Each of us will meet the end of life in our own way. In this vein, we lift the curtain again on the end of life in Fulton and those denied a long farewell.

A Good Man.

Frank Gromes was a good man. He worked the graveyard shift at the C&O railroad for 7 days a week for 43 years. And there is no evidence in The World of Patience Gromes: Making and Unmaking a Black Community by Scott Davis that Frank ever complained. He knew his duty as a good provider for his wife, Patience. Frank never changed jobs. He was never laid off. He was never fired. In 1947, the mortgage was paid off on the home. He retired two years later in 1949.

As we approach the sunset years for Frank, we should remember how he and Patience together reared 8 children to adulthood. How they paid off 2 mortgages as one couple during their long marriage. How they supported the Rising Mt. Zion Baptist Church across the street and down the block. How these natives of cabins and frame homes in James City County, Virginia found the American Dream on the streets of Fulton.

It was Christmas Day 1955, one year after the Brown decision.

Frank woke up sick. Ten minutes later, he was dead from a stroke. His life came to an end on the most holy of birthdays for congregants at church.

Life changed for Patience on Christmas 1955. Now, she was on her own. She lived on social security and railroad retirement checks. In the larger neighborhood, there was no authority gained from unearned income (which doesn’t seem to be the case for Old Money trust fund individuals but I digress).

Another piece of the puzzle was sliding in place. Another class member of the Old Culture losing ground.Some Old Culture people were sick. Others had died. “In many cases a husband had died and left his spouse to face the world alone for the first time in her life.” The trend lines were not promising for the old ways of being in the world.

If we fast forward to 1966, we can see the signs. Patience received male attention from male suitors at the age of 78. Age is a wonderful thing. We will all get there if we live long enough. I just wonder if these men were really smitten with Patience or her monthly checks coming in the mail/smile. Patience was on guard against false romance and joked about the situation with her friends.

More ominous on the horizon was moral decay among tenants. When Frank and Patience purchased their new home on State Street in 1927, they kept their old home on Denny Street as rental income which was a source of savings. This worked well while Frank was alive and up to 1966.

In this year, tenants wrecked Gromes’ rental home on Denny. The destruction broke Gromes’ heart as the tenants even smashed the mantle on the floor. In Gromes’ mind, a mantle was sacred. She had kept cherished family pictures on the mantle. And it was gone:

“One group of tenants decided to move and carted their belongings away, then returned. They broke out windows, wrenched the kitchen sink from the wall, pulled down the stair railing, and worse.” “They took the mantel,” said Patience, “and threw it down on the floor. Can you believe that?”

Gromes never got over this horror, this violation of norms and mores. I am going to quote Davis here for the psychological wound inflicted upon Gromes: “After the wrecking of her rental house, Patience was in anguish. She spoke of the incident as though a moral transgression had taken place. To her way of thinking, her tenants had desecrated the holiest space in a holy structure when they smashed the mantel on the floor.”

Just another sad tale from Fulton in the 1960s.

Gromes boarded up her rental house and washed her hands of the matter, although she continued to pay property taxes on a property that did not earn income and that she could not sell. Gromes was now a contributor to the supply of dilapidated housing in Fulton.

Dilapidated Housing, Fulton, Richmond, Virginia (Circa 1961)

In March 1971, the Richmond City Council in its wisdom passed a law requiring owners of abandoned houses to bring them up to code, demolish them, or pay a fine of $15 a month. The law was aimed at major slumlords like William Dupree “who owned dozens of wrecked homes in Fulton. Patience was not a slumlord, so why was the city council billing Patience $15 a month?” If Gromes paid the fine, she would face financial ruin. Comply with the law and pass go to the poor house or “violate the late and preserve her meager assets.”

Luckily, urban renewal came through for Patience. The housing authority purchased her rental house ahead of schedule. Davis personally informed the city that the rental house was being bought. As a result, the city dropped the fine.

As Davis writes, “(t)he old men and women of Fulton regarded urban renewal as something unspeakable and terrible, like a stroke or convulsions or death. They could never quite understand their children who spent their free time working as citizen planners and who favored renewal as the means of Fulton’s redemption. To Patience Gromes and her peers, urban renewal was the calculating, amoral city world breaking into their country village.”

The Worst Slum in Town.

Complex social systems are like spinning tops. Systems began to wobble at first. The gyrations became wilder and wilder before ultimate collapse.

In 1964, the City published a master plan that recommended the clearance of “slums in potential industrial areas.” Davis writes “Fulton was the worst slum in town, and it occupied a prime industrial site.”

On the stage of Fulton entrance left appeared a new character, Alford Stirling. “Stirling was a leader, but he lacked the instinct for self-preservation to be found in a politician.” Stirling had garnered a reputation as the civil rights leader for the neighborhood. He had an admirable track record, “a flair for bringing city favors such as street lights, sewer maintenance crews, and the street cleaning machine to Fulton.” When the pressing issue of a needed stoplight at Fulton’s main intersection arose, most residents assumed Stirling would carry the day with the city. Stirling and another neighborhood leader, Jacob Pinchney, “met with city officials, explained their concerns, and received polite but evasive answers.” Then, tragedy struck. An “elderly woman trying to cross Williamsburg Avenue at rush hour was hit by a car and killed.” Stirling returned to the city for still more meetings. Nothing was done.

Around this time and perhaps as a distraction, the city requested Stirling serve as Fulton’s representative on a city-wide advisory group to review plans for demolishing, rehabilitating, or conserving housing in each part of Richmond. The year was 1965. Stirling learned through his service that massive amounts of federal money were coming down from Washington, D.C. via the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Stirling saw the potential. At the monthly meetings of the Fulton Improvement Association, the neighborhood civic association, Stirling did his best to explain in plain English the impending windfall. It struck all his neighbors on the association as dream-like and far fetched, abstact musings of D.C. bureaucrats. Nonetheless, Stirling and Pinchney spent hours figuring out the maze of urban renewal. How would this all translate into money for Fulton?

In 1966, the City published a “Community Renewal Program” which labeled Fulton a “predominantly blighted area requiring renewal” and suggested that the section of Fulton nearest the river be converted from “residential to industrial use by public action.”

This action was followed up in 1967 by a housing authority sponsored door-to-door survey as a preliminary step towards urban renewal. What did the survey findings reveal? 85% of Fulton dwellings had “major and significant deficiencies.” Only 300 Fulton families had purchased homes. The balance or around 500 were tenants. The Richmond Housing Authority said it was time for mass clearance throughout the place. It could not go on.

Stirling, Pinchney and other members of the Fulton Improvement Association vowed to fight clearance of the neighborhood. That is what they said in the moment. And I believe they believed it. It was sad to think dreams sowed back in 1906 were being released for a greater good. No one wanted to admit they were living a lie.

Urban Renewal.

Urban renewal came to Fulton in March 1968. No one had a convulsion or a stroke. No one died on the streets. It was simply over for a black community. The unspeakable came to pass for Patience Gromes and her Old Culture neighbors and friends. In a few days time, the labor of 3 generations came crashing down. It was over. The Old Culture that Patience brought from the country had been losing authority since World War II.

What crumpled everything for Fulton?

In March 1968, the civil rights group Fulton Improvement Association met in the living room of Patience Gromes. Stirling presided over the Association meeting. His aide-de-camp Pinchney was present. The energy in the room was good, poised to fight the good fight. Stirling brought to his mission membership in the NAACP, the Crusade for Voters, and good manners.

The firebell in the night was whether, and how, government money might undercut one’s way of life. And the ability to manipulate government displacing hard work as upward advancement and mobility.

=========

If all the world’s a stage, it was now time for the entrance of a new character. Leo Tolstoy might belittle and discount the role of Great Men in the history of human events. I will let you decide the influence of one man in the demise of Fulton.

“What is the future of Fulton?” This question echoed at the start of the March Association meeting. The questioner was not Stirling. Nor was the questioner Pinchney or even Groomes. The question came from a representative of the New Culture.

Daniel Brady was not social friends with Stirling, Pinchney or Gromes. Brady came from a different place in life.

=========

Born in 1916 of “a family that was decent though poor,” Brady’s mother arrived in Fulton in the year 1898 from Mecklenburg County and his father came later from Charles City County. So, there is overlap with the experience of Gromes and others of the Old Culture. However, Brady’s family had a very hard time establishing themselves. His father struggled as brickyard laborer subject to the vagaries of the weather. Eventually, the father found a better job with a tobacco byproduct plant. Ill health came into play and the father would die three weeks before the birth of his youngest child. Brady became to act up in school and was sent away to reform school. At the age of 13, his mother died.

Brady was now being raised by his oldest sister. A life of crime followed for Brady.

At the age of 20, Brady held up a streetcar in Church Hill. The driver pulled a gun and shot Brady. Some families broke under the strain of trying to earn a living in the city. And this was true for Daniel Brady. Living for the City

“Times were hard, families were destroyed, children became criminals.”

Brady’s sister begged and pleaded with her brother to pray. “Pray to God! He will help you!”

Brady served three years in prison before being paroled. I have never been imprisoned or out on parole. However, shouldn’t one be on one’s best behavior when out on parole? Just my imagination, maybe.

Back to our story and the character of Daniel Brady.

One night, Brady broke into a gas station. He emptied out the cash drawer. Drunk like there was no tomorrow, Brady passed out while counting his loot. He woke up in the city lockup.

Then, there was the robbery of a High’s Ice Cream store. And let’s not forget the robbery of a Safeway grocery store.

In 1950, Brady’s life was basically over before it began. He returned to prison on multiple charges of armed robbery. He was sentenced to 40 years plus an additional 20 years as a repeat offender. His new home for up to 60 years was Spring Street prison. Why, oh why, do people commit crimes? Brady was 34 years old when he entered prison for the second time.

=========

Let’s compare Daniel Brady as a leader to Alford Stirling. Stirling had served no time. He had never offended or committed armed robbery. Stirling came from a family that acquired 600 acres of farmland but lost it to taxes during the Great Depression. Evidence of enterprise in the Sterling family nonetheless. Stirling came to Fulton with self-assurance that flows from ancestral memory of black enterprise. After 4 years, the parents elected Stirling President of the Fulton PTA.

Stirling was a good man for young children to emulate.

=========

After asking in an accusatory fashion “What is the future of Fulton?,” Brady accused the Fulton Improvement Association of “selling us down the river.” Brady, released from prison and out in civilian society for less than a year! He was 52 years old in 1968 and working as a used car salesman. Brady had served 20 years out of his 60 years sentence in a high-security prison.

It takes a strong sense of self fresh out of prison clothes to hijack a civic association meeting. Thus was the crazy hour in this March 1968 meeting. Brady continued to hammer on the well-mannered Stirling in Gromes’ living room. Brady then moved that an ad hoc committee be formed “to oppose the housing authority’s plan.” The motion carried, and Brady was voted president, Stepney Waterman, vice president. Brady announced a meeting for the following Wednesday, to be held not at the Bethlehem Center but at the RCAP Center. “We can only accomplish what we need by sticking together, fighting together,” Brady said at the meeting’s end.

A convicted felon who had nothing to lose had strong armed his way into leadership for a black community teetering on the edge. Houses were on the line. The New Culture was at the helm and bad character had entered the building.

Conclusion: There is no better way to end this essay. All the ways of being were in play before Patience Gromes. There would be only one future. Brady’s sister urged her brother to pray to God. Who would now pray for Fulton?