Introduction: Once upon a time, there was inherited wisdom in black American households about scripture. I am thinking of a time when teachers and preachers were idealized and looked up to with the greatest of reverence. My mind drifts to the King household in Atlanta, Dr. Martin Luther King, Sr. and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., both southern Baptist pastors. There was the Powell household in Harlem, Rev. Adam Clayton Powell Sr. and Rev. Adam Clayton Powell Jr., both pastors at the Abyssinian Baptist Church. And then there was the Johnson household in Paris, Tennessee which gave rise to Rev. Wyatt Johnson and Rev. Mordecai Wyatt Johnson, both southern Baptist pastors.

Could it be something intangible was lost along the way as black Americans engaged the larger world in the 1970s and beyond? I specifically think faith in the coming of a better time has been lost. Open Letter to President Abraham Lincoln The Faith of the American Negro Has the faith of black Americans weakened over my lifetime? Has the certainty of dogmas and slogan words replaced moral comfort with the spiritual? What I mean by certainty of dogmas is blackness as oppression and invocation of white privilege. Moral comfort with the spiritual is a fundamental belief in the dignity of man since we are all God’s children. Material things are less important than the soul and the sacred.

I am suggesting some modern black Americans have traded faith for ideology, dogma and slogan words. Dogma is the opposite of faith which is belief in the coming of a better time. Contemporary racial discourse lacks the spiritual depth of Dr. Johnson’s era.

The son of a preacher man from Paris, Dr. Johnson left a legacy of sermons from the pulpit of the First Baptist Church in Charleston, West Virginia. Imagine it is July and August 1924. You sit every Sunday in the pews and witness one of the greatest orators of your generation preach the gospel. Your church is a modest, humble place of worship. Only 5,000 black people live in town. How the church secured the services of this recent Harvard commencement speaker seems almost divine. The only other black commencement speaker at Harvard before Dr. Johnson was the influential William Edward Burghardt DuBois, Class of 1890.

Dr. Johnson is so gifted and talented that he never prepares a written text. He speaks extemporanously, off the cuff. The congregants feel they are witnessing something biblical every Sabbath.

Some church members felt this thirty-four-year old graduate of Harvard should be remembered for all time. Funds were raised and a court stenographer was employed for six Sundays to record this man of faith. They felt called to record divine words. An unremarkable appalachian church, a small black church, blessed with a man of destiny in the pulpit. What follows are excerpts from six sermons. These are the sermon words I found most moving from Mordecai, the Man and His Message: The Story of Mordecai Wyatt Johnson by Richard I. McKinney (1997) :

On Giving and Receiving (July 20, 1924)

And do you know, my beloved, I believe it is because men do not think deeply enough. I think that one of the things that we need most in this age is not more activity but more meditation…p. 176

…Have you ever thought, my beloved, have you ever just sat down and thought what your mother put into your life. I don’t care what kind of mother she is, how ignorant she may have been, or how many crude mistakes she may have made. Has it ever occurred to you how and why your life is so sweet today… this life that you are scrambling around with and that you enjoy so much when the wind blows and the sun shines? Where did you get it? Did you get it from a selfish source? Id.

Ah, you got that life of yours because some woman dared to do what tens of thousands of women today have sworn that they will never do. You got that life from the bosom of a woman who went down into the valley of the shadow of death and sweated in agony and in blood, and moaned and groaned and looked death in the face anywhere from one hour to one and two days in order that that body of yours might be brought to life. In the midst of her suffering, her agony, and her blood, when she looked down and saw your little face, she drew your little body to her and cried with great joy because she had through blood brought forth your body. pp. 176-77

Central to Dr. Johnson’s theology of sacrifice was the nobility of service towards others. Everyone could make the spiritual world a better place through selflessness. Selflessness anchors us in the immaterial realm that matters most throughout life. Even as far back as our birth through blood shed for us.

Those who grew up in the black American family and neighborhood and church need no context for this “An educated Negro… my God, what a monstrosity!” Those unfamiliar with black culture and consciousness might think Dr. Johnson has internalized self-hatred. The misunderstanding is understandable. Johnson is not preaching to his small-town black congregants that educated Negroes ARE monstrosities. Dr. Johnson on a Sunday morning is critiquing the societal view and the ingratitude of those who received education through others’ sacrifice.

And, above all, an educated Negro… my God, what a monstrosity! Some day it will appear that all of the human beings of God’s living earth, an educated Negro is an egregious monstrosity, an egregious and hellish monstrosity, because there is hardly a Negro alive in this world today who has not received a smattering of education above the high school who has not received it through the agony and pain of someone who has sacrificed his very life in order to give it to him. Until recent years, every higher educational institution in this land for Negroes was maintained by people who had offered up their lives upon the altar of the Christian religion and said to Jesus, “Wherever you want me, I will go.” And then they went down into Virginia, went down into Georgia, went down into Louisiana, and suffered all manner of ostracism in order that you might receive an education.” pp. 181-82

One of the greatest tragedies in the world today is the aggregation of intelligent Negro minds in cities like New York, Chicago, and Boston. If I were living in Chicago or Boston or New York and if I were one intelligent Negro, I would be wanting to say my prayers three times a day…And just as soon as one of us Negroes gets sufficient education here, we run off to New York or Boston or Chicago where we won’t have to offer anything.” p. 185

Notice how Dr. Johnson in a sense foresees the Great Migration debates ahead for black Americans. Is it better to cast down one’s bucket in the South and lift others up through toil and example or is it better to seek the freer realms of Boston where one can strive for a better life for oneself and family? And if one chooses Boston, what are the obligations to those left behind in the South? Dr. Johnson, a native of the South, made his choice. June 22, 1922 found the pastor before white people at Harvard’s commencement. Two years later, Dr. Johnson was preaching to his black flock in a humble Charleston sanctuary.

The Social Consequences of Sin (July 12, 1924)

Now what has happened? Our sexual license, our disregard of the sin of adultery, our lost estimate of the moral sacredness of the character of women… these have degraded one of the most beautiful and lovable institutions of the human race into a thing that is indecent and low. People can hardly dance in modern civilized life unless they do it accompanied by music low enough to stir up their sexual passions. p. 191

Why do Negro men take stock in concerns that they know are selling the moral life of their people? I will tell you why. Not only were you brought as slaves to this country by white traders but also our black forefathers went and sold us into slavery to white people. Don’t you ever forget that. Not only was the man a criminal who brought us there… although his face was white… but also those black captains went into the heart of Africa and chained us and brought us to the coast to sell us. Those also are guilty, and some of those black captains are alive and in Charleston today. They go around roping the feet of Negroes and roping their souls and leading them up to the chopping block to be sold into all kinds of evil in order that they may satisfy their lusts and fill their filthy pockets. pp. 198-99

Dr. Johnson does not mean literal slave traders in Charleston. He is referring to those who shackle the souls of black folks through support of prostitution, bootleg whiskey and sin. He is using a powerful metaphor in the pulpit to call out black complicity in exploitation.

Work, Business, and Religion (August 10, 1924)

The other day I buried a woman who was 106 years old and who had been a slave practically all her years. When I buried her, I could not keep from looking at her countenance in that coffin, and the peace that passes human understanding was on that dead face. I stood there trying to preach, and the thought kept continually forcing itself in my mind, “How can this woman, whose back has been beaten so many times, who had been abused so many times, how can she lie in this casket so peacefully? How could she delve and toil and live 100 years and go down to her grave in peace?” The spirit of the Lord said to me, “She discovered that the slave can fall in love with his work the same as a free man. He can so love his work and so address himself to the needs of those who abuse him that the suffering will come off his back as water off the back of a duck. The spirit of God will come into his soul as the spirit that passeth all understanding.” p. 207

When Dr. Johnson’s father passed away in April 1922, his father never knew his son had addressed the Harvard Commencement two months later. Rev. Wyatt Johnson never read of his son’s national acclaim. When Dr. Mordecai Wyatt Johnson eulogized his father, he remembered the former slave and the man of virtue:

Wyatt Johnson was an industriousness [and] frugal man, deeply appreciative of the least kindness. He was of stern opinion and few words.

He was born a slave [but] he died a free man. Abraham Lincoln freed him from slavery, the love of Christ freed him from sin. By his own ambition, he freed himself from illiteracy. By his own hard labor, he freed himself from economic dependency. By his behavior, he freed himself from all restrictions in his intercourse with men and became respected and trusted by all. Now, by the grace of God, he is freed from the bonds of the flesh, freed to move about in that land where there is no old age, no death, where all who have loved the Lord always behold the faith of our Father who is in Heaven. p. 44

When Dr. Johnson buried the former slave woman, did he think of his own father? Did love of work over a lifetime offer salvation in an imperfect material world? It is the industry, the enterprise, of the deceased that lingered with Dr. Johnson. Those are sacred ways of being in the world which stood the test of time.

The Radical Commitment (August 17, 1924)

And old Paul… after having been beaten with forty stripes by the Jews many times, after having been stoned by the members of his own race and cast out for dead, after having been on a ship and cast into the bowels of the deep, after having been beaten and mutilated and cursed by all manner of men everywhere, after sitting in the prison cell at Caesar’s Court with chains on his arms, and after looking for the day when his own head would be cut from his shoulders… said, “I have fought a good fight. I have kept the faith, and I am now ready to be offered up. Henceforth, there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, and not for me only, but for all that have loved his appearing.” p. 226

Chosen for a Purpose (August 31, 1924)

Has it ever occurred to you that the first and most important institution in the Western world is the church? Have you ever thought about it? Out of the chosen few that Jesus Christ took in his hands on the hillsides of Galilee has risen the strongest, most able, and most wise institution in the world today. The Roman Catholic Church has lived longer than any kingdom that is now living. The Roman Catholic Church has spread its influence over all the vast acreage of this Western land. And there is today no political institution, no business institution, or no educational institution in the world that can say it has stood as long as this church, which God founded through His twelve chosen disciples of the Lord Jesus Christ. From out of that church have grown all the other organizations that today constitute the strongest consolidated international body in the world, through the preaching of our Lord Jesus Christ and his twelve disciples. pp. 235-36

Here we are in Charleston in this little church today built by the hands of slaves…He has chosen you in Charleston to do justice, love mercy, and walk with your God. He did not choose your job for you. It does not make much difference… in the long run with the High God and His great purpose, it does not make much difference… whether you are working under a car with your blue and greasy overalls on, or in a schoolroom with tender children in front of you…No difference who the man is, deal justly. pp. 236-37

Conclusion: As I read the words of Dr. Johnson, I can hear in my mind what his booming baritone voice must have felt like in a small black church. Through his voice came forth all of southern Negro peoplehood. I use the word “Negro” because Johnson referred to himself and his people thusly in the 1920s. There is no evidence Johnson acquired a Harvard Yard accent from his time in Cambridge. Instead, I hear in Johnson’s voice the segregated black school in Tennessee, the inflection of a Morehouse graduate.

Are you surprised by Dr. Johnson’s words? I am not. He rightly questioned the life choices of college educated black people who fled the South for an easier life in Chicago, New York and Boston. Those words would have resonated in small-town Charleston, West Virginia. Dr. Johnson loved his mother and a son’s devotion for mother comes through loud and clear. I am also moved by the image of Dr. Johnson preaching over the burial of a former slave who lived to be 106 years. All of the abuses in her life are recognized but Dr. Johnson focuses on her love of work, a trait reflecting the model set by former slave and Dr. Johnson’s father, Rev. Wyatt Johnson.

Ultimately, one senses destiny behind the man in the pulpit. The congregants were blessed to have the spiritual leadership of Dr. Johnson for nearly a decade. When destiny called for Dr. Johnson to assume the presidency of Howard University on June 30, 1926, the membership of First Baptist Church accepted that the Lord had higher plans for their pastor and their people. It was a historic appointment as the first Black president of a major university.

It is my hope that some creative will write a screenplay about the incredible destiny of a small-town child from Paris, Tennessee. Dr. Johnson’s story has cinematic sweep…from tobacco farms to segregated black schools to Morehouse to Harvard commencement to a pastorate at First Baptist Church in Charleston to transforming Howard. This elder statesman inspired Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. to call for non-violence as a means of protest. After hearing the oratory of Dr. Johnson, King immediately went out and purchased books on Gandhi and non-violence. There are echoes of the pilgrim’s progress in Johnson’s life.

The son of former slaves becomes the master of higher education for his people. I would watch that movie.

The Orator and Pastor, Dr. Mordecai Wyatt Johnson