It’s hard out there for us non-conformers. Day after day, we see the herd mindlessly follow dogmas and slogan words. We cringe at the constant artificial presence of black individuals in advertising and commercials. Try as Madison Avenue might, one cannot will a 30% to 50% black world into existence. We are at 18% baseline black people on planet Earth. America is 13% black. California is 6% black. San Diego is 5% black. My daily life along the San Diego harbor is 3% black. Maybe I would feel differently if I were a professor at Howard or Spelman. Hard to say. Similarly, school districts expose Jewish students to thinly veiled antisemitism on public school field trips. And self-respecting Jewish parents are left with little recourse save litigation. There is reason enough for lost hope.

In less than twenty-four hours, I will be speaking with two good friends. They are both fellow travelers during these strange times of siloed thinking. We all see the individual before a tribe or group. We share a natural affinity for reality. Our affection springs from love for the concrete and aversion to the abstract. Abstractions misread human life. And we know this is so. See Reality Has a Surprising Amount of Detail Because reality has a surprising amount of detail, I will counsel my friends tomorrow to not lose hope.

We lose hope when we size up the enormity of the situation. If thousands of public school districts have adopted The 1619 Project and our belabored and beleaguered Alternative 1619 Project pulls in six search results on the net, one becomes demoralized. Hope is fragile when Islam is praised and doctrinal animus against Jews and non-believers is glossed over. The words of visionary Jason Littlefield are like dust in the wind of conforming times. See Empowered Humanity Theory: A Framework for an Empowering and Dignified Life.

I will commune with my fellow spirits as the black law students came together in the Howard Law School Class of 1933. The outside world gave little cause for hope. And yet the spark of the coming of a better time permeated the classrooms. Howard President Mordecai Johnson, against the winds of prejudice and bigotry, saw a better way for black Americans. Dean Charles Hamilton Houston spoke words of a better future into a dismal present. With this sense of vision, I will remind my friends that we must keep the light of hope alive like monks in the Dark Ages.

This is our destiny. Ours is not to ride the wave of the masses. Our place in the human story is to lay the groundwork for our children and grandchildren. Did you know that the prophet Houston died of a heart attack at Howard Medical School in 1950? He prepared Thurgood Marshall and other crusaders, but Houston never lived to see the fruit of his investment in the 1954 Brown decision.

I will cheer up my dear friends with a sense of intellectual destiny. Some generations are meant to enjoy the better times. Others are destined to lay the groundwork with their words and essays and articles and plays and novels and books. This is our destiny as non-conformers in conforming times.

This is how we do not lose hope.

Dean Charles Hamilton Houston (1895-1950)