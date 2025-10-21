Unidentified Man on the Streets of Fulton, Richmond, Virginia (1971)

“All the world’s a stage, / And all the men and women merely players; / They have their exits and their entrances, / And one man in his time plays many parts, / His acts being seven ages,” from William Shakespeare’s play As You Like It.

The curtain rises upon the stage of Fulton.

A distant cousin complimented me on how I began this series of essays. I flung away the barnacles of dogma and slogan words which she appreciated. And I appreciate my cousin for appreciating my words. Time after time, I tell myself that our humanity matters more than our race, our blackness. I only know what I know and I know how lucky I am to have such a cousin.

=========

And like William Shakespeare, the author Scott Davis pulled back the curtain in The World of Patience Gromes: Making and Unmaking a Black Community. The streets became a stage, the men and women Davis met as a young man became players in the human condition. Let us continue to review the saga of Patience Gromes, her place and her time.

The 4th Generation

The children of Gromes and her contemporaries were the 4th generation from American slavery. These descendants were of the same relationship to slavery as my uncles and aunts in Hickory Hill — James Scott, McCormick, Willie Ernest, Robert Daniel, Charlotte, Amy Wilson. They all had set the table for me before I was conceived. What did it mean to live a good life? How did one carry oneself in the world? What did one value as a Twyman? I was blessed as they were all good role models of a life well lived, even Uncle McCormick. Well, maybe Uncle McCormick not so much but I have a narrative momentum developing here….

The 4th generation men and women of prominent families in Fulton were beginning to leave the neighborhood. The parents dutifully stayed behind in the homes of their children’s youth. So American and inevitable. The young move out into the larger world while the parents live in memories back home. My Uncle James Scott would move to Boston. My Uncle Willie Ernest, well. I can’t say whether life took him away from Twyman Road. My Uncle Robert Daniel would spend his childhood in Orange County (Virginia), and Boston. My Aunt Charlotte, well. I don’t know how far she made it beyond Chesterfield County. My Aunt Amy Wilson would attend college in New York City. Typical pioneer spirit of the 4th generation.

The parents left behind in Fulton discovered they could not sell their homes for enough cash to buy homes in other neighborhoods. They were locked in. They refused to take out new mortgages which they had little chance repaying before death. At the same time, they were unwilling to give up their homeowner status. Their identity was rooted in property ownership, an inherited value of their parents and grandparents from the country.

And so the energy of seeking and striving of the 3rd generation in Fulton began to seep away with the move away of each 4th generation son and daughter. This passage of time was not a Great Migration. It was the young seeking greater opportunity far from home. We spend so much time in race discourse studying the macro movement of black Americans from the South to the North and Midwest. Why do we not teach as much the Great Migration of Black Flight from the city to the suburbs?

For those who lived in Hickory Hill like my Grandma, uncles and aunts, it was the oddest feeling to be in the path of demographic migration of strivers and the middle-class. History was working in favor of the 3rd and 4th generation along Terminal Avenue and Twyman Road. A black enclave within a 98% white part of suburban Chesterfield County was positioned to bloom.

As the mid-1950s bled into the 1960s, the New Culture folks across the James River in Fulton slowly recognized that this was as good as it gets. This was all there ever would be in the neighborhood. More and more folks succumbed to the allure of corn whiskey behind closed doors. Alcohol became a problem for some. Welfare activist Curtis and police informant Crowder were only too happy to oblige and meet market demand for bootleg product.

In a perceptive moment of sheer insight, author Davis discerned the underlying truth as the Old Culture swapped out and the New Culture swapped in. The link to slavery was lost. No one in the 4th generation in Fulton had a link to slavery. There were no slaves walking around on the streets of Fulton. Nor were there children of slaves hustling bootleg whiskey behind closed doors. Too much time had passed for slavery to remain a viable force for aspiration and motivation. “Slavery ceased to be the standard against which progress (was) measured.” Once upon a time when Patience Gromes and my Grandma were young women stepping into the world, the success of an individual was welcomed as victory on behalf of the group.

By the 1960s, a child felt free to curse out an outstanding Old Culture man like Stepney Waterman in the presence of the child’s mother.

Consider the stage of life and cultural change as the motor of a lost world. Once I drove my children to Terminal Avenue in Hickory Hill. I pointed out my Grandma’s red brick home with so much excitement and pride and joy. So many memories of me and Grandma in that place. Try as I might, however, I could not present to my kids a suburban home of the late 1960s alive with striving and dignity and self-regard. The home was now run down, drained of energy, another unremarkable city house that had known better days. I can never get back my lived experience and present it to my children native to La Jolla, California. Their eyes see a plain brick house in a sketchy neighborhood and they wonder why Dad seems so moved.

Those of the 4th generation who moved on from Fulton did not want to be reminded of their origins. They wanted to forget as the neighborhood began to decline. Those of the New Culture who were going nowhere resented the successful. You must think you’re better than everyone else!

Mrs. Elizabeth Sparks and Crabs in a Bucket.

In my opinion, healthy positive people do not begrudge the success of others. High achievement and accomplishment should be applauded. I imagine Patience Gromes and her contemporaries of the 3rd generation took a quiet satisfaction upon hearing that Mordecai Wyatt Johnson had been appointed the first black president of Howard University in 1926. Success of an individual was welcomed as victory on behalf of the group.

The times and culture by the 1960s had changed in Fulton. Here is an illustration.

An ambitious woman, Mrs. Elizabeth Sparks, saved her money. She looked for investment opportunities and made a purchase offer on a corner store. The seller, a Jewish woman, accepted the offer and the sale was executed.

Now, such an act of black enterprise should be applauded, right? I mean, moms should point out Mrs. Sparks to their children and marvel at a good example of striving and industry. Certainly, the Old Culture would have praised Mrs. Sparks around the dinner table with children as a good example of being wise with one’s money. I am reminded of my Mom’s admiration for my Uncle James Scott. My Uncle owned 16 properties in two states, no debt service, no mortgage. My Mom marveled at my Uncle’s enterprise and she would speak of him in glowing terms at home. So, I got the message that real estate investment was a desirable path in life.

What was the experience of Mrs. Sparks once she had purchased the corner store? For a year, nothing changed in operations. The store was a success.

Things changed in the neighborhood when people found out the store had been sold to Mrs. Sparks. “They had thought I was running the place, not owning it. When they found out, they held back a little on each month’s bill, until they had me in a corner. I couldn’t not sell to them, or I’d never see my money.” When asked to explain this inexplicable behavior from fellow blacks, Mrs. Sparks surmised “It’s like crabs in a bucket…one climbs nearly out, the others grab it and pull it back down.” I have heard this theory before. It is a form of internalized self-hatred and low respect for ambitious black people of high aim. (Compare this term to the slogan words (Internalized Oppression.)

Just another sad story on the stage of Fulton.

The Case of Fanny and Chub Mordecai.

Could it be that the New Culture lived on internalized oppression? “Traditional enemies beyond Fulton were yielding, progress appeared to be coming more easily than before, but instead of striving to improve themselves Fulton’s new poor found surrogates within the neighborhood to account for their own lack of success. They resented Mrs. Sparks and despised Fanny and Chub Mordecai, who ran a corner store down the street.”

If we hate others, that hate of others will distort and destroy us. This is the way the world works. Those of the Old Black Culture set aside anger towards whites. Why? Because they knew it would interfere with their progress in life. The New Culture people did not believe progress was likely. See Afro-Pessimism. Instead, they cultivated resentment towards those doing something with their lives. As the larger world opened up, the New Culture zeroed in on Mrs. Sparks and her Jewish friends, Fanny and Chub Mordecai.

As Jews, the Mordecais felt alone in Fulton. They had only themselves to call upon in times of need.

“In 1906 their mother and father had left Lithuania on a steamboat and traveled to Baltimore. They were looking for a good life but decided that Baltimore was the wrong place, so they traveled south to Richmond and opened a grocery in Seventeenth Street Bottom. Children came, first a son named Mordecai, then a daughter named Frances. The family moved to a grocery on Church Hill, then to a grocery on St. James Street uptown, then to a country store in Seven Pines, then back in town to a grocery on Federal Street. In 1929 they moved to Fulton and set up shop in a storefront that once had been an Irish bar. They decided to make their stand here, to survive or perish, but never to move again.”

Mordecai Mordecai would go by the nickname “Chub.”

The Mordecai siblings Fanny and Chub were smart about money. They were careful never to borrow or to be in debt. They were their own boss. They constantly complained about the low moral tone in the neighborhood. One one occasion, young boys and men stole their station wagon. Once a year, their store was broken into. They sold sugar to people engaged in illegal bootlegging. They knowingly wrote numbers for those engaged in the numbers racket. Their hands were not clear from the standpoint of morals and ethics and the law.

Fanny and Chub became friends with Mrs. Sparks. I suspect misery loved company.

Fanny once wrote a novel titled Poor White Trash. She circulated the novel among her co-workers at a local tobacco factory. When the white foreman found out, they were not happy and fired Fanny. That termination was the beginning of her full-time work at the store.

The people in the neighborhood were hostile towards Franny and Chub. “Fulton people disliked Fanny and Chub because they were creditors and Jews — not begging for bread from the welfare department or working all day in a factory.” The Mordecais had never been in debt, like my Uncle James Scott I suspect. One day, the neighbors killed the watchdog of Fanny and Chub. The dog was a boxer.

When interviewed by the author Davis, Fanny and Chub were unplugged. “They all look alike…I swear I can’t tell them apart.” They were disgusted by the speech patterns and unsettled how their own speech patterns became like those of their customers. “Now, it took a conscious effort for them to speak like white people.”

It bears repeating these were not politically correct times in Richmond, Virginia.

Why didn’t Fanny and Chub pack up their bags and leave Fulton? Fulton had changed in character. It was not the Fulton of 1929. What kept the Mordecai siblings in a black neighborhood on the decline?

During the Martin Luther King race riots in April 1968, Chub was trapped in the grocery store. Fanny begged Chub to leave. Chub refused to leave. Fulton was home. As it was for Stepney Waterman and Mrs. Sparks and Patience Gromes.

=========

A Big Money Man

So, if the New Culture did not revere and cherish Mrs. Sparks or the Mordecais, who was treated as an admirable and respectable exemplar of enterprise?

I present to you Richard C. Moring, a man who arrived in Fulton in 1938. Unlike many New Culture folks, Moring came to Fulton from Southside Richmond. That is too close for comfort. When I was a young kid, I would get my hair cut in Southside Richmond. I would attend the Thanksgiving parade in Southside Richmond. My Aunt Charlotte owned a hair salon in Southside Richmond. My Mom banked in Southside Richmond. Ladies and gentlemen, Southside Richmond was three miles from Twyman Road. But in those days of the 1960s, the difference between the city and the suburbs was like night and day. Just happenstance of where an ancestor decided to set down roots.

Moring moved to Fulton with his wife’s money and proceeded to accumulate wealth by any means necessary. Notice how I appropriate Malcom X’s dictum for life and apply it to this larger than life character named Richard C. Moring.

Moring made his money as a racketeer, a loan shark, and bootlegger in whiskey. He dabbled in slum housing. If there was money to be made, he was game. He would acquire 20 or so homes in Fulton, in a sleazy way to paraphrase Tupac Shakur. Moring carried himself like an aristocrat on the streets of Fulton. “Occasionally he donned his $75 Florsheim shoes, $300 suit, and $100 Stetson hat. He carried himself straight-backed as he walked down the street to attend Rising Mt. Zion Church.” This was during the 1950s.

Could the unidentified man in the image at the top of this page be Richard C. Moring?

Children would turn quiet in awe as Moring approached on the streets. The women would stare and think thoughts as Moring passed along the way. Moring was the Big Man in Fulton. This status is quite remarkable when one considers Moring’s day job. Moring worked as a supervisor for Liggett & Myers tobacco factory uptown. Like I said, that was his day job.

During his break times, he hustled personal loans to other employees on his floor. Ethics much? In the evenings and weekends, he made loans to his neighbors. On Friday afternoons, he cashed paychecks for a small fee. He never released the paycheck until he received his fee in hand. In the evenings, Moring and his strong man would stroll the blocks and streets of Fulton collecting on loans. People feared Moring’s strong man, so Moring never had collection “issues” like Fanny and Chub. “But mainly it was the service he provided that protected him. Everyone needed him. If a man did not pay Moring, where would he go next time he needed cash?”

By 1971, Moring had made his million. He retired from Liggett & Myers. He spent his afternoons on his front porch and thought of himself as a good man who provided a service.

And what were these good services provided by Moring over a lifetime in Fulton? Well, he provided bail money to mothers for sons about to be put in jail. He financed drinking binges. He provided funding of $300 bribes to certain bail bondmen to secure a good judge for sons facing certain conviction at the hands of a particular judge. Morals much? Moring financed weekend fun. He financed card games. Must have cash for skin in the card game.

Let’s explore this service provided by a good man.

Moring charged 25 cents on the dollar per week. That comes out to 1300 percent return on his investment every year. And like a good plantation owner dealing with sharecroppers, Moring seemed to keep people in debt for a long time. “Some borrowed so heavily they handed over their entire paycheck to Moring each Friday and then borrowed from him to buy food and pay the rent.”

True to his financial sharpness, Moring believed in multiple streams of income. It is true he was best known as a local financial institution. But he also dabbled in bootleg whiskey sales on the side, an illegal endeavor. His great love was slum housing. The joy of it all.

Here is how it worked for Morning in real estate.

After World War II, many houses in Fulton could be bought for as little as $300. First, Moring would get a bank loan to cover the purchase cost plus the cost of repairs. Second, he would rent the house for $40 per month. Third, he would pay off the house loan. Fourth, he would use the house as collateral to finance purchase of a second house. Eventually, this road map led to an empire of 20 houses. Moring was all about business and would evict renters without a second thought. “If they can’t pay one month’s rent, they can’t pay two.”

By the 1960s and 1970s, the New Culture admired Moring as the Big Man who had beat the system.

Conclusion: As the curtain comes down on this Act, let us consider the lost world of Patience Gromes. Could Gromes protect her children from these new and unsettling cultural developments? What does it mean for a neighborhood when an ambitious black woman of enterprise is scorned and a man of questionable virtue is admired and adored? Did Rising Mr. Zion Baptist Church have the same meaning for Gromes as it did for Moring?

In the next installment, we witness the 4th , 5th and 6th generations (1930 - 1972) in Fulton. The times were changing for this southern neighborhood.

First Issue of Black Enterprise Magazine, August 1970