I saw a robot in the grocery store. I was walking towards the fruit department free from my addiction to chocolate cake. As I walked across the floor, I saw the robot dead ahead of me. I don’t want to overstate the case. The robot was not humanoid. It was not Data from Star Trek: The Next Generation or an android. It was more like an autonomous billboard, but it did not have a billboard vibe. The vibe reminded me of a RoboCop, a sign of the future straight ahead of us. Think a Roomba attached to the Washington Monument but with a flat top with cameras everywhere. I walked past the robot and made a mental note.

Upon my return to the checkout aisle, I saw the robot again. I could not let this moment pass me by. I asked a bored sales clerk if I could take a picture. He said, “Sure,” in a lifeless manner. Of the two of them, the robot seemed more engaged. Dear Readers, may I introduce you to “Tally,” who checks shelf inventory at Ralphs. Fully autonomous from what I could tell, like a Tesla on self-driving mode.

Later in the day, a friend asked me what I thought of the recent sightings of Waymo. She expressed fear and hesitation about riding in a driverless vehicle. I didn’t share that I think these sightings are the first visible signs of the AI transition, the edge of something much bigger. I have thought about it, and I find myself self-censoring because I do not want to be an AI doomer. Progress is a good thing and to be welcomed by and large. It feels unnatural to see a driverless vehicle cruising down the road. Do you feel the same way or not? My wife feels they should not be allowed on the highway.

To top off this day of AI developments, I was sitting in the living room and complaining about the light that had gone out. I need my light. With confidence, my wife said she would take care of it. It was a mystery to me why she had disconnected the power cord as a threshold matter, but mine is not to question why. She unplugged the lamp and plugged it into a little white adapter. She was focused on her cell phone, nothing out of the ordinary there. She looked up and pointed her cell at me. “Alexa, I’m home!” she said. Shazam! And just like that, the living room light came on!!! Then my wife said, “Alexa, Good Night!” and the light went off. It was like living on the set of the Jetsons or the Enterprise. I felt pulled for the third time today into the future.

Conclusion: The future is coming for us. Even those of us who are not seeking change will run into change. I will name the tension: I am a man who smiles at the robot while privately suspecting what it portends. May we meet the pace of events with aplomb.