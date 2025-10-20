Corner Grocery Store in Fulton, Richmond, Virginia (Date Unknown)

“Being strong, you walk around in the world differently. You’re overcoming something difficult, every day, which builds a kind of confidence.” — Jordan Castro, Author of Muscle Man

The frame of Old Culture versus New Culture is a useful device for understanding the life story of Patience Gromes and her beloved neighborhood, Fulton, in Richmond, Virginia. Like a skilled novelist, author Scott Davis in The World of Patience Gromes: Making and Unmaking a Black Community excels at taking the reader by the hand and showing human faces behind the abstractions of dogma and slogan words. In his lifetime, Davis never received the acclaim his lyrical picture of a southern neighborhood deserved. I hope to share with you this week so many dreams on the streets of Fulton. Some of these people were recognizable to me but they remained so far away from my world of Hickory Hill across the James River in the suburbs.

Maybe, we can feel closer to a black neighborhood now gone through the words of Davis. Just maybe.

A 4th generation man named Stepney Waterman owned his home. He belonged to an Old Culture family. His family had been long prominent in Rising Mt. Zion Baptist Church. The church was the center of social and spiritual life for Waterman’s family as the Ebenezer African Methodist Episcopal (A.M.E.) church had been for my Grandma’s family since 1871. The more I read about Waterman, the more I experience a feeling of faint recognition.

Even though Waterman only had a high school diploma and sold cars for a living, he excelled as a leader within his neighborhood of Fulton. He would become the official representative of Fulton for urban renewal. In an ironic twist of fate, Waterman felt less than compared to his achieving brothers. One brother had a PhD and a high Pentagon job. Another younger brother had a good job and a nice house in another part of town. For the 4th generation, moving up meant leaving Fulton for greater opportunity in the larger world.

Scorn of the New Culture.

In a positive and constructive dynamic, Waterman would be seen as a good man, someone to speak of as a role model for young children. This was not the case for Waterman. New Culture folks began to resent Waterman for enjoying his status too much as the neighborhood’s point person for urban renewal. He must think he’s better than us! One day, Waterman was walking by a tenement while the mother was on the porch. The mother’s child cursed out Waterman while the mother laughed at Waterman.

Now this scene was unimaginable when Patience Gromes was a young mother. In her day, the child would have been reared to respect elders as a way of life. I was so trained and disciplined by my Grandma (1893 - 1983). To this day, I extend gracious respect to my elders by default.

You may wonder what happened to the culture of respectful children on the streets of Fulton? One could see the lack of discipline on the playgrounds. New Culture parents allowed children to run loose on the playground until 10:00 or 11:00 p.m at night. No standards.

These new cultural influences accelerated the movement of the 4th generation out of Fulton. More and more Old Culture descendants were (1) saving towards down payments for (2) homes in better neighborhoods. The credo of Patience Gromes and her contemporaries of the OId Culture had been (1) group activities, (2) family, (3) church, (4) and the social club. The incident Waterman experienced just confirmed the anxieties and fears of more and more 4th generation descendants. (These are not our kind of people and we should leave while the getting is good.)

Failure to Transmit Old Culture.

For one of my valued readers, this is the sum of all fears. How is it that the Old Culture homeowners could not transmit their Old Culture in real time to the newcomers in Fulton?

Davis answers this question by presenting the loud-mouthed welfare activist, Matte Curtis. What a character! From the country, Curtis was vocal about New Culture. A welfare chiseler and political activist, Curtis was willing to play the media game in newspapers and on television. She led a memorable protest and demonstration on the steps of Richmond City Hall. She was that person in Fulton.

Curtis went out of her way to reject the Old Culture of dignity and respectability. And she let the world know about it. Davis laments how Curtis milked the welfare system for all that she could and then bragged about it in the neighborhood. She was a poor influence for the young.

Gromes, Waterman and others of the Old Culture were individuals of quiet dignity like my Grandma. These bearers of virtue were no match for the megaphone of Curtis. Curtis waged a constant battle against propriety and appearance. If I were less generous, I would suggest she gave black people in Fulton a bad name.

Curtis took crazy pride in her status as a poor person. Why prize enterprise if one can live off of the government? That might sound harsh but that was Curtis. She never cared much for the Old Culture. In return, Old Families like the Gromes’s and the Watermans looked down at Curtis. They disapproved of the way she kept her house and raised her children. Just a rough woman, these Old Families probably thought to themselves.

Like in my world of Hickory Hill in the 1960s, I did not know of anyone who received welfare. It would have been seen as a source of mild shame and moral failing. Just being honest.

Curtis received welfare and she bragged about it! On the evening news! To add insult to injury and while receiving her welfare check, Curtis ran a flourishing bootleg whiskey business on the side. So much for morals and scruples.

Those who ran around in Curtis’ social circle included Laura Bell, Vice-President of the Poor People’s Club. Bell had no husband and six children by four different men.

Another compatriot was Miss Sarah (alias The Pig of Fulton) who made a point of being disrespectful towards any and all authority. I am not a clinical psychologist, so I hesitate to mention the term “Oppositional Defiant Disorder”. You can draw your own conclusions.

Those We Honor and Despise.

One can tell much about a culture from those we honor and those we despised. Men of stability, steadfastness and resilience were valued in the Old Culture. Frank Gromes and Waterman were such men of dignity and self-respect.

The New Culture despised men and women of legitimate enterprise. Fanny and Chub Mordecai come to mind. These Jewish siblings of a family native to Lithuania had eventually settled in Fulton. They owned a corner grocery store. Rather than admire the entreprenurial spirit, the New Culture resented their business success and debt-free existence. The Mordecais returned the favor and came to traffic in caricatures and stereotypes. There were no heroes in this ongoing drama between the New Culture and the Mordecais, just a troubled co-existence.

This friction was alien to my childhood. I never met a Jewish person until my senior year in high school. These sorts of issues were not part of my known world in Hickory Hill. The grocery store up the hill was owned by a black proprietor. Now that I think about it, my family may have lived in/above a store at the corner of Twyman Road and Belt Blvd but do not trust me on this one. Memories fade and I would have been a baby or toddler.

Conclusion: These individuals above are like set pieces on a chess set. The curtain is being raised on a world now lost. As we review the tale through the lens of Old Culture and New Culture, consider whether my search for the lost world of Patience Gromes speaks to something essential in human history. Are the great secrets of the human soul to be found in the ballad of cultural change?

“Leo Tolstoy viewed history as the result of countless individual actions, not the will of ‘great men’ like Napoleon, which he considered a false and misleading narrative. He believed that history is shaped by the collective, unscripted efforts of ordinary people and is influenced by a combination of free will and a larger, unknowable necessity, leading to chaotic and unpredictable events that cannot be fully explained by a simple pattern or singular cause.” On Tolstoy’s Philosophy of History

Has Tolstoy described the world of Patience Gromes before us? The coming days may tell us. “We assume we steer our boats but they are instead pushed by the tides of history.” — Commentator Holly Pettit

Good Evening!