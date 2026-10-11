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Sim Carter's avatar
Sim Carter
Oct 15

I read about the Ralph’s robot this morning & showed it to my husband as proof of what we know is coming. We do take Waymo from time to time. It feels edgy as in we’re on the edge of tremendous change. The Lyft and uber drivers know their jobs are going away, the grocery store workers know that too. Not surprising. After all we’ve been using self checkout for a few years now! It’s scary, sad. But as my husband likes to remind me, horses and horse drawn carriages used to be the norm and then cars came along and erased that industry.

I only hope that someone, somewhere is paying attention and thinking about people’s roles in the future. What purpose—the driver of life—will we serve?

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Reality Seeker's avatar
Reality Seeker
Oct 14

I saw Robot at Bristol Farms. Robot was parking itself in its charger. Robots have to take breaks, too. I had no idea what its purpose was.

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