Dr. Gerald E. Thomson, MD

When I learned Dr. Gerald E. Thomson, MD, had passed away, I felt the removal of another brick from my foundation of life. I only met Dr. Thomson once at his home in New York City when I was a young lawyer. Why did this native of New York City leave such an impression on this native son of Virginia? To answer this question will take us back to the 1970s and formation of my black American identity.

My latest issue of Black Enterprise Magazine had arrived in the mail. Every month, I was reading about black people of enterprise and high aim in the larger world. The stories inspired me ever so. On this particular day, I plopped down on my bed and took in a distinguished doctor on the cover. He was a surgeon associated with Harlem Hospital. Everything about the man signaled competence, high intelligence, a sense of purpose and meaning. I filed away the image and story in my mind as yet another example of blackness beyond caricatures and stereotypes. Dr. Thomson was my kind of people as I read his story on my back steps from the cow pasture out back.

Like John Adams, reading about larger than life people opened up my dreams to the larger world.

Dr. Thomson would serve on the faculty at Columbia University for nearly fifty years. As I read his listing of accomplishments and achievements, one wonders when the good doctor every slept: Gerald Edmund Thomson, American Physician, educator. Diplomate American Board Internal Medicine (Board of Governors 1985-1992, Executive Committee 1988-1991, chairman-elect 1990-1991, chairman 1991-1992). Recipient National Medical award National Kidney Foundation, New York, 1984, OutstandingAlumnus award Howard U., 1987, Distinguished Alumnus award, 1998, Dean's Outstanding Tchg. award College Physicians and Surgeons Columbia University, 1986.

And there is more in his life of public service. A graduate of Howard Medical School, Class of 1959, his contributions to the human condition seem endless to my eyes: Board directors Primary Care Development Corporation. Chairman of Commission hypertension New York.Met. Regional Medical Program, 1974-1976.



Member of advisory committee Heart and Hypertension Institute of New York State, 1984. Member of New York Governor's Health Advisory Council,1981-1984, public Health Council, New York, 1983-1995, Joint National Committee High Blood Pressure National Institutes of Health, 1983-1984, 87-88, member review panel hypertension detection and monitoring board study cardiovascular risk factors in young National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute, 1984-1990. Member panel on receiving and withholding medical treatment American Civil Liberties Union, 1984-1988.



Member Graduate Medical Education Commission, State of New York, 1984-1986, member Commision on End-State Renal Disease, 1985, 89-90. President Washington Heights-Inwood Ambulatory Care Network Corporation, 1986-1991. Board directors Primary Care Development Corporation, since 1993

And yet out of all of these credits to his life well-lived, it was his appearance on the cover of Black Enterprise Magazine that was most meaningful to me as a little kid. Providence has a sense of timing in my life. Little did I know that I would meet Dr. Thomson and his wife, Dr. Carolyn Thomson, years later in their New York City home and that his daughter would become godmother of my children.

The Creator must have a plan, I swear it.

I hope the Thomson family takes comfort in knowing their husband and dad made a difference for untold numbers of people. His life story became a brick in my sense of self.

May his memory be a blessing.

