This essay will be short.

In my sixty-four years of life, I have read thousands of books. The books I have read span the human condition. Only curiosity has ever been my guardrail. And even then when I discovered a book diverged from its promise, I persevered. I am thinking of My Struggle: Book One by Karl Ove Knausgård. I struggled day after day to read My Struggle, a boring fictionalized account of a Norwegian life. Where do I go to get those hours back? I completed the book nonetheless. There was American Slavery As It Is by Theodore Weld. It was the first book I had to stop reading for emotional reasons. I was not prepared for the hellscape that was slavery. Two weeks later and after a respite, I returned to American Slavery As It Is and completed the read. I was a better person for it. I even read Between the World and Me by Ta-Nehisi Coates for the challenge and opportunity to draft a book review for my mother-in-law.

Every book I have ever started to read in my life, I have completed. Until now. I have closed the cover on Their Accomplices Wore Robes: How the Supreme Court Chained Black America to the Bottom of a Racial Caste System by Brando Simeo Starkey. I will read no more beyond the first sentence of the first paragraph on page 1. Why, you might ask? Why break a personal record of always completing books once started since I learned to read before first grade?

The author’s previous book was In Defense of Uncle Tom: Why Blacks Must Police Racial Loyalty. “Uncle Tom” is a racial slur which I deem on a par with calling someone a n——-. Uncle Tom dehumanizes black Americans who diverge from dogma and slogan words. If one fails to live in racial loyalty, one is cast out as Acting White. Acting White: The Ironic Legacy of Desegregation I do not engage or support those who use racial slurs, let alone write an entire book (!) about the joys and attractions of the racial slur Uncle Tom. Only a racial bully would deliver to the world such an offense.

I do not engage racial bullies. I do not engage bullies. I will not read the work of any writer or scholar who applauds a racial slur like Uncle Tom.

Bonne Journée! [Translation: Good Day!]