door, the dangerous appeal of visceral attraction, the exhilaration of working on Park Avenue and making the big bucks. Youth should not be a time of putting one’s affairs in order:

I think there's a good chance that we all die from AI or AI related causes in the near future (~5 years), and that AI-empowered disaster or catastrophe will affect a large portion of us in the next two years. I joke about it a lot in casual conversation, but to all my friends and family: I urge you to both seriously think about how your life would change if everything around us changed that fast,—David Africa on LessWrong

I am hundreds of miles and two generations distant from some of the sharpest minds in the world. These young people should be living their personal version of the Roaring 1920s. Isn’t the Anthropic IPO around the corner? And yet their souls seem somber like how I felt when I saw Henry on his death bed, my Dad on his death bed. The young people who shape these artificial minds are drained of the coming of a better time:

I want the glorious renaissance future as much as anyone. I have worked for it, however, tortuously, my whole career. It breaks my heart to see the potential in sight and forgo it, but the argument, that if we get there by growing models rather than engineering them, we will lose everything in the end, seems very strong to me. I am still wrestling with it and its staggering implications. I do not have answers, but as a first step, I wanted to share my present concerns. — Daniel Selsam, September 14, 2026

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On the first Sunday in the year 2027, my Journal of Free Black Thought Co-Host Michael Bowen and I will discuss these sentiments. How do wise elders keep hope alive for the young? What is our role in these perilous times of anticipating grieving? It is all counter to the best in the human spirit. Perhaps, we can do our part to speak to the human crisis of our time.

I am not an activist. I observe. I write. But for the first time in my life, I read about a planned Pause AI rally on November 20 in the UK. And my thoughts turned to buying a plane ticket to be there for my future-daughters-in-law and unborn grandchildren. I felt ancestral stirrings to do something to protect the unborn.

Since the birth of this lonely Substack on March 23, 2023, I have written through all holidays. I have never taken a break from writing. This time around, I am taking a holiday break to enjoy time with family and friends. I feel this Thanksgiving may be the last normal day for turkey and all the stuffings and I want to be present in the moment. Happy Thanksgiving Day! Happy Thankgiving: Common Sense of a Common Humanity Christmas Day

I will return in a week or two. Place all of the dark clouds out of your mind for two weeks. Remember things that matter, that make us human today. We are the legacy of all of our ancestors. Live like we are incredibly blessed. The Human Condition

I don’t want to live long enough to see the end of us.

Blessings to all!

—The Lonely Substack