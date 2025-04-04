“In the beginning, God created the Heaven and the Earth.” — Genesis Chapter 1: Verse 1

[Introduction:

At the age of 18 months, the lights came on for you and me. We looked into a mirror and recognized that baby staring back at us. We observed ourselves in a nascent burst of self-awareness. It was the dawn of Consciousness. Within several years, we gained consciousness of a lifetime.

Consciousness gave us an “I’ and that is all the dawn of Consciousness did. Thoughts and ideas and patterns and narratives developed ancillary to consciousness. The “I’ in consciousness came into the world raceless. It is said a child comes into the world with a heart of gold. The ways of the world makes the heart grow cold. Substitute the word “consciousness” for the word “heart.” That’s the Way of the World

Why would a young Black American on April 21, 2018 in San Diego, California have more Black Consciousness to the power of 10x than I ever did as the only black kid at a formerly all-white school in August 1969 outside of Richmond, Virginia? If the reality of Blackness exists due to observation of reality, it is the construction and manipulation of consciousness which creates Blackness today. Consciousness lies upstream from perception, the observation of reality. If there is a human creator of consciousness today, what might be their purpose in manipulating Blackness as reality in the year 2025 in San Diego and California? California Apologies for Slavery Dogma and Slogan Words Black Studies v. Ethnic Studies

I woke up yesterday morning and experienced a synchronicity. All night, a you tube video Reality Is Not What You Think played on the television. Normally, videos play to completion and turn off. For the first time, a video kept playing over and over again as if to command my attention. I fell asleep and woke up to this video about the malleability of reality. The narrator suggested synchronicity called into question a consistent reality. I woke up and my eyes turned to an essay about the architecture of perception. The most important factor in the world today is an artificial construct of consciousness.

What are the odds that the video on reality and synchronicity would still be playing as I read a skilled written argument that global consciousness has been constructed for us. And in my mind, consciousness creates Blackness, not the other way around. Why would creators of consciousness want us to understand Blackness as Oppression and Nothing Else Matters? Who gains from social engineering of consciousness? And who loses?

Once upon a time and a few years out of conception, we all had the pure consciousness of “I.” There was Consciousness in the beginning.

In this essay, I will engage this moment of synchronicity. It may be 5:45 a.m. but I want to provide a primer about construction of consciousness. Quantum analysis is the best way to avoid an artificial shaping of consciousness upstream from Blackness. Reality behaves differently when it is observed. If consciousness has the power to define perception of Blackness, these thoughts seem worthy of consideration. Reality is not as fixed as we think which is why I am always misaligned with Blackness as dogma and slogan words.]

The Creation of Consciousness

There is a concept known as the great filter. We assess life every day and make sense of life through our thoughts. We don’t perceive an individual George Floyd, troubled man that he was. And we could certainly see George Floyd this way. Instead, our consciousness has been molded to see Floyd as a Black Man, thus swapping out his individual humanity and swapping in his surface Blackness. Notice how we accept this framing without resistance. Awareness of the individual is removed from our consciousness.

How did this erasure of the individual happen in our consciousness?

If we step back and examine our consciousness, it becomes clear our consciousness has been programmed. Our consciousness has been programmed and manipulated. Our consciousness has been hacked in a sense. What we perceive might not be real at all but “a deliberate” framing that alters the course of consciousness as we perceive George Floyd in the public square. The brain can be tricked into removing the individual from based reality.

We may be living in a systematic and structural manipulation of consciousness. Notice how I am always conscious of the consciousness of others. People seek out black wineries as opposed to just wineries. People wear Kinte cloth, the garb of the slave holding Ashanti out in public to signal their Blackness. People reject videos containing too many beautiful white people because I guess their consciousness told them so. People are uninterested in affirming a young person’s admiration for a non-POC actress/singer because their thoughts are so constructed. People push through Blackness in the Morning.

How is this all possible? Why do so many people experience Consciousness as Blackness? It would be one thing if said individuals had been assaulted as they departed a school bus in South Boston in the 1970s or lived through a race riot in 1919 or been called the N word in grade school in the 1970s. None of these events are creating Blackness in the modern era in San Diego and Napa Valley.

Consciousness is being altered, has been altered. Curated is the word. The result is a series of scripted thought patterns carefully programmed to create an experience guiding the individual in a certain direction. I would suggest those of a certain consciousness no longer have free will and choice on matters of Blackness. Consciousness has predetermined how some individuals must perceive reality. I recall being at an upscale restaurant in Tucson, Arizona. It was a great place and respite from the desert heat. The service was slow as the place was busy. Out of the blue and as if in a simulation, someone said “it must be because we’re Black.” I was annoyed in the moment as the person was just recycling tropes from the fountain head of consciousness. There was nothing racial about the delay at all, but in the consciousness of the person, Blackness as Oppression explained all.

Consciousness controlled the person’s narrative of life.

Missives from the National Museum of African American History and Culture did not help.

“Shaping how we perceive reality is more powerful than controlling reality itself”

Those who live unexamined lives have no protection from those who shape reality. Those who shape a false reality with dogma and slogan words have won the Great Battle of Consciousness if my lived experience, a marvelous slogan word, is any guide. I live an examined life both as a writer and as an individual. I think about these questions of purpose and meaning every day. I don’t take my cues from fiat Blackness. If the larger world is an artificial structure of consciousness, I as a thinking person must do the hard work of discerning my own way out of fabricated consciousness.

After two years of writing on Substack, I believe base truth for consciousness comes down to (1) human dignity, (2) creative expression, and (3) the individual. These values and attitudes are the best guarantors of an authentic consciousness in this crazy world we live in, a world of imposed “perception management” such as Blackness in the Morning. There is no human dignity if one lives to impose perception upon another. There is no space for creative expression if one must succumb to the perception dictates of others. And there is no freedom for the individual if perception is fixed by others.

Our prime directive must be to protect the “I’ in our consciousness as best we can. Our consciousness is our divine essence.

=========

Writers like me represent a small break in the code. Life feels different when one focuses on glitches in the system of imposed perception management. I write about the actual substance of life. My consciousness is never dictated by dogma and slogan words. I resist control of my individual perception of life. See FBA Says I Can’t Claim My Own Ancestors Podcaster Danielle Romero, for example, has been bullied by some foundational Black Americans (FBA) who don’t dig Romero’s self-consciousness. Jen and I hope to host Romero and talk about breaking the illusion of imposed narratives.

Those who bully Romero want to shape Romero’s consciousness and awareness of Romero’s self. These bullies want to control information about reality. These self-appointed manipulators desire to program Romero’s mind, to reeducate Romero. Romero should tell these bullies to go to hell. (My apologies to Michael Bowen who has often complimented me as a Virginia Gentleman. High praise from Bowen. Forgive me for this moment of emotional intensity.)

Why am I so invested in opposing dogma and slogan words? Because to do so is the best way to protect our mutual human dignity. Who wants to be a pitiful Black Banker Man in North Carolina who must confess he doesn’t love and respect himself in the presence of an elderly white woman one night? Makes me angry. Would have made my Mom angry too. Again, I come from self-respecting people. Must be the Igbo blood in me/smile.

When we take exception to dogma and slogan words created by a manipulation of consciousness, we protect and preserve our human right of creative expression. We all gain abundance when 1.2 billion black people on the planet feel free to publish 1.2 billion different stories of experience and perspective. That’s abundance and growth! A consciousness that allows only one story from 1.2 billion people is a consciousness that will die over time.

What’s the old joke? Ask two Jews a question and one will hear three opinions. Ask 1.2 billion Blacks a question and one will hear one approved opinion. (All credit to my friend David Bernstein for this quip which I have modified some what/smile.)

It is our human duty to weaken dogma and slogan words because we are all individuals at our core. Our unique genetic building blocks thrust us into the world. We dream alone in our sleep, not as sheep. Then again, maybe some do dream as sheep. Hard to say. More study should be conducted.

Here is the thing — reject dogma and slogan words. Refuse to play into the constructed consciousness.

=========

“Each layer of control is designed not just to influence opinions, but to preemptively structure how those opinions can be formed.”

Consciousness can be trained to perceive reality in narratives. This is a dangerous condition for it means the universe becomes a false binary. Either one is oppressed or one is not oppressed. One is racist or one is anti-racist. One is privileged or one is not privileged. One is marginalized or not. One is Black or not. One is White or not. There is no place in narratives for higher truths. Sadly, no narrative can capture all of reality. No narrative can explain reality for 1.2 billion Black souls.

A false consciousness can create souls trapped. Thus, if we exist within a programmed consciousness, we will only observe reality with one perception. Living in a false consciousness means we are living constrained lives of Blackness. Blackness becomes Oppression. Nothing else matters. Alone with ourselves at night, we know there is more to Blackness than Oppression.

What can free our divine consciousness from dogma and slogan words?

Quantum mechanics is a beautiful alternative for understanding Blackness. Rejecting macro and blunt frameworks, quantum analysis returns us to the beginning of creation, the dawn of Consciousness. Every individual is the genesis for understanding Blackness. Individual consciousness through the observation of two or more individuals gives rise to a reality of Blackness. In some examples, Blackness is not observed since consciousness doesn’t perceive Blackness in the interaction. A quantum approach turbo charges discovery of our true observed reality of Blackness as experienced by individuals. 1.2 billion black individuals may or may not exist in Blackness at any given moment. Just depends upon consciousness in the moment between random interacting individuals (particles).

For example and in the world of the 1970s, my consciousness of Blackness was enterprise. My conscious observations of reality affirmed enterprise. How I Became Black Dr. William Ferguson Reid Consciousness led to Blackness, not the other way around.

Do those who program consciousness today guarantee that we never question our perceptions or challenge odious framings of Blackness? Consciousness is created by teaching narratives in public schools, imposing Black Lives Matter perceptions in classrooms, and rewriting of history in Ethnic Studies classes so that we lose memory of pioneer black lawyers and doctors and dentists and bankers and the Real Black Wall Street in Durham, North Carolina and Jackson Ward, Richmond, Virginia. It is the frame that manipulates consciousness. 1,000 lessons about the Tulsa race riot and not 1 lesson about Durham or Jackson Ward. We lose memory of the past and, in doing so, our consciousness is revised and edited. We perceive reality one way if we know of black U.S. Senators like Edward Brooke and Blanche K. Bruce in our distant past. We perceive reality a different way if we feel nothing has changed since slave days. Consciousness as imposed perception management.

To lift from the great entrepreneur Berry Gordy, it is what you focus on that builds consciousness. Institutions and media outlets and podcasters who chisel away at consciousness limit the range of perceptions of reality, thus guaranteeing Blackness is ever present as perceived and observed oppressive reality. See George Floyd again.

Are narratives programmed into consciousness to keep us from perceiving the truth?

If individuals started to perceive the truth, what would bullies do? Would one bully Danielle Romero, for example? I think so. Bullies are the puppeteers of manipulation. Do not engage bullies.

Perhaps, the key to breaking free is to master the art of subtle awakening from manipulation of reality. Observe everyday interactions in real life with other individuals. Do you perceive reality? And if you observe reality in real life, is there Blackness there? With awareness comes power and the power to break free from false human consciousness as to Blackness.

==========

“Something Isn’t Right With Reality”

What are the advantages of a quantum analysis at the level of the individual over an abstract framework analysis at the level of the racial group?

First, reality of Blackness comes from the ground up. The interactions of 1.2 billion black people every day defines the observed reality of Blackness. Sweeping abstractions are not right. Vague and ambiguous assertions are wrong. I bet 99% of daily interactions for 1.2 billion people lack a feeling tone of Blackness. 48 Ways Racial Life is Better (Compared to 1959)

Second, a quantum approach to Blackness respects the human dignity of the individual. A few years ago, my Aunt Juanita asked me if I had visited the National Museum of African American History and Culture. I said I had not, and was not inclined to. Why? Because I am a respectful nephew, I did not go into my reasons. I will with you, dear reader. I know about Black History. I was reading a book a day in junior high and senior high school. I read every darn book in my school’s library about Black History. I would stroll the library carrels at Alderman Library at the University of Virginia and read as many Black History books as I could. Same for Langdell Library at Harvard Law School. Same for Copley Library at the University of San Diego and Geisel Library at the University of California San Diego. I suspected the National Museum of African American History and Culture was about management of my perception of Black History. No, thanks, framers of permissible thoughts about Blackness. My time is limited on God’s Green Earth. I learned more as a spiritual creative by visiting the Twyman homestead, Oak Lawn, in Earlysville, Albemarle County, Virginia.

No one consciousness fits for all 1.2 billion black people. I state the obvious. Do you hear me, National Museum of African American History and Culture? I guess not. The Museum’s Guide to Black Culture infused with caricatures and stereotypes has been scrubbed from the internet after a public outcry. At least I could not find the image. If you can locate the odious image, please send me a link. Thanks.

I surmise the National Museum desired to call all black people the N- word more or less but was called out on it. That is my surmise.

Third, I have been called the N word. No desire to attend a museum that reduces me to race and mocks the cognitive ability of my race, although I am now retired from Blackness.

Fourth, a quantum approach to Blackness sees me, the individual, quirky, eccentric, highly sensitive, emotionally intense, open-minded and includes the fullness of my nuance and complexity into a calculation of Blackness. A quantum approach is far more respectful of human dignity than dogma and slogan words about charts about dysfunctional Black Culture.

Finally, I know me and my family. I know my people. I should have said to my Aunt Juanita that we are becoming entangled like particles in quantum mechanics with people who do not understand us. Why entangle ourselves and our story with the alien consciousness of others? Where were the Twymans in the Black Chart to Black Culture? Where was my Great Grandfather Robert Daniel Brown? My Great Great Grandfather Daniel Brown?

I have no time in this short life for particle entanglement with a false consciousness of me and my family.

What does it mean to reclaim one’s consciousness?

Conclusion: A Majorana 1 Quantum Chip has just identified a quantum biomarker for consciousness! So, now we know that quantum mechanics plays a concrete part in creation of consciousness. Consciousness is biological and can be discerned by quantum mechanics. Let that realization settle in for a moment. No wonder some black people lack an innate black consciousness. It is about genetic construction. It is about the dawn of Consciousness at our conception.

If consciousness is an immutable characteristic, forcing individuals into Blackness is about as violative of human dignity as one can get…So when we slur others for Acting White, for being Uncle Toms or Coons, are we marginalizing the neurodivergent in Black America? Are we engaging in genetic supremacy? The 76% (Blackness is very important or important to one’s sense of self) against the 24% (Blackness is of no value or little value to one’s sense of self) oppressed and misunderstood neurodivergent minority? When I viewed this video and heard the news of a quantum biomarker for consciousness, the light came on for me. It felt like genesis. Talk about your Social Justice.

A quantum approach to Blackness may allow us to understand Black Americans with a level of precision never possible before in human history. In the beginning, there was awareness. There was consciousness. Those born without a black consciousness, an appetite for Blackness in the Morning, were born that way. What are the implications for deeper insights into the nature of Blackness in the world? Could a quantum biomarker for consciousness lead to revolutionary advances in acceptance of the 24% not wired for hyper consciousness of Blackness? What are the ethical considerations? Must we prohibit dogma and slogan words going forward as violative of human dignity? Do non-conformers and creatives and the open-minded now demand respect as neurodivergent genetic minorities within Black America? Should the 24% stand up and demand their human dignity, their safe spaces as it were in the world of the larger black community where the 76% reign supreme? See Good Old Lady Boule. Lady Boule Are the 24% now deserving of being centered in black discourse after years of bullying on the playground and mockery around the dinner table at Thanksgiving? Should the 76% sit down, listen to the 24%, and feel overwhelming guilt for how non-conformers have been belittled and suppressed in families? How do we harness these quantum findings to tell the 76% to back off?

Maybe, the 24% are not like you and we will take the win.

“The Narrative is Not the World.”