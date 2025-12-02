Winkfield’s Substack

My mom told me that if someone teased me, they either liked me or were intimidated by me, so I needed to show compassion towards them and return teasing with sincere kindness or benevolence.

I learned that she was very wise and in tune with others and it taught me to be also.

At least I hope that I am!!!

