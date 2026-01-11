“San Diego feels too fake to be true. Gotta have a little struggle.” — family member

[Introduction: It is Sunday morning in San Diego. The skies are clear and sunny, although it is on the chilly side this morning. This lovely morning reminds me I should start each day with gratitude for blessings. The four of us got together for a spontaneous breakfast in Mission Hills. I marveled with pride at our adult children, how they are making their respective ways in the world. We did ok as parents.

There is truly life before politics.]

When did my Igbo and Fulani ancestors become black Americans? It is an interesting question. The answer lies far, far back in the misty past. I know the transition happened in colonial Virginia. My family tree and Ancestry. com tells me so. I don’t have written records or diary entries to rely upon. There is no Diary of Anne Frank for me. No Journal of Chiamaka (God is beautiful) to be cherished as a family heirloom. No Memoir of Ngozi (Blessing) for my children to read in print. No published autobiography of Ifeoma (A good thing) to remind my descendants of their people. The extinction of the Igbo and Fulani on Virginia farms and plantations was complete.

I surmise the rolling time frame for an American sense of self occurred over the 1600s and 1700s. By 1800, the Igbo and Fulani in my line were gone.

There are many documented horribles of the American Slave Trade. American Slavery As It Is I choose not to replay what we all know. Instead, I want to focus this chilly morning on the things we do not think about as much. On one unrecorded day, the last Igbo and Fulani on Virginia colonial soil were now dead.

Their surviving kinfolk lived on in Africa.

=========

“Black America has always imagined Africa like the adopted child imagines the birthparent. The dream is that Africa holds a truth for us. Keith Richburg marches through that dream and finds that he was an American all along.”—Shelby Steele on Out of Africa: A Black Man Confronts Africa by Keith B. Richburg

Keith Richburg spent years as a correspondent covering Africa for the Washington Post. His book Out of Africa documents genocide in Rwanda, starvation in Somalia, civil war in Liberia. As a Black American journalist, he expected to find connection to the “Motherland.” Instead, he found tribal warfare so horrific that he concluded: “Thank God my ancestor made it out.” The conflicts he documented were real. I find some elements of his thesis persuasive.

Many black Americans presume all black people worldwide are American in mindset and spirit. This presumption is a falsehood. Of Cannibals and Slaves The opposite is true. Black Americans are a remarkably unique and special black tribe. Our identity was carved out of an imperfect American experience. Due to slavery and Black Codes, prejudice and bigotry, segregation and racism, Black American culture and consciousness developed as a reaction to the larger white world. Of course, there were a few distinctions such as whether one was a descendant of a free black family or not, whether one was educated or not, whether one was native to the South or not. Today, these distinctions have expanded to include whether one is a first or second generation American versus some whose roots in America can be traced back to the 1600s like my family.

The important takeaway point is distinctions based upon tribal allegiance to the Igbo or the Fulani was lost among black Americans. I am an unusual American in that I can identity my specific African tribal ancestry. Many cannot.

A different world exists on the continent of Africa. The fidelity to nation is an artificial consequence of colonization. When I think of myself, I think of myself as an American native to Virginia. My countrymen are fellow Americans. We speak the same language. We were born and grew up on the same soil. We cherish the same founding fathers. In fact, our very names reflect the same English/French Huguenot sounds.

It is different in Africa. People identify with their tribes first before their country.

=========



”I watched the dead float down a river in Tanzania.” — Keith B. Richburg

Let’s start with Rwanda. According to NPR, Rwanda is the number one country for women in politics. 64 percent of parliamentary positions went to women in a parliamentary election. Rwanda is a beautiful country with views to die for. It is also a landscape scarred by genocide.

When American journalist Keith B. Richburg traveled on assignment to Tanzania, he counted the bodies floating down the river. He saw a body every two minutes. The Tanzanian guards informed Richburg that the bodies had been flowing down the river like this for several days. You see, genocide is a furious business. There was simply no time for the Hutu people to bury their Tutsi victims. So, toss them in the river was the final solution for disposal.

The Hutu people were shorter and darker than the Tutsi. A sense of being lorded over by oppressive Tutsi led to man’s inhumanity to man. This genocide was a tribal beef. Rwandan Genocide

Today, Rwanda is 85% Hutu and 14% Tutsi.

Then, there is Somalia. Oh, Somalia where the anthem is Every Nation Has Its Own Flag. Think about the tribal import of that national anthem. Let’s connect the dots.

There is currently a Civil War raging in Somalia. I confess I cannot keep all of the players straight but it appears there is no sense of unity as a country. 85 percent of the population appears to be ethnic Somalias, however, disunited. Of prime importance to one’s culture and consciousness is whether one belongs to this or that nomadic pastoral clan, this or that loose empire, this or that sultanate and this or that city-state. Many of the more educated have simply fled the chaos for a better life in the West.

In the South of Somalia, we have more divisions. The 15% who are not ethnic Somalis tend to live here. The competing tribes are numerous and include the Bravanese, Bantus, Bajuni, Ethiopians (especially Oromos), Yemenis, Indians, Persians, Italians and Britons. The Bantus, the largest ethnic minority group in Somalia, are the descendants of slaves who were brought in from southeastern Africa by Arab and Somali traders.

10 to 13 different languages are spoken in Somalia which must contribute to miscommunication. I hope they all have access to Google Translate but maybe not. The Somali Civil War started roughly in 1991 and around 500,000 people have been killed as a result. The mindset “Out of Many One” is not working in Somalia.

Diversity for Somalia is not a strength.

Let’s now travel across the continent to the country of Nigeria. There was no country formerly called Nigeria before October 1, 1960. Before October 1, 1960, my distant unknown Igbo cousins would have self-identified as Igbo, not Nigerian. The same goes for my remote Fulani cousins up north in the hinterlands of Nigeria. Is there too much diversity in Nigeria?

You decide.

There are more than 250 ethnic groups in Nigeria. These 250 groups speak 500 separate languages linked to distinctive cultures. An ethnic group shares the same culture, language, food and consciousness. How does one create one sense of nationhood out of 250 ethnic different groups, 500 languages and cultures? I don’t think it is really possible. For example, there was a horrible Civil War from July 6, 1967 to January 15, 1970. It was a secession effort as the Igbo sought to preserve their values and customs. The British colonials gave little thought to the diversity within tribal Nigeria. Maybe, the Igbo deserved their own nation. I don’t know. One to three million people would die as the Igbos sought self-determination. They were affluent and prosperous which generated tribal envy and resentment from other tribes up north like the Fulani.

The Igbos suffered greatly. Some were forcibly removed from the north. Others were massacred. And an economic blockade by the north of the eastern Igbo region resulted in severe famine and starvation. The slogan signs held aloft by Igbo activists revealed deep tribalism: “We Must Stem Nigerian Aggression” “Save Biafra” The Igbos in the east lost the war for secession. No reparations were demanded by the north.

“The Igbo people had been artificially incorporated into Nigeria by the British for imperial purposes and had the right to secede if that was their collective will.” — Julius Nyerere

It is ironic that too much diversity in Liberia may have led to chaos, corruption, and tribalism cynicism. Liberia was founded by American expatriates who fled racism in the United States. What happened on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean?

Human nature never changes, regardless of the race or culture. The founding fathers of Liberia were about 15,000 free blacks and former slaves from America. In Liberia, they sought the promised land of milk and honey. What they became were a distinct tribe united by language, heritage, and tradition. They brought to Liberia an American mindset of the early 1800s to mid - 1800s. They kept their distance from the locals native to the land which is interesting. A common race doesn’t trump a common culture.

First President of Liberia, Joseph Jenkins Roberts (1809 - 1876)

The native Kru and Grebo peoples attacked the black American settlers. Tensions grew more difficult as the settlers aspired to be plantation masters in their own right. Doesn’t it intrigue one to imagine former American slaves developing Liberian plantations with native Kru and Grebo labor?

Kru Men

Keep in mind the national motto of Liberia: "The Love of Liberty Brought Us Here"

Liberia declared independence on July 26, 1847. It was the first independent nation in Africa.

There was never real peace between the descendants of American slaves and natives of Liberia. William Richard Tolbert, Jr. could trace his lineage to South Carolina and Virginia. In many ways, he spoke the language of the West. His wife was also of American descent. Together, they lived comfortably within the Americo-Liberian elite circles in Liberia until envy and resentment became too much.

The Tolbert Family in 1913

Samuel Doe, a member of the Krahn ethnic group, and his forces assassinated Tolbert on April 12, 1980 in a coup d'état. Mrs. Tolbert fled to the United States where she died at the age of 81 on November 8, 1997. The Love of Liberty brought the widow and Liberian First Lady to America.

Finally, there is Zanzibar. My older son visited Zanzibar and all I could think of was the genocide. It is an African tale, a human condition, as old as time. There are competing tribal groups living on the island — Swahilli, Arabs, Hadimu, Shirazi, Tumbatu. 98% of the population is Islamic which has been no protection against inhumane treatment of others.

On January 12, 1964, the black African majority population rose up against the Sultan of Zanzibar Jamshid bin Abdullah and his mainly Arab government. I guess black Africans consider Arabs the Other. There was no sense of a united people or a united country.

What disturbs me is the visceral murder of innocent Arabs for no other reason but immutable characteristics. The Arabs were a minority in an ethnically diverse state. Must it be the case in Africa that minorities are hunted down and killed on occasion? This is what the victorious black Africans did in Zanzibar, according to Wikipedia:

“They conducted a massacre of Arabs during the Zanzibar Revolution. The insurgents also proceeded to loot Arab and South Asian–owned properties and businesses, and rape or murder Arab and Indian civilians on the island. The death toll is disputed, with estimates ranging from several hundreds to 20,000. An estimated 10,000 people escaped from the island, with many fleeing to the UK. Around a quarter of Zanzibar's Arabs were killed in the massacres.” Freddie Mercury’s family fled with their lives for England in the Spring of 1964.

Bodies of Arabs Slaughtered

Diversity failed the human test in Zanzibar.

Are there counter examples of sound and coherent nationhood? Of course, there are and must be. Blanket generalizations about any continent won’t do. Tanzania has over 120 ethnic groups. I am not aware of any declared acts of genocide in Tanzania, although many were killed at the hands of the state in the 2025 post-election violence. The founding father Nyerere got things off to a good start in terms of a sense of nationhood over tribalism. Botswana seems like a model of success, particularly as they decline and refuse to recognize race. Slavery Blockers “Botswana describes itself as a non-racial society where all persons are equal before the law, regardless of race, color, or ethnicity. The government has not enumerated race on any census since 1964 (with the exception of a brief reinstatement then subsequent removal) and consciously ended the use of institutionalized racial divisions at independence in 1966.” Botswana’s success suggests a path: strong institutions, economic growth, and explicit rejection of racial/tribal categorization in favor of shared national identity. There is no recorded genocide in Ghana, although they are on my naughty list for treating my Fulani kinfolk poorly. Genocide Watch Ghana Sure, there is economic growth in Ghana but why discriminate against Fulani people? Ghana, despite economic growth and lack of genocide, still struggles with discrimination against Fulani pastoralists, showing that even successful diverse nations face tribal tensions.

Conclusion: I cannot speak to all 54 African nations. Perhaps countries like Botswana, Ghana, and Tanzania have found ways to make diversity work that Somalia and Rwanda have not. But the catastrophic failures—and there are many—deserve examination because they reveal what happens when diversity exists without the structures to manage it.

In many African nations I’ve examined—Rwanda, Somalia, Nigeria, Liberia, Zanzibar—extreme diversity combined with colonial legacies and weak institutions has led to catastrophic tribal conflict. Nigeria has 500 languages. Somalia has competing clans. Rwanda has Hutu and Tutsi tensions. Whether this is the exception or the rule across Africa’s 54 countries, I can’t say. But the pattern is disturbing enough to warrant attention. If humans live in tribalism, perhaps it is wrong headed to force Igbos to be Nigerians, to force the Kru to accept an Americo-Liberian elite as the natural order of things, and for a black African majority to respect the lives of innocent Arabs after a coup. We are taught in the United States diversity is our strength. There may well be limits to liveable diversity.

Are there African success stories? Perhaps. Botswana is often cited. America should become more like Botswana in my opinion. But the catastrophic failures—Rwanda’s genocide, Somalia’s collapse, Biafra’s starvation, Zanzibar’s massacres—these aren’t marginal cases. They’re warnings about what happens when colonial powers draw arbitrary borders around diverse peoples, then leave. The question for America: Are we protected from this pattern by choice (immigrants choosing to come), language (one dominant tongue), or institutions (federal system)? Or are we more vulnerable than we think?

How do we avoid the African past in our American future? A family member once said “San Diego feels too fake to be true. Gotta have a little struggle.” As Americans, we have it pretty good all things considered. Not looking for a little struggle.