A few weeks ago, I was swapping tales with a young intellectual about relatives who lack self-awareness. The young intellectual and I are both non-conformists by nature. Individuals united in introversion, we raise our eyebrows when we hear slogan words to explain inexplicable behavior. A relative has out-of-wedlock children by different sketchy men and the relative is lured to the notion that white privilege caused the relative’s self-defeating choices in life. Other relatives have all sorts of dysfunction in their lives and the outer universe is always to blame. White supremacy led me to cheat on my spouse and fool around. The Man — he’s why I am living the life of a prostitute lite.

These relatives plainly are lacking self-awareness. The harder question is why? Why are we living amongst a generation of siblings and cousins who are strangers to their own self-conduct?

I am not a psychologist. Nor do I play one on television. I do have common sense and the power of discernment. With these tools, allow me to tip toe into the shameful antics of close loved ones.

Let’s start with the lack of introspection. If one is incapable or unaccustomed to looking inside for answers, one’s muscular power of introspection will atrophy from lack of use. One lives life as if one is a pin ball on a pin ball machine. The levers of life just happen. What could I do when presented with the opportunity for unprotected sex? You get the picture.

(And by the way, where is your shame? My Mom would regale me as a youngster with stories of teenage girls who had gotten pregnant out-of-wedlock. Those girls were forced to walk down the middle of the aisle during church service and ask for forgiveness of the full congregation and the pastor. One attending Shockoe Baptist Church in Chatham, Virginia in the 1950s had a serious disincentive to fool around.)

Time has moved on and I live in San Diego in the year 2023. But still….

These are uncomfortable truths, so some may decide to cope by not looking inward. Those who never look inward will hear their inner conscience become softer and softer over the years until, one day, the conscience can be heard no more. Only the voices of systemic and institutional forces, white privilege and systemic racism, can be heard to explain all of life. I still remember the day a relative who lived in poor choices wondered (in a shameful tone) whether white privilege was to blame for the lost apartment, for her dreadful living conditions, for her angry relations with “Baby Daddy,” for the fights and thefts of a child, for the hole punched out of anger in the hallway wall, for the growing distance from stable and self-disciplined cousins, for the unpaid bills, for the rage in her life.

Perhaps, coping mechanisms to avoid uncomfortable truths are understandable.

And then I thought about the culture of fragility and offense and social media. At one point, I was absolutely beside myself to learn a relative had nine failing grades out of twelve grades in school. There was no sense of urgency in the parent. I had enough urgency for parent and child combined. I went to the school and there was no sense of urgency, no sense that the child was traveling wrong. There was no frank feedback from the guidance counselor and school. I suspect that denying students frank and honest feedback leads to a lack of awareness. Someone has to care to give honest feedback. I had honest teachers in my segregated elementary school in the first and second grades. Things seem to have changed now. Deny little black children honest feedback and they will lack self-awareness.

All of these above factors feed into echo chambers of thought and viewpoint. If everyone around also lacks self-awareness, then lack of self-awareness becomes the norm. The distant cousin who has a clue about self-awareness is seen as strange, alien, acting white. The distant cousin may care but, outnumbered and distant, there is only so much one can do. And so the introspective and discerning distant cousins cut their losses and focus on their own growing family.

Finally, the dogma of racial conformity, racial solidarity, comes into the picture. If it becomes dogma that one never questions solidarity, one is left to question non-blacks for the sins of the world. We see this in the 1619 Project. We witness this deflection in the ceaseless thirst for slogan words rooted in external locus of control. Solidarity trumps self-awareness.

For the non-conformers in the world, we look askance at these factors leading to a lack of self-awareness. We wouldn’t care so much if we were observing mental weakness among total strangers on the opposite side of the world. There are over 7 billion people on the planet and one can only care so much. However, we all have close family, loved ones who share our genes and childhood memories of Grandfather and Grandmother. The natural love for those we know most intimately binds us together while the utter lack of self-awareness drives us apart.

It is the American Dilemma of our time, the quiet and silent alienation from the natural objects of our affection. I don’t have the answer to the lack of self-awareness except to open one’s heart with other introverts, kindred spirits of a lost faith from the 1950s when we had more self-awareness about our inner selves.