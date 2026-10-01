When my children were in lower school, one of the teachers had heard that I attended a segregated all-black elementary school. She asked me about my experience and was primed to hear a woeful tale from me about poor resources, etc., etc. I disappointed the teacher as my eyes lit up. I had only the most fond memories of first and second grade. School was a magical place for me. I made it my goal to read second-grade books in first grade and third-grade books in second-grade. That was my goal. I remember meeting Smokey the Bear, crackers and milk for snack breaks, and a deep friendship with Kevin Robertson.

This evening, allow me to share the backstory of my elementary school up on the hill. The school bell would ring every morning to let the children know it was time for school.

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In 1869, the Freedmen’s Bureau created a school for those living in the Hickory Hill neighborhood. This was around the time my Grandma’s Grandfather began buying up property by hand and fist in the surrounding area. The school was either on his land or his holdings were all around. The name Hickory Hill was a natural descriptor as the neighborhood it served was Hickory Hill. Most of the families were former slaves who had worked in agriculture and as laborers in Chesterfield County. From the late 1860s, an ethos developed of an independent, self-sustaining place anchored in family landownership, farming and trade. This description fits my Grandma’s Grandfather to perfection. Self-sustaining is simply another word for self-reliance and enterprise. Blackness was not oppression. That was not the mindset in Hickory Hill. What brought people together was Ebenezer African Methodist Episcopal (A.M.E.) church founded by my Grandma’s Grandfather and the school, Hickory Hill school.

All praise to the Freedmen’s Bureau.

Even as the Freedmen’s Bureau went out of business in June 1872, the enterprising people in Hickory Hill continued the school. An education was as important as attending church. Over the decades, the school continued to operate as a free public place for people to learn. My Grandma and her sisters attended Hickory Hill school. At some point, the County officially supported the school as a public school.

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Have you heard of Julius Rosenwald? Rosenwald was a famous Jewish businessman from Chicago who was troubled by poor educational facilities for black students throughout the South. Around the early 1910s, Rosenwald partnered with Booker T. Washington to build more than 5,000 schools throughout the South for black children. The idea was to create a working partnership between black neighborhoods, local school systems and Rosenwald.

My Hickory Hill school became a Rosenwald school.

In 1915, the Julius Rosenwald Fund entered into a partnership with the Hickory Hill neighborhood residents and the Chesterfield County school board. The arrangement was not a free lunch. The local residents were responsible for raising matching funds which was important for buy-in from parents. A wooden Rosenwald structure was erected on the site of the former Freedmen’s Bureau Hickory Hill school. The wooden building would remain in existence until 1938 when it was replaced by a larger, brick public school building. The school would serve as both Hickory Hill High and Elementary School.

When Hickory Hill High School closed in 1948, black high school students now attended George Washington Carver High School in the heart of the county. The red brick facility now became Hickory Hill Elementary School. My Dad attended and graduated from Carver High School, Class of 1953 I believe. His entire student life was lived pre-Brown.

On the morning of Tuesday, September 5, 1967, I heard the school bell ring up on the hill. When can I go to school, Mommy? When can I go to school? My Mom dressed me for school and I stepped into the world of education. For nearly a century, families all around me had attended school on the same site dating back to the Julius Rosenwald Fund and the Freedmen’s Bureau. I knew none of this history as a first-grader.

I just knew I was ready to learn.

Good evening!