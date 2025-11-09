[Introduction: I am growing stronger every day. The writing flows with greater ease. What a wonderful feeling to observe the human condition with you all once again. As always, I have moving music on while I allow the muse to read my mind and tell tales on my mind. As writers, we must live in a place above and beyond politics. I feel this impulse more and more with each passing day. We won’t go wrong if we write of lost feeling that we just can’t get back.]

On February 15, 1922, Walter F. White, a staff assistant for the national headquarters of the NAACP in New York, married Gladys Powell. Powell worked under White as a stenographer. It was an office marriage as they were not equals in marriage. Walter wanted someone to support him in his home life as he ventured out into the larger world. And Gladys upheld his side of the understanding. History records Gladys made a comfortable home for Walter on Striver’s Row in Harlem. Walter climbed the career ladder and the children came, first Jane on October 30, 1922 and Walter Carl Darrow White on June 8, 1927.

Gladys Powell White

Walter benefitted from a stable home life created by Gladys. Gladys grew more and more secure in her role as a mother entrusted with raising of Jane and little Walter.

In 1928 on an unremarkable day, Walter met Poppy Cannon. Poppy was a writer native to South Africa which intrigued Walter. The two shared a common interest in writing. They both enjoyed batting about ideas. Walter was a black American as was his wife, Gladys. Poppy was white. The place was New York City.

Poppy Cannon

You know how you meet someone at a conference or gathering. The person catches your eye. You promise to keep in touch. It was like that.

Walter and Poppy became light friends. Friends today, maybe tomorrow if the vibe was right. Writing drew them together. Walter felt a calling to write a book one day. Poppy saw that potential in Walter. And Walter cheered on Poppy in her articles and essays. Gladys felt more and more defined by the children at home. She didn’t challenge Walter like Poppy challenged Walter.

This is a story as old as time. Walter and Gladys were living separate lives.

“And that you miss me sometimes When you’re alone in your room Do I feel lonely too.” — lyrics from Separate Lives by Phil Collins

One day in 1931, a white doctor in Atlanta struck Walter’s father while he crossed the street. The doctor had been driving recklessly. Seized with guilt, the doctor immediately summoned Walter’s father to the white hospital for emergency medical treatment. Walter’s brother-in-law raced to the colored hospital to be with his father-in-law. There was no one admitted under the name “George White.” Then, it occured to the brother-in-law he should check the white hospital. Sure enough there was George White being worked on by a team of white doctors. One look at the brother-in-law who had brown skin and the medical team ceased all treatment. Walter’s father was hauled in a raging rainstorm across town to the colored hospital which was filthy and substandard. Walter traveled down to Atlanta as fast as he could when he heard the news. Walter was with his 70-year-old father as he died at the colored hospital.

Walter F. White

Walter returned to New York City grief stricken. He collapsed in the arms of Poppy, not Gladys. Walter was a married man but who had Walter’s heart?

From that emotional reunion in 1931, I would suggest the needle changed on the marriage of Walter and Gladys. A husband should weep over the death of a father in the arms of one’s wife. Otherwise, the feelings are gone. The love is lost.

Poppy was white, not black. 10 million black Americans looked up to Walter as a race leader. Gladys was the dutiful black wife and mother. And they were living separate lives now.

Over the years, the children would grow up and Walter would never show to Gladys he had lost his feelings for the mother of his children. Too much was at stake. He was a civil rights leader. He told himself these things to build a wall. It was all for the greater good that he stay together with Gladys. Poppy lacked the courage to commit to her gentle giant, Walter. She was white. He was black. It was the 1930s. It was New York City.

Walter and Poppy succumbed to their feelings for writing. They began to write pieces together. Gladys never knew of Poppy. So typical as love leads to isolation.

The Family Life of Walter F. and Gladys Powell White

In 1947, Walter had a heart attack. How much longer could he live a lie? His days were limited. Gladys tended to her ailing husband while Poppy ached to be there for her stricken love.

Things came to a head as the situation was untenable for everyone all the way around. Walter seized upon rumors that Gladys was having an affair as an excuse for a divorce. When Walter said those words, he tore Gladys apart. She aged into an old woman then and there.

“In all my married life there has never been anyone but you. I have lived a very lonely life. The children were all I’ve ever had with me when you were away.”

In that moment of emotional honesty, the wall came tumbling down. All the years of deceit, the distance, the ache, the feeling of living so far away from true feeling. Walter confessed his affair to Gladys.

Walter’s son disowned his father. Changed his family name. Walter’s sisters turned their backs on their famous brother. They accused Walter of always wanting to be white.

Walter poured out his heart to Poppy— “Without you, I cannot live. I don’t want to…why must the lives of others be altered and possibly managled because there is no way for you and me to live apart.”

How does this story end? Gladys finalized her divorce from Walter on June 30, 1949. A week later, Walter married Poppy. They were no longer living separate lives.

Conclusion: All human souls must weigh the importance of family against inexplicable feeling. There is no one right anwer. I have no right as a writer to argue Walter should have held onto fleeting moments with Poppy and saved his family. These are eternal questions of lost love within marriage. Did race matter when it came to affection and attraction between Walter and Poppy? Or, did a shared interest in the big questions of writing loom larger than race?

“Some day might find myself looking in your eyes But for now, we’ll go on living separate lives. Yes, for now, we’re go on living separate lives.” — lyrics from Separate Lives by Phil Collins