Fulton, Richmond, Virginia (Circa 1975)

[Introduction: In Part II of this essay, I continue my search for lost virtues from the world of Patience Gromes. Some may believe the life of Gromes is of no relevance to racial events of the last ten years. Gromes lived over a century before George Floyd and Black Lives Matter (BLM). I disagree as I believe the world of Gromes is relevant now. Virtues are timeless. Surely, Gromes knew more obstacles and adversity in her lifetime than Floyd and supporters of BLM have known. So, I continue my hunt for secrets of the human soul in a Richmond neighborhood now gone, Fulton.]

The New Black Culture.

Unlike Patience Gromes of high aim in life, there were newcomers to Fulton whose aim did not reach as high. Author Scott Davis of The World of Patience Gromes: Making and Unmaking a Black Community writes of Waddy Crowder who rented a house. Crowder became a prominent and well-known bootlegger in the neighborhood and a valued police informant. Crowder ran in different social circles from Gromes.

If we zoom out from Crowder, we can see Crowder was part of a migration of new culture to the neighborhood. The arrivals to Fulton in the 1920s were not as self-sufficient as earlier transplants. They were not as quick to acculturate to city life as those of Gromes’ generation. It seems the families of the newcomers were broken and dependent since slavery. In many ways, they were behind the times. There are accounts of raising chickens in upstairs apartments and using bathtubs to store coal. Such conduct would have offended the prim and proper and ordered Gromes.

The Great Depression dislodged several of these newcomers from the neighborhood. In 1932, Cary Nettles moved from a family farm in Ridgeway, North Carolina to Fulton and immediately felt the full force of hard times. He recalled “I had to work or starve and I won’t about to steal nothing.” Notice the virtue even as a newcomer in the 1930s. Nettles would not steal.

Life for Patience Gromes and her Old Culture generation remained pretty much the same. They “continued life much as before.” Her husband, Frank Gromes, and his generational peers had seniority at the C&O railroad, Philip Morris, Lucky Strike, and Liggett & Myers tobacco factories. The Great Depression was a stable time for this culture. One resident observed "Fulton was solid in the thirties.” What is the take away message here? Their triumph over adversity reinforced the authority of ideas inherited from parents and grandparents. So often the modern day race discourse lacks wisdom about inheritance of pietas within black families over generations. My Grandma, Great Aunts and Great Uncles were in the same boat of values and attitudes as Patience Gromes. One leaned upon life lessons from parents and grandparents to make it through hard times.

After World War II, new waves of people from the country with a new culture moved into Fulton. The Old Black Culture anchored in the wisdom of parents and grandparents began to weaken around the edges. Nonetheless, Gromes and those of her Old Culture had taught their children well about life.

By the 1950s, the 4th generation began to take advantage of opportunities beyond Fulton. The young generation began to engage the larger world which, to my eyes, was a great intellectual and spiritual development. Why be content to live within the four corners of a city neighborhood? In a burst of irony, these well-trained children schooled in the Old Culture were most likely to move out and leave Fulton. One could argue the future was not in working for C&O Railroad or a tobacco factory anymore. There were no Fulton jobs for the young generation or available houses. C&O was laying off younger employees in any event. Cedar Works shut down in 1957.

Note well that the Brown decision in 1954 was irrelevant to the inner world of the 4th generation. So often we assume the Brown decision was a watershed in black American life and it was so, however, I am not convinced Brown made a difference to the vast majority of the 4th generation living their lives in Fulton in the 1950s.

It was the Civil Rights Movement that changed the hearts and minds of the 4th, 5th and 6th generations in Fulton. More on this point in just a moment.

As more and more new culture people from the country poured into Fulton after World War II, the market demand for housing increased. These new people sought out rental housing, not home ownership opportunities like Patience Gromes and her contemporaries. Speculator William Dupree was quite happy to supply the new denizens with rental housing.

If you are inclined to look for a villain in this essay, Dupree is an apt candidate for starters. In 1900, the Dupree family operated a store that offered furniture for rent and sale. The family employed several men as rent collectors. Indelicate work. The family expanded to renting furnished homes, then unfurnished homes. Here is the secret sauce William Dupree used to enrich himself.

He would purchase homes with the idea of conversion to slum rentals. He offered rents at $2 per week which sounds like a great rental deal. However, left unsaid was one should not expect maintenance help from Dupree if the water pipes burst in the winter time or the roof sprung a leak. Over time, the units began to deteriorate which led to depressed housing. Banks would lend for purchase of rentals by investors but not for new construction for homeowners.

Eventually, Dupree owned 1/3 of all dwellings in Fulton. He was always fighting the health inspector. When Davis questioned Dupree about being a slumlord, Dupree angrily replied, “Who destroyed this house?…Did I tear it apart, or was it the colored people who live here?” These were not politically correct times. Dupree mastered his market niche of renting to poor black people fresh from the country (drifters).

Drifters had a certain meaning in Fulton during this time. The term referred to latecomers from the country to the city. They arrived in Fulton 40 to 60 years after founding Old Culture families like Patience Gromes. These New Culture people usually came from the poorest and most isolated country realms. They arrived in Fulton in middle age looking for a sanctuary. “They were beaten, behind the times, and trying to improve their position without going through the slow process of working hard and saving pennies.” They mostly kept to themselves which furthered cultural isolation. As a rule, these people viewed Gromes and her cultural contemporaries with suspicion and scorn.

The Civil Rights Movement.

Despite the cultural differences in Fulton, the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s united everyone together. This movement had an unintended consequence. The united purpose and mission behind civil rights kept the growing isolation of the new culture in check. Dignified residents like Gromes urged the newcomers and the rental poor to take pride in themselves and their race. That was the common good. And it worked for, perhaps, a decade.

For me in the Hickory Hill neighborhood of Chesterfield County, Virginia, the Civil Rights Movement was a faint and indistinct blur. I was two years old when the 1964 Civil Rights Act was enacted on July 2, 1964. I was three years old upon the effective date of the 1965 Voting Rights Act on August 7, 1965. And I was six years old at the time of signing of the Fair Housing Act of 1968 into law. I have no memories of these events. I vaguely recall the issue of civil rights protests and demonstrations coming up at Grandma’s home among several uncles. I recall someone raised the question, are you going to march or something like that and the idea was quickly shot down. That’s all I got, no grand memories of any March on Washington. In this regard, my family diverged from the experience of those across the James River and city limits in Fulton.

Urban Renewal.

Last Sunday, an article described the general characteristics of Fulton Bottom, an area identified in a Richmond Development and Housing Authority report as the city’s worst slum. “Residents Say Fulton Bottom Can Be Saved”(January 15, 1967)

Fulton, Richmond, Virginia (Circa 1961)

The unity created by the Civil Rights Movement was torn asunder by the Urban Renewal Era. Homeowners like Gromes were pitted against tenants like Crowder from a different new culture. At first, there were neighborhood leaders who attempted to rally the troops to save the Fulton neighborhood from dismantlement. Alas, the problem was a simple feature of human nature. When it came to race segregation, the villains were clear — the Jim Crow signs, the Ku Klux Klan, Bull Connor, George Wallace, Southern segregationists. The enemy was clear.

Who was the enemy in the fight over urban renewal? Was the white Richmond Housing Authority the enemy? Were the black city planners hired by the housing authority the enemy? Was the villain a faceless federal department of Housing and Urban Development in Washington, D.C? Was the enemy the local neighborhood leadership? Maybe, the loud mouth welfare activists and Black Power Nationalists wore the black hats?

Let me say this much.

Author Scott Davis does a marvelous job of diving into the nuance and complexity of urban renewal as a clash between Old Black Culture and New Black Culture. For me, this dimension was the most exciting part of the book. There are no simple answers since the questions themselves are not simple.

In a gesture I believe to overcome racial distrust, the white housing authority hired black city planners. The white director Mr. Fay claimed to have the best interests of Fulton residents at heart. There simply was no easy target here for mass denunciation. The federal urban renewal program meant there was a flow of federal cash ready to be deployed into Fulton. What was in the best interests of Fulton? Of Patience Gromes?

The New Culture types became less and less involved as the fight over urban renewal and bulldozing Fulton away became more and more technical. Some homeowners began to see dollar signs in their eyes as they could get big money for their houses or they could putz around and get nothing. The New Culture disengaged as the Old Culture became hip to the complexities of urban renewal.

By 1972, a change had come over many (but not all) homeowners. They were now experts in the jargon of urban renewal and aware of a potential federal cash bonanza. But at what cost?

Conclusion: This story fascinates me because the real humanity of people comes to the surface. No one is an avatar for a race.

To Be Continued.