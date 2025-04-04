“Surely, I am coming soon.” — Revelations, Chapter 22: Verse 20

If we come into the world with consciousness, our self awareness remains and walks with us through the valley of life. The fates drew me to long for knowledge of other Twymans in my deep past. And that curiosity led me to distant Cousin Jimmy who shared my hunger for self-knowledge. “Ever the sage, Jim guided me beyond tired distinctions of black and white. Some descendants of George Twyman I have always embraced their full, authentic heritage without fanfare. To deny one’s grandmother or one’s grandfather’s grandfather would have been unconscionable.” The writer Jean Toomer was very close to essence when he wrote “I am no particular race. I am of the human race, a man at large in the human world, preparing a new race.” Our Family Migrations

Consider that today, the family and friends of Cousin Jimmy have no discernable race. They are a mixture of our family’s immigrations to America from all over the world. The bloodline of one indentured servant native to England lives on in us all who call ourselves Twyman. Once we are conscious of who we are and our blood past, our full, authentic heritage comes into view.

The highest consciousness is not group consciousness. It is humanity.

I leave you with a moving video of the scattering of Diane’s ashes on the ocean waters of Hawaii. Diane was Cousin Jimmy’s cherished wife for a lifetime. Consider the remembrance and love and faces and ask yourself where forth is consciousness of race, of Blackness. In the end, there will be pure consciousness.

Amen — Revelations Chapter 22: Verse 21