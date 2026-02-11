“Henry” passed away yesterday. I am going silent for a few days out of respect for a friend and his family. I will return next week.

From Henry’s wife: As you know, almost two weeks ago Henry made the decision to move to comfort care/hospice after he finally ran out of treatment options. I was frankly astounded at the number of people who wanted to visit him upon hearing the news. At times we surely overwhelmed the hospital with the sheer number of people we had flowing in and out of his room. Henry delighted in giving each visitor a thoughtful and thorough introduction to everyone else in the room, often including a coterie of nurses and doctors who probably had things to do in other patients’ rooms. After the flow of visitors started to ebb, his strength did too. The nurses and doctors who didn’t know Henry predicted he had only a short time left, but he fought on past everyone’s expectations. One night after a day full of visitors, he climbed out of bed (with my and a nurse’s help) and shocked us all by walking several steps to fulfill a promise he had made me that we would take a walk together again. As many of you know, he hadn’t been able to eat by mouth since April, but on hospice he was allowed to take some small bites of food and he enjoyed a chocolate croissant, coffee, a pumpkin muffin, and a shrimp taco. A few days ago we were able to take him outside to feel the air and see a sunset while playing him some favorite songs. Last night his strong heart finally gave up the fight and he went to be with God. I was at his side and his passing was incredibly peaceful and, I feel quite certain, free of pain. We are terribly sad and unsure how to keep going in a world without him. But what a beautiful legacy he leaves behind.