I am big on self-identity. As someone who grew up in a quirky family, I learned to prize the unusual, the eccentric, the non-conformer. Life just seemed more interesting if one brought one’s whole, authentic and genuine self to the stage of life. Didn’t mean one was autistic or weird, well, maybe a little weird but such was the joy of life.

This afternoon, I came across a marvelous example of self-identity in our racially conforming world. It is possible to be a nice blend of black and white and not look the part. I love people who challenge racial lines in the sand. The following is an example of a beautiful young woman who doesn’t hide Mom or Dad in the closest to go along to get along. She loves both her parents and, more importantly, loves her whole self.

Only those who fear would question her self-identity. We need more souls who live in pure self-identity.