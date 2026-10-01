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Glenn McNair's avatar
Glenn McNair
Oct 1Edited

My school had a similar history. It was founded as the Beach Institute in 1867 by the American Missionary Association and the Freedmen's Bureau and was one of the first FB schools. (The AMA had been educating Blacks in Savannah from 1865.) The school was named after Alfred Ely Beach, founder of Scientific American and designer of the first subway in NYC. It went through periods where it was publicly funded and when Blacks had to fund it themselves. It is still around today, right in the heart of the Black neighborhood where it's been since 1950. Generations of my family went to the school. Thankfully, it was not closed as a result of desegregation as so many others were, so we retain well over 150 years of tradition. I also attended Savannah State University, which is one of the oldest public colleges in the country, founded in 1890. It's because of my education at these institutions that I get really annoyed when I hear about what Black people can't accomplish educationally. My motto is that of the Black educator Nannie Helen Burroughs: "We specialize in the wholly impossible."

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Tom CB's avatar
Tom CB
Oct 1

Obviously you didn't and don't feel underserved by a segregated school. I hope you don't mind some non-hostile questions from someone who has been taught- and believes- that segregation was an unmitigated ill. Do you believe that segregated schools would have continued to serve you throughout your education? Do you believe that school quality is determined more by income and/or socioeconomic factors than by racial composition? If "separate but equal" facilities could serve Black people well, was there utility in dismantling those laws and traditions? I don't mean this as an attempt at a "gotcha" interrogation, just genuine questions from a person who has read something about another's exerience that challenges my worldview.

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