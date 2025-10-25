City Hall, Richmond, Virginia

When Asked Why Rob Banks, Criminal Willie Sutton Replied “Because That’s Where The Money Is.” — FBI Website

[The Final Act: Just today I met someone whose son’s friend was gunned down in the street. She fortunately had picked up her son before he could have been murdered too. Criminals degrade the quality of life for everyone. As we raise the curtain on the final act in Fulton, consider where did we go wrong as a society. When did love of good transform into love of money?]

For the Love of Money.

New Jack City

Sammy Fulkes shot a white man in the back and robbed him of $30 from his pocket. Well, Grunt Curtis pulled the trigger alongside Sammy Fulkes and Fulkes’ brother. An unremarkable crime by the late 1960s in Fulton. Witnesses refused to testify against Fulkes. One young black man stated he would be dead in a day if he testified. Normal people, Old Culture folks, could only bear so much.

The authorities arrested Fulkes in September 1970. For Fulkes, jail was a step up in the world. “That jail…cleaned me out…the drugs.” In jail, Fulkes had to get up early in the morning. He lifted weights and read the Bible. Released from jail the following Spring, Fulkes remained out on the streets for six years. He found religion and joined a church. He had no family background to speak of, no parent, grandparent who could transmit talent or good fortune. Women raised Fulkes as his father died when Fulkes was 2 years old. “Sammy’s mother courted a number of different men when she was young, but no one individual for any length of time. Her children had different fathers.”

Four months after his release from jail, Fulkes was at it again. The authorities tried, convicted, and gave Fulkes a suspended sentence for breaking and entering. As a result, Fulkes lost his job washing dishes. He began taking drugs again. He carried out theft raids on Church Hill to support his drug habit. Having wrecked his own life, Fulkes got his college bound girlfriend hooked on drugs too. Fulkes took the next logical step and became a pimp. Life collapsed for his girlfriend. She gave “birth to a child, lived in the basement of Sammy’s Mom’s house, received welfare benefits, and worked as a whore to support Sammy.”

2 months later, the authorities arrested Fulkes again for breaking and entering. The next pieces of the puzzle fell into place — convicted, sentenced to 10 years, imprisoned.

Remember Grunt Curtis who pulled the trigger in the robbery of the white man shot in the back? He was released after two days of the crime due to insufficient evidence. Curtis could see where street life in Fulton was taking him. Rather than do time in prison for some future criminal offense, Curtis relocated to New York and the big city. Did a new environment change and protect Curtis? I quote the author Scott Davis “Several years later I talked to Minnie Fulkes and learned that Grunt Curtis was dead. He had been cut and then shot dead on the streets of New York. ‘You try to live fast in that big city, try to be slicker than that big city, you get bumped off quick,’ Minnie said.”

Note well that Grunt Curtis was a son of the norm destroying welfare rights activist Matte Curtis.

I would suggest the antics of the street youth in Fulton hurt the public perception of black people. One could see stories of crime committed by the same cast of characters in the newspaper and on television coverage. My Mom turned off the tv for us. My Uncle James Scott tuned us nephews and nieces into Black Enterprise magazine. The public perception of quiet, enterprising, Old Culture was gone.

The street Black Nationalist Willy Cozart proclaimed as much. Street drugs, crime and prison were all part of the “Black Experience!!” This was life in the ghetto! Exit stage right the Old Culture of public dignity and self-respect.

=========

“That ghetto stuff…is an insult.” — Old Culture Betty Norton

As the New Culture exercised its muscle in Fulton, the human condition became more aggressive and dangerous. The city schools were terrible. When the City of Richmond annexed the neighborhood of Hickory Hill in 1970, my parents went house shopping further in the suburbs. Mom would say the taxes are lower and the schools are better. Left unsaid was the irrelevancy of the number of blacks.

Norton’s son, Bubba, got caught up in the hostile attitude fashionable among his peers in city schools. Bubba would show a hostile attitude towards his middle-aged black man authority figure who was Principal of East End Middle School. Just oppositional defiant disorder stuff. The Principal was Old School. “You get some respect…or you leave.” Bubba chose to leave. The Principal expelled Bubba which Bubba used to spend his time elsewhere.

Bubba began to hang out at the pool hall. The resident Black Nationalist Willy Cozart was only too happy to teach Bubba about the Black Experience. And it wasn’t enterprise.

Bubba stole a car and drove away. Fifteen minutes later, the police had Bubba in lockup. He was sent to reform school as opposed to prison since he was under the age of 18. His mother was beside herself with anger and frustration. “His mother worried that this was the first step, that her son would spend the rest of his life in and out of prison. She felt thwarted by the spirit of the times. ‘When I was coming up,’ she said, ‘children from good families didn’t do like this.’”

Betty Norton pointed her anger at Willy Cozart and his indoctrination. That to be Fulton was to be ghetto. Ghetto life was drugs and crime. Betty was infuriated but what could she do given the invasive virus of the New Culture? Impersonal abstractions (Court, Jail, Prison) were replacing the tight Old Black Culture. The world of traditional parents and Sunday School teachers was increasingly a lost world. I knew the lost world well in my youth. My Dad was Superintendent of Sunday School. My Grandma and her two sisters were stewardess at our family church. Several of my uncles were southern baptist ministers. Hickory Hill in the late 1960s and early 1970s was a traditional enclave.

Many criminal offenses could be traced to New Culture families who had recently moved to Fulton. Taking hard drugs made one immune to normal social restraints. In a visceral defense response, the Old Culture defended its neighborhood from a white public that did not distinguish between law-abiding Fulton residents and New Culture criminals. Whites in Richmond were disgusted by Fulton. Blacks in Jackson Ward looked down on Fulton. “A black middle class was forming in Richmond” but the New Culture in Fulton did not get the memo. For example, Hungary Road was one of Richmond’s most exclusive black suburbs.

At one point, the author Scott Davis was at a public library in downtown Richmond. He noticed that the clerk wore a name button that said Arrington. Davis recognized the name immediately. Thomas Arrington was a Fulton resident and friend of Patience Gromes. Davis asked the clerk if she knew of Arrington. She said, Thomas Arrington was her father-in-law. Davis asked if she ever visited Fulton. She replied, “I’ve never lived in Fulton.”

By the late 1960s, the Old Culture and the New Culture were barely on speaking terms. The street youth were isolated and consuming missives from Cozart about how ghetto life was drugs and crime.

Everyone in Fulton hated the City of Richmond. The Old Culture and New Culture were united in this common disdain. Everyone felt the city was run by white people uptown. Race prejudice explained all, although ironically the Old Culture felt the city was more influenced by racial motives than private companies like C&O Railroad. Private companies were given grace as they were just about business. Not so for the city.

One day, the white Mayor purportedly told barber Billy Dismith “If I had my way, I’d fire all the damn n——- on the city payroll.” These were not politically correct times.

=========

“He Ain’t Did Nothing But Take the Money”

“Why don’t you apply for welfare?” author Davis asked Patience Gromes.

“I don’t want charity. I don’t want to be on no kind of relief,” Gromes replied.

“How about food stamps?” As a community worker, Davis was tasked with promoting food stamps among the needy in Fulton. Gromes did not perceive herself as in need.

“I’ve always worked for everything I’ve got…and I’m not taking handouts no way.” Patience would not lie even to qualify for food stamps. It was all about virtue. Unfortunately, self-reliance had a way of backfiring in a welfare economy.

=========

“One afternoon when (Rev. Squire) Dowd was away from home, a young black man walked into Fanny and Chub’s, pulled a gun, and cleaned out the cash register. According to Congo Lee, who lived a block down the street, the robber didn’t get much because as soon as he pulled his gun on Chub, Fanny grabbed their sack of cash and ran out the back door and down the alley to the haven of another corner grocery. Congo Lee says that Chub fought with the robber, yelling, ‘Fanny I got him, I got him, Fanny, Fanny, Fanny,’ while the robber tapped him on the side of the head with his gun and laid him on the floor.”

Fearful of being robbed again, Fanny and Chub Mordecai thought of an anti-crime scheme. They would hire Rev. Squire Dowd, the great uncle of Charles G. Dowd (See The Ballad of 6th Generation Charles Grandy Dowd in Search of a Lost World: Secrets of the Human Soul (Part V), to work as a security guard and watch the customers for criminal activity. Rev. Dowd would sit in the back corner by the meat display. If a customer decided to commit a robbery, Rev. Dowd would scream “Reach for the sky or I’ll blow your head off.” Fanny did not think the plan was the greatest but her fear of another robbery outweighed her skepticism.

“One day Dowd came to work with his shotgun cradled over his left arm. It made Fanny nervous. ‘You’ll hit everyone in the store if you fire that thing,’ she said.” Fanny proved too jumpy about the situation. She blew Rev. Dowd’s cover by calling his name as a customer walked in and Dowd submitted his resignation. Free of an employment obligation, he resumed his normal seating position on his porch across the street from the store.

Two weeks after Rev. Dowd’s resignation as a guard, Tubs walked into the Mordecai store. Tubs was well-known by Rev. Dowd. Christened Tub of Lard at the age of four months, his legal name was Reginald Francis. Tub was now 17 and up to no good. “What do you want in here?” asked Fanny. The rest of the story seemed to happen in slow motion from my perspective.

“Tub picked up a bunch of bananas. Fanny came around the counter and stood facing him. She reached as high as she could and grabbed the front of his shirt with both hands. ‘Put those bananas down,’ she said, ‘and get out or I’ll throw you out.’ Tub lifted her with one hand and held the bananas with the other. He walked out the door and dropped her on the sidewalk, then reached down and grabbed her again. At this moment Reverend Dowd placed his hands on Tub’s shoulders and pulled him back.”

All the elements were in play. Tub committed a crime and Rev. Dowd intervened. What would happen next? Would a sense of right and wrong play out?

The voice of reason intervened. Rev. Dowd said to Tub, “You don’t want to do that son,” he said, “you know that’s no good.”

Tub walked away holding the bananas. Fanny picked up her broken eye glasses and returned inside her story. Rev. Dowd returned to his porch and reached for his chair.

The sound of a bullet….

“Reverend Dowd heard a bullet hit the side of the house a few inches from his shoulder. He turned and saw Tub with a revolver, a .45. Dowd grabbed his shotgun from inside the door, squeezed off a shot, and was right on target, but Tub was unhurt because he was behind a tree. Tub ran down the street. Dowd filled his pockets with shells and ran after him. Soon Tub was out of sight, so Dowd cut around and set up an ambush by the house where Tub lived with his aunt. Tub, however, did not come home but kept running until he got to Sugar Bottom, where he had friends and could hide. Fanny called the police, and when Dowd returned home, empty handed, the police jumped him and took away his shotgun."

The shootout in broad light between Rev. Dowd and Tub could be described in many ways. The Rev. had known Tub since he was born. Tub’s father and grandfather were known by Rev. Dowd for fifty years. Was this what neighborhood collapse looked like?

“I was witnessing the death of a culture.” — Author Scott Davis

=========

Once Daniel Brady, a convicted felon and former prisoner for twenty years, assumed control of the Fulton Ad Hoc Committee, things began to happen.

Brady had developed a number of people skills in prison. He was tough. His “hunger for recognition fueled a rage” unmatched by the mild mannered Stirling and Old Culture types. Brady had “developed his confidence as a public speaker in prison.” He loved talking about money. Money was on his mind most of the time. He thirsted for some of that “government money coming down like rain.” Jackson Ward was not going to get all of that D.C. cash if Brady had any say in the matter.

Right away, Brady became a kingmaker. He acquired a $3,300 planning grant from the Richmond Community Action Program. Next up was a $7,500 grant from St. Stephens Episcopal Church. Brady openly marveled at how easy it was to pull strings and obtain grant money. What Brady was doing was reinforcing patterns of dependency. People were getting used to taking what is given as opposed to black enterprise of Old Culture. There was no self-reliance.

By March 1969 in an amazing life turnaround, Brady had married, moved out of Fulton to a new house in West End Richmond, and obtained a new full-time job as Citizen Coordinator of Urban Renewal. Moving On Up to the West End The previous year, Brady was sitting in the Spring Street prison.

In 1970, Brady was on the official Richmond Housing Authority payroll. Brady was now working alongside housing authority planners, those who were devoted to clearing the slum in Fulton. Brady grew more and more isolated from the neighborhood while becoming more and more prosperous. “Fulton residents could see that he was benefiting personally from his position as leader. Alford Stirling had rallied people during the civil rights movement by appealing to their sense of pride, but Daniel Brady could not do the same. He lost his authority the moment he took his first paycheck.”

The Old Culture families never accepted Brady as a neighborhood leader. Over time, even the New Culture folks grew to believe Brady had sold out to the housing authority for money, professional status and a desk. “He ain’t did nothin but take the money.”

During this time frame, angry black leaders were in high demand on the lecture circuit. Comfortable audiences wanted to hear urban anger and rage. I don’t want to sound cynical but query whether comparable market demand existed for stories of black enterprise and resilience. Brady did the lecture circuit but he was outpaced by welfare rights activist Matte Curtis.

Urban renewal was coming to Fulton and it was being pushed from the top down. Nearly all homeowners were 3rd generation Old Culture people. As conditions in the neighborhood declined, the renewal program offered homeowners federal relocation benefits plus $15,000 grants to facilitate a move to another neighborhood. Many families probably throught well into the southern night about transferring their investment to a place where there was little or no crime and where parents disciplined their children. I’m sure Betty Norton would have moved her son Bubba out of the neighborhood if given federal financial incentives.

A new house in the suburbs was always more valuable than a new house in East End Richmond. As for the urban renewal progam, “no matter how deftly curved its cul-de-sac, a new house in Fulton would be only a few blocks away from the public housing required by HUD.”

“The housing authority was probing, penetrating Fulton more deeply, and extending its control over every block. Neighborhood leaders had stood before the television cameras and spoken on behalf of the urban renewal plan, and their endorsement gave the housing authority carte blanche in the neighborhood. As the months passed, the endorsement of Fulton leaders would remain an undeniable, historical fact. But the conditions on which that endorsement was gained—namely, that Fulton would be maintained as a community during the renewal process—became blurred, eminently deniable.”

Having lost his moral authority in Fulton, Brady continued to speak as a representative of Fulton while serving his employer, the Richmond Housing Authority, which was committed to urban renewal. The writing was on the wall, even as Brady delivered long-winded speeches before City Council. “It was all to no avail.”

One really cannot serve two masters if the love for money becomes paramount. Federal money was coming to town.

=========

In April 1971, the bulldozers demolished Harrison’s Drugstore. Harrison’s had stood in place for decades. The bricks were in great demand for expensive homes on the West End. Davis observed the demolition of the drugstore which had long anchored Fulton’s intersection for years. Now it was gone.

“The loss of Harrison’s drugstore was an unpleasant reminder to Fulton residents that their neighborhood was indeed undergoing urban renewal. Harrison’s had occupied one corner of Fulton’s main intersection for decades, standing two stories above the street, and now this block, which once had been the main block of Fulton’s business district, had lost one of its walls. Harrison’s had been closed for a couple of years. Now, suddenly, it was no longer here at all. The block looked different, and residents wondered uneasily what was next.”

The World of Patience Gromes.

Since moving to Fulton in 1906, Patience Gromes developed a sense of a life well lived. The outside world might be uninviting and cruel but one could control how one reacted and responded to the external. One might even suggest Gromes lived according to a homespun philosophy of virtues:

GOOD

Industry (enterprise)

Chastity

Love of Family

Love of Church

Charity

BAD

Adultery

Theft

Lying

Smoking

Drinking

Gossip

As a way of making sense of an examined life, this philosophy has much to commend itself. Would the Old Culture have kept Fulton as a functioning neighborhood together? We will never know since we cannot rewind the hands of time. However, Gromes certainly felt drunks, gamblers, and thieves were blacks who had not advanced from slavery.

In a sense, the flood of 1972 rendered these speculations moot. The James River overflowed its banks and swept through Fulton. 50 families were taken out by the flood waters. The flood disaster drained the will of Fulton’s 3rd generation to continue there. They went to the Housing Authority site office in droves to place their name on the list for relocation money and the $15,000 grants under the urban renewal program.

President Richard M. Nixon declared a moratorium on urban newal which accelerated the flight out of Fulton. No one wanted to be left in a shack when the federal relocation money and the $15,000 grants ran out. Fulton was over. Fulton was lost.

========

Urban renewal wasn’t a targeted weapon. It came for everyone. The rougher people and the desirable people were seen as one in the eyes of the city urban renewal planners. Gromes had brought a clear vision in her life from the country to Fulton in 1906. Stirling as a civil rights leader had a clear vision. Davis argues urban renewal had no clear vision. It was subject to capture by citizen planners, bureaucrats, federal regulations and globs of cash. Daniel Brady would be exhibit 1 in this regard.

Brady had wanted to stop the housing authority cold but how did that work out? Some of the Old Culture homeowners wanted build new homes in Fulton and to get rid of undesirable tenants. However, those aims were undercut by the financial lure of federal relocation benefits and $15,000 grants.

For the parents and grandparents of the Old Culture, slavery had been the evil in the world.

A different evil now stalked the streets of Fulton. Towards the end of the book, Davis focused on the Crowders. You may recall “Waddy Crowder, for example, arrived in the twenties from North Carolina, rented a house, and quickly established himself as a bootlegger and police informant.” Crowder capitalized upon alcohol demands of his neighbors. In fact, Crowder from the start earned a living selling illegal whiskey.

Over time, the New Culture types would celebrate Waddy Crowder as the second millionaire in Fulton. “How do you think Clara Jones’s mother, Jewel, financed her drinking binges? She borrowed from (Richard C.) Moring and bought from Waddy Crowder. Young men could be seen shooting craps in front of Crowder’s nip joint on Saturday mornings. Remember the crime of Sammy Fulkes, Grunt Curtis and the Fulkes’ brother who shot a white man in the back and robbed him of $30? It was police informant Crowder who snitched on the Fulkes brothers and Curtis.

Like everyone else in Fulton, urban renewal would offer Crowder two choices — (1) relocate to a new house within Fulton and give up illegal whiskey or (2) move to a slum where the business for whiskey was better. Note that Crowder’s drinking establishment was unlicensed. Crowder had lived outside the law for fifty years and become a millionaire. The New Culture young people looked at Crowder and saw a hero outside of traditional virtues.

“The real problem with the Crowders wasn’t bullets but alcohol. They sold bootleg whiskey on credit.”

People also lived in fear of Nell and Waddy Crowder. Consider what the Crowders were capable of doing in cold blood:

“Nell Crowder stabbed her first husband to death with an ice pick. A few years later she threw lye in the face of her second husband and, later still, shot him to death. Nell had given the police a line to escape punishment for her first offense and did only a few years’ time for her second. The police didn’t pick up much evidence about the other people she killed. One man owed Nell money. She shot him to death on her front porch.”

Nell and Waddy didn’t just kill people in cold blood. They murdered with a mean spirit:

“Waddy Crowder killed Smokey, an eighty-five-year-old man, and also shot Charlie Crump, a ‘young boy’ of perhaps thirty-five, who was carried to the hospital, where he died. Murdering people was bad enough, in Clara’s view, but even worse was the spirit of meanness and disrespect with which Nell regarded her victims. ‘Nell never goes to the funerals of the people she kills,’ Clara said.”

Another resident said the real problem with the Crowders wasn’t the blood on their hands. It was their willingness to sell bootleg alcohol to pensioners on credit. “They sold bootleg whiskey on credit to dozens of pensioners, who gradually became dependent upon it. Many of them signed over their entire checks to Waddy and Nell each month to pay for the previous month’s drink.” Davis would interview Nell and Waddy and feel a chill of evil.

Davis did not use the word “evil” frequently but he felt its presence as he conversed with Nell and Waddy. There is evil in the world such that sympathy, goverment money and technical expertise will not make a difference. Food stamps and welfare checks do not prevent drug use and crime.

Patience knew the difference between good and evil in her world.

The Curtain Call.

When I began this book review last week, I believed I would enter a world of clear heroes and villians. I could not have been more wrong. Slum lord William Dupree was my initial candidate for a villian since he owned around 1/3 of the deteriorating rental homes in Fulton. He rented out to those of the New Culture from the deep country. Dupree was to blame.

But then I read about how illegal bootleg whiskey weakened the sobriety of too many in this otherwise law abiding place. Perhaps, Nell and Waddy Crowder were like the Nino Brown character in the film New Jack City. Adored and feared and living for the money. Did the love of money lead to the downfall of Fulton?

My thoughts then turned to senseless robberies and murders. Who offends and later breaks parole with abandon? I confess I do not have a criminal mind. However, I do know we did not witness mass incarceration or systemic racism as young men shot innocent people, robbed the unsuspecting and broke into grocery stores. We were observing the criminal element at work which fell short of the high aim of the world of Patience Gromes.

Was the uber villian Daniel Brady who turned neighborhood trust into personal gain and profit? It is easy to pin the tail on the donkey named Brady. But there is much more to this nuanced and complex story of the collapse of a black neighborhood. There may not be one villain but many interlocking factors at work — do gooders in D.C., Black Nationalism, memories of past prejudice, loss of respect for elders, heroin on the streets, respect for criminals, etc.

I will close out this Last Act by returning three characters onto stage for a curtain call.

Fanny and Chub Mordecai moved to a modern house in a white neighborhood of Richmond. They were comfortable and bored. They are dead now. White culture remembered them not, but a few older black neighbors did like their friend Mrs. Elizabeth Sparks.

In January 1973, Fulton voted to turn over their neighborhood to the Housing Authority. Richard C. Moring, a born enterpreneur on both sides of the law, was the wealthiest black man in Fulton.

And as for Patience Gromes, the good Lord provided a poetic ending. This child of the country who moved to the city in 1906 decided the times had changed. There was no place for her way of being in the world after the flood of 1972. In 1973, she took the federal money and moved to a ranch-style house in the suburbs. A week later, she went to the county building to register to vote. As she raised her right hand to repeat the oath, she dropped dead.

“She was still uplifting her fellow man when she died”— Pastor’s Eulogy for Patience Gromes at Rising Mount Zion Baptist Church

Site South of Old Fulton Neighborhood, Richmond, Virginia