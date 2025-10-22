Men on the Streets of Fulton, Richmond, Virginia (1969)

[Introduction: In writing this book review on The World of Patience Gromes: Making and Unmaking a Black Community by Scott Davis, I resist the temptation to stick with the familiar. I did not grow up on city streets. My observations and perceptions are from afar which can be healthy for a reviewer. The author Davis was there on the scene as a boarder in Patience Gromes’ home in Fulton. Davis arrived in February 1971 as “a community worker with the Bethlehem Center, a Methodist-sponsored institution that had offered arts and crafts, sports, and summer camp to Fulton youth since 1937.” Gromes lived catty-corner and a few steps from Rising Mt. Zion Baptist Church.

Like me, Davis was a child of the suburbs albeit Seattle. This essay series is a black suburban writer’s interpretation of a white suburban writer’s interpretation of a black urban neighborhood. Nothing says Substack like this looking glass experience. Enjoy my reflection of Davis’ reflection of the World of Patience Gromes.]

To Be A Young Rebel.

Patience and Frank Gromes together reared eight children in their home on Denny Street. Church attendance on Sunday mornings was expected. All of her children grew up law-abiding. It was not easy as the New Culture ebbed and flowed and bootleg whiskey consumed the attentions of some behind closed doors. Nonetheless, the Gromes children all made it and left their parents proud.

Well, there was one possible exception.

Betsy Gromes was a born rebel. That was her personality. “But it was Betsy, the youngest and most promising daughter, who brought home to Patience her inability to interpret her ideals to this younger generation. Betsy, the baby of the family, came of age in the years following World War II. She graduated from high school in 1946.”

After washing the clothes of white folks for twenty years, Gromes had saved her nickels and dimes. She urged Betsy to use her mother’s savings for college. What was Betsy’s response to her mother’s far-sighted and generous offer of funding college from hard-earned savings over two decades? “Don’t throw away your money on me,” said Betsy. “I don’t want to be a teacher, or be a nurse and dump bedpans for white people. I want to get a job and buy some clothes.”

Now, let’s stop and assess for a moment. What transpired was a shift in values and attitudes between Patience and her daughter Betsy. Stability and education and security were old-fashioned and square notions. Betsy wanted to consume and she wanted a job to fund her consumption lifestyle. Consumption never drove Patience or her generation. Purpose and meaning was in values of education, hard work, the church and the coming of a better time through property ownership.

Something had changed with Betsy.

“Be somebody in this world,” Patience told her daughter. Education was an end in and of itself. Did Betsy listen to her mother?

“Instead of enrolling in college, she took a job serving hot dogs at a segregated lunch counter uptown.”

Betsy and her younger generation were turning on their parents. Rather than be humiliated at church, unwed mothers simply continued attending church as if nothing had happened. I remember the first time I was aware that someone could have a baby and not be married. The ————- were a prominent family in our church. One day, a teenager turned up in church service. She had a baby. But there was no wedding ring! She was not married! I was shook at the time as I recall. This must have happened in the late 1960s or the early 1970s.

Betsy’s generation mocked the older generation “and their cruelty and hypocrisy on the subject of premarital sex. Betsy knew of deacons and deaconesses who had had children before marriage or outside the marriage.” The Old Culture was weakening its grip on life-giving discipline.

It got worse for Betsy.

“When Betsy began to smoke and drink, Patience was scandalized. Smoking was bad, and drinking was worse. They argued for weeks, but Betsy was adamant. “Well then,” said Patience, “drink if you want, but you rule it, don’t let it rule you.” Patience could have been my Grandma. My uncles were aware of what Grandma approved of and what she did not approve of. But what can you do if a child is an adult? How do you transmit the Old Culture values against the force of peer pressure?

It got worse.

Patience would hang out at the Bethelem Center and dance. This was further scandal for a strong Christian family at that time. I still remember how my Mom disapproved of dancing, echoes of her upbringing in a Southern Baptist home with a Deacon father and several brothers who were pastors. Sometimes, Betsy would invite friends over to her house and they would all dance in the front room. “The neighbors were aghast.”

Her parents and church members were concerned as Betsy would go joyriding with a man in his ’46 Ford club coupe. Patience and Frank warned their daughter about the intentions of young men. “Don’t let them pull your panties down,” said her mother. “Don’t let them big you,” said her father. If Betsy wanted to make love to a man, her parents’ warnings did not stand in the way.

Where was life taking Betsy? Or rather, what were the choices of the rebel Betsy?

Unbeknownst to her parents, “(s)ometimes Betsy and her friends stopped in at the more respectable nip joints in Fulton to drink beer, liquor, or corn whiskey.” Betsy was asking for trouble. The neighborhood gossips were talking behind Betsy’s back. “I won’t have you embarrass me, Betsy,” Patience said, “won’t have you shame me.”

All of the above happened while Betsy remained in high school.

Besty came to a fork in the road. After high school, she “fell in love with a Fulton man. He took her uptown to dances at the Mosque and to movies at the Hippodrome Theatre. He was not the kind of man her mother could approve of, however, and much of the time” she would sneak out of the house and around the corner to meet her love within sight of the Rising Mt. Zion Baptist Church.

“About the time she was ready to marry, Betsy met another man, somewhat older, light-skinned. She did not love him, but he had a motorcycle and took her for rides. Before Betsy decided for one suitor or the other, Patience took her aside. “Forget that Fulton boy. Marry the other one. He will make you a good husband. He will be a good provider.”

For once, Betsy listened to her mother. She married the older man and he would provide a stable home life for Betsy. “Her husband was a building contractor and over the years bought her dozens of cars, several boats, and one fine house down Route 5.” And for her true love? He amounted to nothing and ended up living in his mother’s basement.

The case of Betsy, the Rebel, proved a cautionary tale for the Old Culture. Some of the younger generation of Old Black Culture were thinking thoughts and perceiving the world in ways that broke away from the old patterns.

The Ballad of 6th Generation Charles Grandy Dowd.

A contemporary of Patience Gromes was 3rd generation Jane Dunston (1899 - ). Born near the town of Clove, Halifax County in Southside, Virginia. Her parents were sharecroppers and her grandmother was a 12-year-old slave at the time of General Robert E. Lee’s surrender. After the Civil War, her grandmother worked as a sharecropper on the plantation.

By 1918, Jane’s parents had saved enough to buy a house and 10 acres of land.

In 1930, Jane moved to Fulton. She found a job in a cafeteria at American Tobacco. Jane saved her money and made a down payment on a two-story house on Carlisle Avenue.

Jane brought to Fulton her daughter, Judith, the 4th generation.

Unlike Betsy who found her way to a stable and faithful provider, Judith’s story would unfold in a different direction. Judith married Thomas Angus, “a Fulton man whose family had moved here from Mecklenburg County before World War I. Although Thomas’s parents were pious and hard working, city life brought out other qualities in their son. Thomas became known for his gallantry: over the years he fathered eight children by Judith, and ten additional children by Jane Upperman, a protégée of Matte Curtis’s whom I (Davis) knew through the Poor People’s Club. Judith was a religious woman. She forgave her husband, maintained her household, and waited silently for him to grow into an appreciation of the happiness that monogamy can bring.”

Things continued to decline into the 5th Generation.

Thomas and Judith had a daugher, Frankey. Frankey appears to have been very attractive with high value on the Fulton dating scene. Did she fall for a building contractor like Betsy? Or, perhaps a man with a secure job at a Tobacco factory uptown? A teacher or lawyer, perhaps?

The sought after Frankey “fell in love with Felix Dowd, the nephew of Reverend Squire Dowd, lived with him for ten years, and bore him a son whom they named Charles. Felix was a tough, handsome man who eventually was arrested on a felony charge.” So, not only did Frankey have a child out of wedlock but the father of her child would become a felon.

Just not the best start in life for the 6th generation Charles G. Dowd.

What was the story of Felix, the felon? “Instead of going to prison, he jumped bail and fled to Maryland, leaving Frankey behind” with their son Charles. Frankey would go on to have relationships with a string of other men. There is even more to the story. “Frankey had always wanted to be free of Felix Dowd, but he was big and tough and wouldn’t let her go. Such relationships, they say, were not uncommon in Fulton… Years later, Dowd was released on parole and returned to Fulton to reclaim his woman.” Dowd assaulted Frankey’s new beau. Rather than face the music, Felix went into self-imposed exile in Maryland.

This was the choatic environment in which 6th generation Charles G. Dowd came into the world and was reared.

When the author Davis met Charles, he was a senior in high school. “He was quiet and well mannered, yet he had seen things that I (Davis), as a child of the suburbs, seldom even imagined.” When he was young, Charles’ great grandmother’s second husband sent Charles around the corner to meet a bootlegger named Pinto. The men around Pinto were strange and coarse. Pinto flashed an unimaginable wad of money at Charles. The money made an impression on Charles.

Years later, Charles would meet Pinto again.

“November 20, 1972, was a Friday evening. Charles Dowd left the apartment on Denny where he lived with his mother and stepfather and met three friends. They walked into Rocketts and came to Pinto’s. When Charles and his friends got inside, the bootlegger was alone. He was old and weak. One of them held him from behind, another hit him in the head. He had only one dollar. They ran. Several blocks away Charles learned that one of his friends had stabbed Pinto in the chest.”

The police came for Charles. He was jailed for the murder of Pinto. What was the logic of the street? “They didn’t have money that night and didn’t mean to kill him, only he recognized them. But even then they didn’t mean to kill him. They were in a hurry. “You know how it is when you are in a hurry and just aren’t thinking,” she said.

If you get intimately involved with bad people, they will turn you into a monster.

For those who bang on about the lingering effects of American slavery as a cause of crime, the Old Culture people were descendants of slavery. Charles and other 6th generation individuals had never known former slaves. They had never lived in the country. They did not see their lives as an upward journey from slavery. See generally Up From Slavery by Booker T. Washington. What Charles’ own family did was to introduce him to the world of bootlegging and New Culture notions of right and wrong.

It wasn’t wrong to do the crime. It was wrong to get caught.

The Crime of New Culture.

The years 1960 to 1967 witnessed the rise of crime as a material and significant element in the human condition of Fulton. In the 1930s, no one had locks on their doors. No one. In the 1950s, people had locks but did not use them. By the late 1960s, neighbors had two locks and used them both. The rise of a new culture of crime unsettled Patience Gromes and her generation. Why did it have to be this way? They were dismayed by the moral decline all around within some Old Families. Felix Dowd and his son Charles Dowd come to mind. The whole descent into a consciousness of crime among the young shocked the homeowners of the Old Culture.

The break-ins began in 1961. At the Dewbre Restaurant, for example, burglars kicked in the door, smashed windows and cut through the roof. Robbers had twice tunneled through walls from adjoining vacant store fronts on either side of the resturant. There was one break-in a year until the insurance company cancelled its coverage. After running the restaurant for 23 years, the owner quit in 1971.

Black people from the country were everywhere. The last white families were moving out of the neighborhood.

In 1964, heroin from New York hit the streets of Fulton. Now, the break-ins became more common sped up by a desire for heroin. Grocers, barbers and restaurant owners were suffering under the New Culture.

By 1971, the Fulton commercial district was considered a wasteland. Robert Lumpkin, a white grocer, complained to Davis about the reality on the ground: “They steal from me all the time, the little kids, the mothers, even the ministers. I caught a minister in here one time stealing from me...What does the judge do? Nothing. The next day, they let him out and he comes walking by my front door, laughing at me….” Lumpkins’ store was being broken into once a year or so.

Davis heard the same complaint about crime from Billy Dismith’s barbershop. One night, a guy backed his truck up the front door of the barbershop. The guy robbed the place blind — mirrors, barber’s chair, combs, brushes, razors — all gone. There was nothing left the next morning but the bare walls. Dismith’s reaction? “I’m quitting!”

And he was gone.

It is perhaps too abstract to say, a New Culture came to town and wrecked havoc. Davis dived more deeply into the underlying causes. His conclusions were unsurprising. There were five underlying causes of crime: (1) dope circulation, (2) young kids, (3) crime wave was sweeping all of the poor neighborhoods in Richmond, (4) urban renewal program, (5) housing authority depressed the area. How so you might ask? The authority incentivized undesirables to come into Fulton. Better people moved out. And the New Culture people lived in old homes.

What was the felt experience of crime for people who lived in Fulton in the 1960s and early 1970s? One could get knocked in the head. See the knock out games. One could be robbed in broad daylight. See the criminal conduct of Charles G. Dowd above. Or, if one was a store owner, one could experience holes cut in one’s roof by criminals.

At the same time as crime was increasing, the young who frequented pool halls became politicized. They were being indoctrinated to legitimize violence as a response to racial oppression. See generally BLM organizer who called looting ‘reparations’ dismisses peaceful protesting.

The young more and more were combining angry words of black leaders with the bitterness of the civil rights movement into a New Culture. Manifestations of the New Culture included Afro hair style (fine by me), music with explicit lyrics, hostility towards whites, antagonism towards black men in authority (recall the child who cursed out Stepney Waterman), and the dogma everything = oppression within a white society.

The consequence of this mindset was destined. Why not break the law to deal with oppression at a personal level?

Conclusion: Two Black cultures diverged in Fulton. The external world of drugs, loose morality, and weakened self-discipline supplanted Old Black Culture. No longer were the young generations guided into adulthood by parents and grandparents who knew slavery. Now, honest hard work was increasingly disdained. Gromes and her generation were angered by a New Culture who dropped out and turned on to drugs and crime. It was my fortune in life to take the road less traveled as a black American. And that has made all the difference.

“I shall be telling this with a sigh

Somewhere ages and ages hence:

Two roads diverged in a wood, and I—

I took the one less traveled by,

And that has made all the difference.” — Poem by Robert Frost

Boarded Up Store Fronts, Fulton, Richmond, Virginia (1971)