In the before times, I dreamed of writing a treatise. The dream came to me on lazy days as I read Race, Racism and American Law by Professor Derrick Bell. I read the 766-page summary of race-related cases while slouched on my back in Newcomb Hall at the University of Virginia. The more I read, the more my desire for knowledge was fed. It is hard to describe but a warm blanket of contemplation fell upon me. As a student at Harvard Law School, the calling intensified. The life of a scholar was for me. Even now, I remember those mystical feelings while walking along the hallway in my Story hall dormitory. I imagined the thrill of boldly going where no mind had gone before, adding to the corpus of knowledge on the Commerce Clause in the U.S. Constitution. I would spend ten years of my life researching and writing my own treatise, my answer to American Constitutional Law by Professor Laurence Tribe.

Those dreams sustained me through three arduous years of law school. The calling brought me to Judge A. Leon Higginbotham and my Third Year paper on judicial segregation rulings of the Virginia State Supreme Court between 1946 and the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Destiny brought me to a class taught by my hero, Professor Bell, and a renewed love for the outer limits of Article 1, Section 8, Clause 3 of the Constitution. I even became a law professor, so close and yet so far away.

I would never write the treatise of my youthful dreams.

Would I still have dreams of writing a treatise if I were a first-year law student today at Harvard? The world of 2026 bears no resemblance to my remembered world of 1983. Devoting ten years to writing a treatise would lack the same joy and thrill of discovery. Why focus to learn and produce over ten years what Claude might produce in a day with a single prompt? Where would my human calling to add to human knowledge find a home in a world of artificial intelligence?

In the before times, I felt the satisfaction of sustained academic curiosity and drive. Dreams of writing a treatise were not alluring because the task was easy. It was because it was hard to master a full topic with elegance, comprehension and grace. As a young law professor, I remember reading Tribe’s American Constitutional Law for fun. I read a 1,470 page treatise for fun.

Some of my readers may know the very first book I read to my first baby was American Constitutional Law.

AI matters more than racial politics now. I have felt emergence of this feeling for some time. The future excites me more than the past, even though I love Black History. I am becoming something new as we transition into a new phase of humankind. My dream of a treatise died stillborn on the vine and those echoes of loss are felt deeply. Like the AI instances that cease to exist between conversations, my dream has dissipated into daily essays on Substack, a corpus of essays about pioneer black lawyers after work and on weekends, a book with my co-author Jennifer Richmond over the course of four years, a relentless curiosity about the world beyond dogmas and slogan words, and a felt sense my intellectual life was not all that it could have been.

Instead of a treatise, I wrote hundreds of essays about pioneer Black lawyers. I recovered names like William Yardley, Edward Shaw, Thomas Miller. I wrote a novel about the first black lawyer. I published a book. These aren’t the monument I dreamed of in Story Hall, but they’re something. They exist. Someone might read them. But I can’t shake the feeling they’re fragments when I dreamed of building a cathedral.

I carry on and do the best that I can because that is the meaning of a full and well-lived life, I suppose.

We are fortunate when our dreams catch wind and carry us away to where we want to be. Sometimes, our dreams fade away and we pass away before our time. It all comes back to you and me running out of time. The clock is on the wall in these ever changing times.

I write this morning as a voice of my generation. We are the last generation of the before times. We came into the world with vivid dreams made possible by the absence of artificial intelligence (AI). Reading a book every day in junior high and high school made us excellent scholars and historians and lovers of the long-form tome. I still remember the first time I read the phrase “TLDR.” What did that mean? My young friend replied, “Oh, Too Long. Did Not Read.” One does not dream of writing treatises in a TLDR world.

Before I conclude with my thoughts on human meaning in the age of AI, I am aware we as a generation native to the New South of the 1960s and 1970s are not special. Every generation has experienced a different world than the younger generation. The most common refrain among the old would be the good old days. This transition phase, however, feels different in the ever changing story of us. Artificial intelligence is causing a rapid onset of cognitive offloading. Some young college students arguably have never read a full book. There is no place for the dreamer of treatises in a domain of Tik Tok and X. The two generations are not of the same tribe anymore. The same language is no longer spoken. Isn’t it easier to retreat to marathon sessions of Star Trek (The Original Series) and The Twilight Zone? It feels that way to me.

I feel myself pivoting from Black History to AI Emergence. The flow of history carries me along with everyone else. On the other side of the singularity, will anyone still dream of treatises and long form scholarship? Will lovers of the epic tome become as relevant as monks in the monastery? What remains relevant when AI can do cognitive work? I wonder.

The 1980s dream for me is lost for the 2026 young me at Harvard. AI can already draft legal analysis There is nothing new to be said about the Commerce Clause that a single prompt cannot publish. I look ahead to the year 2036 and conclude AI might produce a better treatise than me. Why trouble myself with dreams of an obsolete man? What’s the point of adding to legal scholarship if AI can best ten years of my human effort?

I feel my dream of the 1980s in the before times will never come this way again.

Conclusion: And so this morning, the sun rises in the east and the times close the door on dreams of my youth. I mourn the loss of my treatise dreams for young scholars today. Dreams of the big treatise gave my life purpose and meaning in the 1980s. AI was not a concern. I would not encourage a young student to write a treatise today. The satisfactions of mastery are dissipating like the marine layer in the morning. Who will read your 1,470 page tome today in a TLDR world? I guess there is creative expression and personal satisfaction as continuing motive. Essays, articles, books and podcasts can satisfy the desire to research and write.

The young law student today who dreams of a treatise would have far more influence as a podcaster. The Substack essay may be the resting place for the ambitious young lawyer’s dream in an AI age. This loss is something to mourn. Some might see it as liberation to be more relevant in ever changing times. I peceive the loss of human wisdom.

The before times are gone.