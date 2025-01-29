Earlier today, I came across a news article about tennis player Madison Keys. I was drawn to the story because Madison always resonates with me. Madison is big on self-identity, being oneself which appeals to me. The Future Beyond the Darkness Is Bright Madison has chased a dream since childhood. She wanted to win the grand slam in Melbourne. Madison was seeded no. 19 in the world but something kept her from pushing on through and winning her goal.

After years of self-introspection and therapy, Madison concluded she had to change her physical and mental mindset. She would not break through until she placed herself in an uncomfortable position. To win the match of her life, she had to play with total freedom in decisive moments. No regrets.

I am happy to say Madison broke through. She became the oldest first-time women’s singles Australian Open Champion at the age of 29. I love a good story of resilience in the evening. I like how the authentic can claim their dreams in total freedom. Here’s to Madison, an inspiration for us all. Madison Keys’ Mental Breakthrough

