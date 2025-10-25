Thalhimers Department Store, East Broad Street, Richmond, Virginia (Circa 1914)

[Introduction: Last night I was interested in learning more about the Thalhimer family of Richmond, Virginia. For many years, the Thalhimer department store was a central feature of the holiday shopping experience for Richmond families. I still remember the Christmas decorations and the festive excitement in the air. Thalhimers was our southern answer to Macy’s Department Store in Manhattan. The Thalhimer experience was an enduring part of being a Richmonder. I met the family of my first girlfriend for the first time at the Thalhimers restaurant.

“William Thalhimer immigrated to the Richmond area from Germany in the early 19th century. In 1842 he opened a dry good store which his grandson, William B. Thalhimer, transformed into Richmond’s first department store. In 1978, the company, developed into a regional department store chain, was acquired by California-based Carter Hawley Hale Stores.”

The Thalhimer family had modest and humble beginnings. “Wolff (William) Thalhimer was born to Goëtz Thalhimer, a Jewish peddler of wax and honey, and his wife, Malke, in Thairenbach, a small village near Heidelberg in the rural Grand Duchy of Baden, on July 26, 1809. The Thalhimers already had five daughters when Wolff was born. A seventh child, a daughter named Gütel, later joined the family as well.” What I like is the grit and enterprise of the founding father of this family. Thalhimer left France in August 1840 in search of greater opportunity in America. Six weeks later, he landed in New Orleans. His plans were to set down roots in Pittsburgh but, due to “broken English,” he ended up in Petersburg, Virginia, about 20 miles south of Richmond.

Life is oftentimes circumstance and what one makes out of the hand one is dealt in life.

“Eventually Thalhimer made his way north to Richmond, which was an area known for its population of German Jews. Richmond would prove to be a good fit for Thalhimer. According to an early history of the city, in 1790 there were 171 white males over the age of twenty-one living in Richmond. Since twenty-nine of these men were Jewish, ‘they formed at least one-sixth of the population. A rather heavy proportion that. Not only was the Jewish community of Richmond large in numbers, but in energy and intellect it ranked with the best.’ As with many Jewish entrepreneurs of the era, Thalhimer began his business career by selling his wares from a horse-drawn cart. It was by peddling his goods that Thalhimer was able to learn English and save enough money to start his own ‘brick and mortar’ business.’”

A man with a vision of enterprise, Thalhimer paid ten dollars for a business license (approximately $285 in 2011$) and opened a small dry goods store in 1842 on East Broad Street. Immigrant Entrepreneurship: William Thalhimer From those modest beginnings arose “a department store chain in the Southern United States. Based in Richmond, Virginia, the chain at its peak operated dozens of stores in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and one store in Memphis, Tennessee.”]

Where is the black American Thalhimers Department store? Does an emphasis on external locus of control undercut entrepreneurial dreams of a black William Thalhimer? Imagine a world where more young black Americans paid $285 (in 2011 dollars) for business licenses to open up empires over the course of 160 years like Thalhimer did in 1842? Is such a world of black American visionaries possible in a universe of external locus of control? Is internal locus of control over decades the portal to black generational wealth? Consider this exchange between podcasters Malcom and Simone Collins:

Malcolm: Black kid here who’s like you know scolding me for not being woke enough in my thinking. If he wanted to like help the black community, start one of these (black ethnic cartels). There have been black ethnic cartels before, right? Like you can do this. You just because of your externalized focus, you refuse to, right? Like you’re not helping your own community by taking the externalized focus and focusing on the ways that other people have wronged you.

Simone: I mean, I think it’s okay to acknowledge that you as a group have been mistreated and that sucks. But that takes all of a sentence, you know, like, yeah, that was a —- move. You know, whoever did that, don’t do that. But yeah, to be like, and this is why I can’t do anything, or and this is why it’s pointless for me to try is the most harmful thing you could possibly do to this group that was disadvantaged. That’s what really gets me. Like, if you care about the group, you need to care about what’s going to solve the problem, not about who did it. Because in the end, bringing justice isn’t even really that satisfying. And also it’s kind of impossible at this point because most of the people who are involved in this are pretty dead. And this idea of like reparations, for example, where like people who had no personal responsibility in making certain things happen are expected to pay for something they never did is just so beyond ridiculous to me that it’s just not a productive conversation to have at all.

It is frustrating.

Conclusion: Internal locus of control separates titans of empire like the Thalhimer family of Richmond from many black Americans mired in external locus of control. I use the phrase “many” since around 76% of black Americans consider blackness extremely or very important to one’s sense of self. This statistic comes from a Pew Research survey. Overemphasis of black identity tends to correlate with external locus of control, based on my personal observation. That is all fine and good. But don’t complain about the lack of generational wealth in the black community if one exploits identity over the hard and long game of business development over decades.

Of course, no black Richmonder had the same opportunity as William Thalhimer in the year 1842. Slavery and all manner of discrimination, both public and private, prevented black Americans from the assurance Thalhimer had of opportunity if he bore down. This is why we see no black American Thalhimer department store today. The point is we live in today and not the year 1842. A black American has more opportunity today in Richmond, Virginia to start a business empire lasting over decades than a Jewish immigrant had in 1842. I wonder whether the young and talented are using their internal locus of control now to birth businesses that might be the equivalent of a black American Thalhimers family by the year 2200. 1842 is to 2025 as roughly 2025 is to 2200. I will not belabor the evidence of many successful black businesses that flourished and grew before 1970. Many thriving enterprises existed despite historical obstacles throughout the country in places like Durham, North Carolina; Jackson Ward, Richmond, Virginia; Harlem, New York City, New York, Washington, D.C. and the South Side of Chicago, to name a few cities with a concentration of black businesses. The ability to grow a business empire is orders of magnitude better in Richmond today than in 1925 or 1842. The missing ingredient is internal locus of control.

Old Money needs about 150 years to bake well. The family founder should have been in the grave for at least 70 or so years. See Old Money: The Mythology of Wealth in America by Nelson W. Aldrich, Jr.

There is a reason why William Thalhimer’s efforts lived on over the decades in a southern city. And it wasn’t because Thalhimer was oppressed and nothing else mattered. He believed in himself as he paid $285 in 2011 dollars for a business license. And it was internal locus of control that led this immigrant son of a Jewish peddler of wax and honey towards prosperity in America.

William Thalhimer (1859)