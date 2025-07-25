I have a friend. She comes in and out of my life over the years. When we first met, she fixated on the chili peppers on my tie. We walked down the stairs. She asked me if women had a right to their bodies. A heavy touch upon a first meeting. Just my kind of personality/smile.

She had a drinking problem. I remember the night she had to sleep it off on the floor of my office. I was bothered and troubled. She called my best friend in the world at 4:00 in the morning and slurred her words. She was a mess and I should have said, sayonara then and there. Alas, I am a soft touch for lovers of books.

She continued her red wine ways.

Once we shared a bottle of red wine together. I had two glasses and called it a day. She downed the rest of the bottle and was basically in need of help as she slurred her words. Did she throw up outside of her car? I can’t remember. I do remember she found herself on the floor of my office again. Drunk.

As a friend, what should I have done? Should I have said, “you drink too much. You have a problem.” Should I have suggested rehab? I never told her any of these things. She drank because she was depressed. She was in a loveless marriage. She proposed to the love of her life and he said, “no,” on a Coronado evening. “No, No, No”

Even if I had suggested rehab, she would have said “no, no, no!” I am a buttoned down, Brooks Brothers, sober kind of guy. Lord knows how, or why, I crossed paths with an Hispanic Amy Winehouse. So out of character for me. My best friend called me out on it. You should be hanging out with the Black Elite, not some Mexican maid! My best friend in the whole wide world said that. He was a bigot. (And my messed up Amy Winehouse friend is a lawyer, not a Mexican maid!)

Seriously.

“The Man said, why do you think you’re here? I said, I’ve got no idea! I’m gonna, I’m gonna lose my baby. So, I always keep a bottle near…I don’t ever wanna drink again. I just need a friend.” — See 1:35 - 2:40, Rehab, Amy Winehouse

Conclusion: My friend has always been trouble. She caused the breakup of my friendship with my best friend in the world. Tried to play it off. Once she called my wife in a drunken stupor for…reasons. She once asked me why was I so mainstream? It was a cheeky challenge to my personhood, my human dignity. I am drawn to individuals who are a mess. Perhaps, I will write about my self-destructive tendencies to save people like my wayward sister (you know I have not released those demons yet/smile).

And so, I failed as a friend ultimately. I should have told my friend she was a functioning (?) alcoholic. I did not do so. Why? A part of me loves to observe human behavior in the wild. And my friend deserved better from me than a writer’s gaze.

What is the point of this essay? It hit me that my friend and Amy Winehouse have much in common. One would never in a million years surmise I would commune with an Amy Winehouse character. But it happened because one can be a mess and quirky and a lover of books and smitten at the same time.

Good evening!