A reader praised a recent essay by saying I use old words. Perhaps, it is remarkable in our new world for someone to write about blackness without using words like systemic racism, white privilege, diversity, equity, and oppression. I have faith in me. I believe I can observe the human condition free of dogma and slogan words. I believe I can.

Do you want to know what touches my heart? When a reader shares her grief after losing her best friend, her late husband, my heart is moved. When I see someone close to me burst in tears upon memory of “Shelby,” I want to cry too. When I think about my Dad’s final hours, my emotions are haunted still. When I visit good friends and discover the wife survived a bout of breast and uterine cancer, my feelings clinch together as I am reminded death stalks us all, death exists. When I see a girlfriend love my son, I feel the passage of time.

Race has never touched my heart so much. For me, blackness is like money for a certain someone. It is just there. Whatever meaning I attribute to blackness, it is a meaning I choose. I sometimes lament why so many only understand blackness as a negative, as oppression. It is the hard problem of black consciousness. I was not brought up this way. I do not feel this way.

I don’t have much more to say this evening. For the first time since September 30, 2025, I strolled along the San Diego harbor during lunch today. I listened to Angela Bofill sing This Time I’ll Be Sweeter and I was reminded of Mom and Dad and our red brick home this side of the cow pasture. And I recognized I had not mourned my Dad since the funeral service.

But it’s coming. I can feel it. One day when the music hits me just right, I will feel the sadness again. I am so much like my daughter sometimes. We both feel life profoundly. Are You An Emotionally Intense Person? I won’t say more this evening. I don’t want to come across as self-indulgent and my Dad has passed away and, one day, I will accept all that has been lost one November evening.

I have faith in me.

One day, I simply sat down on the playground and thought about why these classmates were abusing me so. I knew from growing up on Twyman Road that there was no correlation between intelligence and skin color. The most important adults in my life — Mom, Dad, Grandma, Uncle Robert Daniel Twyman, Aunt Juanita Twyman, Uncle William Womack — were all black, and they came in a range of colors. It dawned on me that my classmates were dumb. They were not smart. And since I prized intelligence as a young kid, I concluded I would ignore and dismiss these tormentors. — Letters in Black and White: A New Correspondence on Race in America, p. 151