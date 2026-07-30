[Writer’s note — I do not curse or use profanity. Excuse the language.]

I just paid property taxes this morning on a property, the third property I do not own. Home can be sorrow and pain. But I ain’t mad at cha.

You’re trying hard to maintain but go head.

We used to be like distant cousins.

Don’t shed a tear. Momma, I ain’t happy here.

Distant cousins, you can choose to take advantage of distant cousins. Yes, you can. And you know something? I will write about it. Think about that the next time you demand $25,000 for a property share worth $2,500. Ponder the consequences when you burden distant family with property taxes on property distant family does not own.

Family disintegrates when the trust is gone. We have a moral problem in our bloodline. And let’s talk about it for a moment. Once upon a time, we were all more or less in the same boat in the Hickory Hill neighborhood of Chesterfield County, Virginia. Now, the larger world has exposed fault lines among distant cousins.

Because I am lazy this morning, I will use the rough and ready demarcation of Good Cousins and Bad Cousins. What is a Good Cousin? [ ] is a Good Cousin. He is retired from Corporate America. He lives in the suburbs. He still wheels and deals in rental properties. I doubt he still has 16 properties but who knows? [ ] is a Good Cousin. She holds a major postition of responsibility at a university in the Richmond area. She lives in the suburbs. She has never lived in the city. She is smart and inquisitive and pleasant. [ ] was a Good Cousin. She lived in the suburbs and was a school teacher. She was opinionated in a traditional way. Church was central to her sense of self. [ ] is a Good Cousin. Although she doesn’t have a college degree, she lives in the suburbs and works as musician for several church congregations. She is a stout Christian and the daughter of a Southern Baptist preacher. [ ] is my favorite cousin. She lives in the outskirts of the city of Richmond. She may be retired from State employment. Her real estate properties keep her busy.

All of these people are people I understand and can relate to. I always feel like they are channeling the best in our ancestral past. They are all intelligent.

Then, there is a new element around town. These are the people who disrupt property transactions with outlandish demands. (Yeah, Cousin, I am looking at you!) These are the people who forged wills. These are the people who are not too sharp. As a result, simple transactions are met with suspicion and distrust. It is hard to work towards common goals, to get stuff done like quiet title actions for property claims. When I began this essay, I was hot because I felt we should not pay property taxes on behalf of up to 15 cousins who can claim a property interest. They are freeloaders. We should not pay property taxes for a life estate under Virginia law but, hey, the San Diego cousins have the big bucks.

And I don’t like it. Sadly, these people are in the ascendency back home. The influence of the Good Cousins dissipates. My Uncle Robert Daniel foresaw this trend back in the 1990s. He did his best to urge a family member to not marry into a questionable family. The family member did not listen and so it is what it is. We need more smart people in our families. That’s not a race thing.

That’s a reality thing.