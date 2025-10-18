[Introduction: It occurred to me that I knew someone who was born in the 1800s. Few experiences influenced me more than my moments with my Grandma, Rosa Nell Brown Twyman Jackson (1893 - 1983). So, I know as a Dad my daughter born in this century and I knew my Grandma born in the century of President Abraham Lincoln, the Civil War and Reconstruction. The racial world of my daughter bears faint resemblance to the world of my Grandma. Could it be that the values and attitudes of a grandma who turned eight around the year 1901 left a lasting impression on how I make sense of the world? I suspect so, and, I will use a book review of The World of Patience Gromes: Making and Unmaking a Black Community by Scott Davis as my text for exploration into this question.]

Authored by a graduate of Stanford who found himself in the Fulton neighborhood of Richmond, Virginia in February 1971, The World of Patience Gromes is on one level the story of a black woman born in the countryside of Virginia in 1888 who lived her adult life in the city. The World of Patience Gromes on a cosmic level is the tale of how distinct values and attitudes brought to a city neighborhood between 1900 - 1925 became overwhelmed after sixty years of cultural resilience by foreign values and attitudes, both from a different type of migrant to Fulton and from the larger federal government and urban renewal efforts steeped in external locus of control.

I do not recognize the world of ghetto life from first hand knowledge or the self-defeating culture of many in the isolated inner-city. Living in a World of Ghetto Life The Origins of the Underclass However, a private comment from a valued reader returned my attention to experiences I recognized from childhood in the 1960s and 1970s. In particular, my memory was drawn to the life and times of Patience Gromes in Fulton across the James River and seven miles northeast of my Grandma’s home on Terminal Avenue.

The central starting premise of author Scott Davis is to tell the truth about the life of Gromes and her neighbors in Fulton free of dogma and slogan words. In the modern era, we are quick to dehumanize deceased black people so that they fit within narratives and boxes. We do a disservice to real humans and deny human dignity when we do not take people as they saw themselves in life.

As the young Davis lived as a boarder with Gromes, he began to ask questions of Gromes and her neighbors. Davis was curious about Gromes, her family, her neighbors and the neighborhood. It became clear success in the world of Gromes was a continually unfolding reality. Gromes did not view herself as forlorn or a victim of racial oppression. Davis’ perception resonated with my perception of how my Grandma viewed herself and her ancestors.

It may not be politically correct but this is true. Davis discerned a black community born in the country that moved to the city and disintegrated due to the War on Poverty. Similarly, one could argue that the annexation of my Grandma’s neighborhood by the city of Richmond in 1970 disintegrated the Hickory Hill neighborhood, a 2% black enclave in a 98% white part of Chesterfield County, Virginia. It is a rough, ill-fitting comparison but it comes to mind. How outside forces proved a force for ill and not for good over the long time.

Davis with keen sensitivity to generational pietas within black American families explains to the reader that we must observe three generations moving across the landscape of time in Virginia. There was the 1st generation after the Civil War. The first generation had been slaves. Patience Gromes’ grandfather was born a slave who escaped to freedom. My Grandma’s grandfather, Daniel Brown (1833 - 1885), was born a slave but escaped (left the plantation) for Richmond. The 2nd generation had been born around the War’s end. Patience Gromes’ father was born in 1865. My Grandma’s father, Robert Daniel Brown, was born around 1860. This generation had seen the end of slavery. They witnessed history working in their favor. This generational felt experience is underappreciated in the racial discourse today. To see history work in one’s favor was a powerful boost to one’s sense of self. It informed an idea of who one was, a freeman. The 3rd generation carried this idea of freedom from the country to the city. Patience Gromes would move from the country to the city with values and attiudes intact, inherited from her father and grandfather. Although Fulton was a working-class neighborhood, Gromes’ mission in life was to own her own home as did her father and grandfather.

Same with my Grandma whose father owned the white wood-frame, two-story house on the hill behind the railroad tracks and Grandma’s grandfather who owned Chester Lodge, a former mansion house of the Randolph family on the James River at the site of the now extinct town of Warwick. Chester Lodge Reparations and American Slavery No. 27 My Grandma purchased her first property near the former estate of her grandfather in 1921. Sundays were a special day. Gromes attended Rising Mt. Zion Baptist Church for spiritual nourishment. My Grandma would walk four or five blocks to her family church, Ebenezer African Methodist Episcopal (A.M.E.) church, on Terminal Avenue every Sunday.

Further in the book, Davis does a nice job of cataloging the values of Gromes. Gromes valued (1) articulateness, (2) quick wit, (3) a clear sense of right and wrong, (4) being in control of her world, and (5) keeping her troubles to herself. My Grandma would have felt at home around Gromes. It is interesting that, as Davis met Gromes, the Civil Rights Movement was declining while the Black Power Movement was ascending. Could it be that the values of Black Power clashed with the values of Gromes? Davis suggests that the norms and mores of an anti-poverty mentality won out in the Fulton neighborhood. Accustomed to a lifetime of self-sufficiency and a can do attitude that obstacles could be overcome by good character, urban renewal programs displaced these ideas inherited from Gromes’ father and grandfather with something more alien, an external locus of control and forced reliance on mental and moral resources from urban renewal programs.

The Old Black Culture: Property

According to Davis, the Old Black Culture thrived on adversity. I always think of triumph over adversity as the epitome of black culture and consciousness. Could it be that I learned these ways of being in the world from my Grandma born in 1893? Urban renewal was the exact opposite. Urban renewal equaled government help equaled a new villian in town. The year 1968 represented the climax of assault by an urban renewal mentality for Fulton.

But let’s step back for a moment from 1968. Culture did not begin in 1968 for black people. Let’s start the backstory of black culture in the year 1865. Emancipation of slaves changed the world for blacks in Virginia. Did you know most former slaves stayed in the country? My family’s culture diverged from the norm in this regard. Not only was Grandma’s family free before the Civil War but they cast their lot in a suburban area, not a city or the country. Over generations, this suburban choice would prove prescient.

Land was the prime directive for black families after the Civil War. “They knew they had to own land in order to lead independent lives in the country, for land was the primitive source of wealth.” Reparations for American slavery annoys me for many reasons, one reason being no one was keeping able-bodied men and women from buying land after the Civil War. If you had the cash, you could buy the property. Those who support reparations must think black people were incapable of buying property in the late 1860s, 1870s and 1880s. The ignorance of real people buying real property frustrates me. I have written about this before, so I will not belabor the point. See generally Pioneer Black Lawyers: Season 5, Episode 5 , Pioneer Black Lawyers: Season 5, Episode 18 , Pioneer Black Lawyers: Season 4, Episode 26, No Redlining for Me, Reparations and American Slavery No. 27

Let’s compare my ancestor who was a former slave and Gromes’ ancestor who was a former slave.

In 1869, my Grandma’s grandfather began buying property in Charlotte County, Virginia. He went on a spending spree as he purchased property after property, several from former Confederate soldier sellers in the Hickory Hill neighborhood. When he completed his acquisitions, Daniel Brown owned over 550 acres in Chesterfield and Charlotte counties. His centerpiece was Chester Lodge, the former Mansion House of the Randolph Family on the James River. Brown had no sharecropper sense of identity. It has been said “no one had cash money” to buy property. Daniel did. And so did Gromes’ grandfather, Lewis Armistead, who purchased 50 acres of farmland in James City County, Virginia for $500 in 1887.

There was a family value of ownership of land.

Similarly, Grandma’s father, Robert Daniel Brown (1860 - 1934), owned his spacious white two-story wood frame home I still remember from my childhood. Gromes’ father saved enough to purchase 15 acres and a frame house in 1897. Further evidence of a family value of home ownership well before the 1960s and the Fair Housing Act of 1968.

The young third generation born around the year 1900 was expected to learn from their ancestors. And they did as both my Grandma and Gromes would become homeowners. Sometimes, it seems like we live in an age of historical amnesia. Please note Gromes’ grandmother did not teach her children or grandchildren to hate others. The focus was on the goal of becoming landowners. One could not change the past. One could buy property. Similarly, I never heard any words of racial hate from my Grandma.

Sometimes, the specter of lynching is used to stir up resentment and anger in 2025. No lynchings occurred in James City County. Nor were there ever lynchings in Chesterfield County after the Civil War. We have to avoid having others tell our family stories.

What did the ancestors of Gromes and my Grandma value besides owning property? They centered the law. Respect for the law was vital. What does this mean? It meant one could use the law to punish trespassers. One could use the law to enter into a legal marriage. One could use a legal deed to buy a property in1869 or 1871 or 1897. One could execute a will as my Grandma’s grandfather did in 1885. One could enter into legal and enforceable contracts. The law was respected as a sign of human dignity and freedom.

As one walked down the streets of Fulton and saw homes owned by black people, Gromes and others must have felt proof of their human dignity and intelligence. I certainly felt that way as I gazed upon Grandma’s red brick home and red brick homes of others as far as my young eyes could see on Terminal Avenue. I took homeownership for granted which was true for Gromes as well in Fulton

The Old Black Culture: Home Life:

By the third generation after slavery, many descendants were attracted to the city of Richmond and neighborhoods like Fulton. The younger people around 1900 were tired of the dirt in the country. They were bored with nothing to do. Their minds might wither away without challenge in the country.

In 1906, Patience married Frank Gromes in James City County. She moved with her new husband to Fulton the next day. Fulton at that time was a factory town.

Frank began working as a laborer for the C&O railroad. After a year of earnings, they put down $10 on a house of their own. Frank worked the graveyard shift from 11:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. Patience would have breakfast ready for Frank when he arrived at home. He would go out onto the porch and fall asleep at 2:30 p.m. At 10:00 p.m., he would wake up as it was time for work. Frank worked this schedule 7 days a week. All 125 black men at the railroad were employed as laborers. All of the road crew and yard crew were white.

The Gromes’ 4 room house had 2 bedrooms upstairs, a kitchen, a sitting room downstairs, a front porch, and a dry toilet in the rear. A dry toilet is an outhouse without water.

Patience would walk 5 blocks up Fulton Hill to the spring for water.

By the 1920s, the city put in sewer and water lines. The dry toilet was now wet, but the outhouse remained out back.

All of the streets of Fulton were dirt, except for Patience’s street. There were no sidewalks. All of her children were raised in this home. To earn extra money, Patience would sell lunches on Main Street and do laundry as a side business.

Through it all, Patience was rearing children and bringing a family into the world. What were her virtues for life? Simple ones — (1) religion, (2) education, (3) thrift. She taught Frank how to read and write. Although Frank loved to spend money, Patience lived by the motto “Earn a dollar, save 50 cents.” Sounds like my Mom.

I recognize Patience, even though she lived in the 1920s in Fulton.

In 1927, Patience and Frank paid off the mortgage on their house. They placed a $500 downpayment on a larger house on State Street. It was a 2-story house with indoor plumbing and a gas range. The previous owners were white. All of the neighbors except one were white. Imagine that? An integrated neighborhood and arguably no redlining in 1927 in the capital of the Confederacy. They kept the old Denny Street house, rented it out, and funneled the rental income into savings. Like some of my ancestors.

So smart with money and investment. Just Old Black Culture in a southern city.

There is more to Blackness than Oppression. There is Black Enterprise.

I would suggest Fulton functioned like Ellis Island for country folks. All country migrants to the city neighborhood worked hard. Neighbors shared money, food, and tips on jobs. Churches took collections to help those newcomers in need.

When it came to child rearing, Patience recalled a misbehaving child received two punishments. The child received one reprimand and spanking from an adult who witnessed the misbehavior. Then, the child received a second reprimand and a second spanking from the parents. This system worked since everyone knew everyone else. Reminds me of Terminal Avenue and Twyman Road in the 1960s. Fulton was a country village. “Fulton was a little paradise.”

Moral discipline and strictness were present. “A woman who bore an illegitimate child was automatically expelled from membership” of Rising Mt. Zion. Why so strict? Upward-moving black men and women felt that strict morals would do justice to their free status, answer critics, and obtain goals of (1) houses, (2) gardens, and (3) families.

I don’t want to overstate the ethos in Fulton. Only menial work was available to blacks. Laborer Squire Dowd was fired on the spot by a white foreman for pointing out a dangerous error in a train crossing switch. Dowd eventually got his job back and the foreman was fired. It was clear in these times that people who took jobs in black institutions like Virginia State College and Bluefield State College were considered to be giants within Fulton because they had an occupational freedom unavailable in the wider, white culture.

The Old Black Culture: A Search for Meaning

Between 1906 and 1925, those at the top of the social order in Fulton were all homeowners. Many men worked for the C&O railroad. Many women worked for the tobacco factories. Many had been married for decades to the same spouse. Together, husband and wife raised large families. They were church members, like my Grandma and her sisters of the same generation. Unlike my family, these Fulton people had moved from the country to the city. They did not inherit roots in the suburbs.

The son of a slave, Jack Mosby, observed “(p)eople in the old days planned ahead, looked to the future. There warn’t but little then, and people learned how to live on a little.” Mosby also exhorted Davis that “Honesty is the best policy,” to be poor and happy was possible if one had (1) good religion and (2) a good wife.

Daughter of a prominent Atlanta minister Cicely Tallman added “I don’t care how much money or how many houses you got, you leave it with the living and not with the dead.”

By the late 1920s, Gromes and her kind of people in Fulton had a sense of their own power. Their parents and grandparents had struggled to purchase farmland. Those memories did not go away over the years. Their parents and grandparents had paid for farmland with cash. Gromes and her neighbors took pride in their houses and yards. And, yes, they were excluded from politics on racial grounds. That is what the external world was up to.

Inside the hearts and minds of Gromes and her neighbors, they were invested in the cause of race advancement. I imagine the homeowners took great satisfaction as Mordecai Wyatt Johnson was inaugurated as the first black president of Howard University in 1926. The race was advancing. The red brick homes and wood frame houses all around bespoke human dignity.

As daily life went on, parents lectured children at home on (1) respect for one’s elders, (2) honesty, and (3) charity. To stand on one’s own was the affirmation of human dignity the race needed. The aim of Old Black Culture remained advancement and recognition for the race. Patience Gromes was the ideal subscriber to Black Enterprise magazine which was after her time.

Conclusion: In Part II, I will continue with the saga of the world of Patience Gromes. There is much to learn about Old Black Culture and the arrival of new people in the neighborhood.

