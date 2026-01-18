To Be Jewish in America

Did you know our friends, neighbors and countrymen remove their Star of David before medical appointments? That they worry about being seen as Jewish with nurses? That they grew up in a world where antisemitism was a distant memory and now they are reaching old age in a return to the future world of the 1940s? I disdain the phrase “I stand with the Jewish people.” It is a cliche and smells of virtue signaling which I take a dim view of. Besides, standing with someone suggests I am an ally which is a word better suited to alliances of nations in World Wars I and II. There is no military conflict here, just age old bigotry and prejudice. When I look within myself, I never feel a sensation of “standing with” or “allyship.”

I feel as one with anyone harmed by prejudice and bigotry. It doesn’t matter the group. Have we returned to an age of passing?

To Pass For White in America

=========

In the famous movie Gentlemen’s Agreement, Gregory Peck played a journalist “who pretends to be Jewish to research an exposé on the widespread antisemitism in New York City and the affluent communities of New Canaan and Darien, Connecticut.” Journalist Philip Schuyler Green is a Gentile. This is an important point and may explain Green’s initial hesitation before taking on the assignment. Later on, “Phil then tries to explain anti-Jewish prejudice to his son. Realizing how difficult it is to explain these topics, he decides to write the story.” Yes, it is darn near impossible to explain prejudice because all prejudice is wrong but that’s just me.

Phil adopts a Jewish identity and prepares for his undercover assignment. He begins to date a Gentile woman, Kathy, who actually proposed the expose idea. Phil lets her in on his secret assignment and they both agree to keep his real identity a secret.

What is Phil’s first encounter with antisemitism? His assigned Jewish secretary. And I quote from Wikipedia: Being told there were no openings at the magazine after she applied under her true name, she reapplied using an anglicized name and was hired. After learning of Wales' experience from Phil, Minify orders the magazine to adopt hiring policies that are open to Jews. Phil meets fashion editor Anne Dettrey, who becomes a good friend and potentially more, particularly as strains develop between Phil and Kathy. Every Old Black American family can relate to this discrimination and the need to pass as something one is not. See A Race Story and An Open Letter To Distant Cousin Passing For White. See also the lost cousin of Albert Einstein whom my wife will be meeting this coming week in New York City The Lingering Effects of Antisemitism.

Dave Goldman, a Jewish veteran, returns from the War and tries to establish himself in the City. It is hard due to housing discrimination. “Housing is scarce in the city, but it is particularly difficult for him, since not all landlords will rent to a Jewish family.” Phil and Dave are childhood friends. Dave’s difficulty is another sign for Phil that bigotry and prejudice can distort and suppress lives. It is easier to pass for Gentile, if one can. Like the lost cousins of Einstein.

When a doctor discovers Phil is Jewish, the doctor becomes uncomfortable and leaves the room. Phil is not really Jewish but the doctor had discouraged Phil from seeking a doctor with a Jewish name. Phil declares he is Jewish and sets the doctor straight. The doctor could not deal with the cognitive dissonance that he was trashing a Jewish doctor because of a Jewish name with the Jewish Phil.

The random incidents of prejudice pop up in unexpected ways. A janitor is shocked, shocked, that Phil would add a Jewish name (Greenberg) below his name (Green) on the mail box. A hotel refuses service to Phil because he is Jewish. School kids at school taunt Phil’s son, Tommy, as a “dirty Jew.” Kathy tells Tommy it is all right. Tommy is not really Jewish. It is all cosplay for Phil’s story. “their taunts of ‘dirty Jew’ are wrong because he is not Jewish, not that the epithet is wrong in and of itself.”

But suppose Tommy were Jewish? Does that make being called a “dirty Jew” right? I am aghast but I have known prejudice and bigotry, so the misaligned sentiments of Kathy resonate with me.

The climax of the movie arrives as Phil and Kathy arrange to celebrate their engagement in Darien, Connecticut. Jews are not welcomed in Darien. It is hard for me to write those words. Kathy begs and pleads with Phil to tell everyone the Jewish identity is just a role play. Phil refuses to step out of his Jewish identity. In the end, there are cancellations for the celebration.

The prejudice and bigotry gets worse. Remember Dave, the war veteran, looking for a house? He refuses to pass for Gentile. He is true to himself which means he may have to give up his job. Kathy owns a vacation cottage in Darien which could solve Dave’s housing problems. What does Kathy do? She goes along to get along. She refuses to offend her neighbors by renting to a Jewish family. This lack of a moral spine is too much for Phil who breaks off the engagement.

In a moment of grave introspection, Kathy meets Dave because of a troubling question. She needs the counsel of a real Jew. Is Kathy antisemitic? You decide.

What Did You Do When He Told The Joke?

=========

We live in a time and a place where there are incentives to pass for anything but Jewish. The accounts I hear of dear friends swallowing their Jewish pride and identity remind me of Darien in the 1940s. Only now these unwelcoming places are Columbia University, Harvard Medical School Antisemitism Is Afflicting Medicine, Palo Alto and other American locales. Where did we go wrong as Americans?

What does passing do to the human soul? There are several consequences of passing as a non-Jew for individuals.

First, one risks severing ties with families and friends who publicly identify as Jewish. Those ties may not withstand the constant passing decisions to be Jewish or to not be Jewish in public. Eventually, one may decide to just change one’s family name to something safe and Anglo-Saxon like Winthrop, Adams or Lodge. Review my Albert Einstein essay about the lingering effects of antisemitism and how passing for WASP can create a generational rift in an American Jewish family.

Second, passing creates self-doubt. Every human has a fundamental right to human dignity. Dignity includes being yourself in public. The door of the doctor’s office should never, ever, be a No Jews Allowed zone. Enter as a Jew at your peril. Serious lawsuits should be at the ready if institutions cannot control their antisemitism.

Third, passing adds to the stress of daily living. I have found such peace at the center as I have written over the past three years. I am more self-aware and less afraid of deviating from dogma. I can be me. Now imagine you are a Jewish student at Harvard Medical School with a welcoming spirit. You just want to learn your profession, develop good professional relationships for a lifetime, and wear your Star of David in peace. There is no peace at the center if you have to endure the snake eye in the classroom from fellow students or unwanted struggle sessions between classes. It is wrong and objectionable.

Fourth, passing means the intolerant have won. Every time a medical student ditches the Star of David before leaving home for the outside world, one has emboldened and empowered the intolerant. The world has become a little less free, a little less safe. It is hard but one has a duty to the greater good to not give in to bullies. Only bullies win when the Star of David never sees the light of day in the larger world. A Profile in Courage: Sahar Tartak

Finally, I like the Star of David. It symbolizes much which is good and great in our Judeo-Christian heritage. King David was the Man. I remember the Sunday School lessons about this epic character who slayed the giant Goliath with a sling shot. For me, King David provides a good bridge to our biblical past. I am going on feelings here which is what I do as an INFP personality. When I see the Star of David on someone’s chest, I see history and remembrance. Pietas

Passing for a non-Jew by secreting away the Star of David doesn’t make the world a better place. It is easy to pass. I get it but will you feel good about yourself and your place in history if you pass for anything but Jewish?

Conclusion: In Black American history, there is the story of the white-appearing sister of the first black Governor of a state. All of the siblings could easily pass for white and avoid petty discriminations after the Civil War. One sister from Ohio pleaded with her brother, “Pinky,” to be the white man that he was, to pass for white. Her brother chose a different path. Despite all incentives to the contrary, he remained true to his identity as a black man. History records this man of racial integrity as the Acting Governor of Louisiana (December 9, 1872-January 13, 1873).

Acting Governor P.B.S. Pinchback

The journalist Phil was not born Jewish. He was very much a Gentile. However, circumstances led him to adopt a Jewish identity in the 1940s after World War II. What he encountered rendered him unwilling to change his assumed Jewish identity for convenience. It occurred to me maybe I should wear a Star of David not so much because I am Jewish but to confuse antisemites in the land. And to force the question “Are You Jewish?” out into the ether.

I wonder if I would be treated like Phil or not. After all, passing seems to be back in vogue.

The Age of Passing