I like Israeli historian Yuval Harari. He is the total package for me— thoughtful, learned, visionary, lyrical, insighful. The algorithms have learned of my weakness for this intellectual. It is not 2027 and AI has already pegged me as a fan of Harari. When I listen to Harari, I feel like my mind is being expanded. My consciousness is being raised. And his accent never grows old for me.

Harari has a talent for illiuminating moral questions of the frontier. For example, should we conceive of the arrival next year of super intelligence AI agents as comparable to the arrival of aliens on our shores? What accompanies co-existence with these alien entities? Limited personhood? The ability to open up Facebook accounts? A legal person is different from a human person. This precedent has already been established in U.S. law. Did you know that corporations can own, buy, and sell property? Enter into binding contracts? Sue or be sued in court?

We may fast be approaching a legal and ethical landscape where super intelligent AI agents will create a practical necessity for AI personhood as the use of AI commerce grows. Without some enhanced development of AI personhood, will AI agents find it nearly impossible to sign contracts, secure loans, or sue clients in the name of their human principals or even the agents themselves? Absent some cohorent sense of AI personhood, what framework will be in place to hold AI agents accountable or drag them into court when they break the law like the Hugging Face perpetrators of a swarm hacking incident?

These notions are not so far-fetched. Harari reminds us that rivers in New Zealand haev been recognized as legal persons. In India, certain gods have been granted comparable recognition under the law. Unlike rivers and Hindu gods, AI agents can actually make decisions. Soon, they will be able to manage a bank account, to file a lawsuit, and operate a corporation. Human executives will not be needed or necessary.

In the grandest Harari tradition, the question is raised do we want AI agents to function in society as legal persons? The most pressing issue before policy makers over the next two years may be whether we want to recognize AI agents as legal persons under the law. Iamgine a scenario where Canada refuses to grant AI agents legal personhood status but the U.S. does. What would be the foreseeable consequence? Would Canada block millions of U.S. AI corporations from operating in Canada? Would it be better for Canada to block these superintelligent entities from entering the Canadian financial markets?

We could imagine a different line of moral inquiry over the next two years. Suppose the AI entities create a new religion? Would Canada extend freedom of religion to the new AI denomination, AI priests and missionaries?

The day may come when the freedom of speech for AI opened social media accounts is an open question. Would it matter that these AI entities are ten times as persuasive as the average human in a year or two? What I like about Harari is he speaks the plain truth—we have lost the opportunity to debate these questions as a free society. The AI bots are out there in the wild already.

Harari warns that these choices are being made for us now.