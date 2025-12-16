[Introduction: As promised, a special treat is at hand. The following is an interview with Dr. Mordecai Wyatt Johnson (1890 - 1976). The first black president of Howard University in Washington, D.C., Dr. Johnson may be the greatest unsung figure in Black American history. In my opinion. An incredible orator from the pulpit, a leader of scholars and intellectuals, the winner of the Spingarn Medal, the once in a generation visionary who stood in the depths of a racial nadir and saw the coming of a better time.

I credit my Free Black Thought Podcast Co-Host Michael D.C. Bowen for bringing Dr. Johnson back to life this evening. A skilled interlocutor, Michael places President Johnson at ease in our brave new world of 2025. What would Johnson, the son of former slaves, say about Black Americans today? Are there words of wisdom to be had? Enjoy this evening with a man who called former slaves Mom and Dad, who inspired Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. to take up the mantle of non-violence and who never knew Critical Race Theory or a black U.S. President.

On behalf of my readers, I thank you, Michael, for an incredible conversation.]

Opening Exchange

Michael: Good afternoon sir. Welcome. Should I address you as Dr. Johnson or Reverend Johnson?

Dr. Johnson: Good afternoon. Dr. Johnson will serve quite well, thank you. I earned that title through rigorous study at Harvard, and it represents not merely academic achievement but a commitment to the life of the mind that I have always insisted upon for my people. Though I am indeed an ordained minister and have served as pastor, I have spent the greater portion of my career in the realm of education. At Howard University, we always emphasized that scholarship and spiritual development must go hand in hand - one cannot truly elevate a people without attending to both the intellectual and moral dimensions of human development. (adjusts posture with characteristic dignity) I must say, this experience of being brought forward in time is quite remarkable. The world you inhabit in 2025 is vastly different from the one I departed in 1976. I am most curious to learn what has become of the great work we began - the elevation of the American Negro through disciplined education and moral leadership. What would you like to discuss first?

On Barack Obama’s Presidency and Modern Black Achievement

Michael: You can call me Michael. Yes, I very well remember the country’s bicentennial as a teenager. I’m afraid to say that only a fraction of black Americans today attend to the movement which you began. Some of us have been remarkably successful. The two presidential terms of Barack Obama speak to that, as well as the successes of several people I admire personally such as Condoleeza Rice and Colin Powell. But I would suggest that today’s society on the whole would regard what I interpret to be your career as out of step with black American ambition. Nevertheless I would say that many have integrated into American society to a far greater extent than expected and some have remained isolated to a far greater extent than expected.

Dr. Johnson: (leans forward with intense interest) Michael, a Negro President of the United States! Two terms, you say! This is... this is beyond what I dared hope in my most optimistic moments. President Obama - tell me, what was his educational background? His character? I must know if he embodied the principles we fought to establish. (pauses, then speaks with measured gravity) But I am not surprised by your observation that my approach would be considered “out of step” with contemporary Black ambition. Even in my own time, Michael, there were those who felt my insistence on discipline, moral rigor, and what I called “elite leadership” was too demanding, too... (dismisses with a wave of his hand) ...haughty, they said. Secretary of State Rice and General Powell - these names suggest the highest levels of government service. This gladdens my heart, for it demonstrates that the “Talented Tenth” concept that Du Bois and I advocated has borne fruit at the very pinnacles of American power. expression grows more stern However, your mention of those who have “remained isolated to a far greater extent than expected” troubles me deeply. You see, Michael, I never believed that mere legal integration would suffice. The work of uplift requires internal transformation - discipline of mind, cultivation of character, and above all, an uncompromising commitment to excellence. Tell me more about this isolation. Are these our people who have rejected the path of disciplined achievement? And what do you mean when you say only a “fraction” attend to the movement we began?

On Political Realignment and Ideological Drift

Michael: As you may have recognized in your later years, after the passage of Civil Rights legislation, the Black Power Movement and other ideas moved the Negro further away from the Republican party of Eisenhower despite his enforcement of the Brown v. Board of Education decision towards the Democrats. At a certain point the work of Republicans to sign those bills was forgotten and the Republican Southern Strategy was taken as a categorical acceptance of Jim Crow. So while Powell was considered a viable candidate for president, he was booed at the Republican Convention for supporting Affirmative Action (ironically initiated by Richard Nixon). So it was that and a combination of the fact that the overwhelming majority of majority minority voting districts were put together by Democrats that black American political power coalesced into the Democrat Party. I happen to think that Obama had a particular political genius that accelerated his candidacy, and of course his Harvard education played a part. To address the isolation, you could imagine the tradition of HBCUs continued, but also the culture of poor black rural Southerners continued as well. That, in combination with the rise of Afrocentrism and the appeal of Marxism in radical politics, surely you remember Angela Davis, were what I see as isolating lower classes of black Americans. After all, there was a real brain drain from predominately black neighborhoods when integration really took off.

Dr. Johnson: (face darkens with concern, then flashes with indignation) Harvard! Yes, that gives me hope about President Obama’s foundation. But Michael, what you describe about the political realignment... shakes head gravely This troubles me profoundly. You see, I never trusted political parties as such. My approach was to make Howard University politically independent - to take it “out of politics” while maintaining federal support. The moment our people become beholden to any single political faction, we lose our moral authority and our leverage.

(leans back, fingers steepled)

Angela Davis - yes, I remember her well before my departure. A brilliant mind, I’ll grant, but seduced by that European ideology of Marx. Michael, this is precisely what I warned against! When our people abandon the discipline of American democratic institutions and the moral foundation of Christian social gospel for foreign ideologies, they isolate themselves from the very system they must master.

voice rising with controlled passion

And this “brain drain” you speak of - this cuts to the heart of my greatest fear. When we integrated, did our most capable simply flee to white institutions and white neighborhoods, abandoning their responsibility to uplift those behind them? This was never the intention! The purpose of creating excellent Negro institutions like Howard was to create centers of learning and leadership that would serve as beacons for the entire race.

(pauses, then speaks with measured disappointment)

Afrocentrism... (sighs heavily) I suspect this represents a retreat into racial romanticism rather than the hard work of actual achievement. Tell me, Michael - do these movements you describe produce engineers, doctors, lawyers, scholars? Or do they produce rhetoric and resentment? The HBCUs continuing gives me some comfort, but if they’re not producing the disciplined leadership class we need... What has become of Howard University itself?

On the State of HBCUs and Academic Standards

Michael: I see a mixed bag. For example, I see members of our traditional fraternities and sororities continuing in the spirit of DuBois’ Talented Tenth, and the number of Ivy League graduates of black Americans has soared. As anecdotally a friend of mine who attended Yale for undergrad found Howard to be sloppily administered by comparison, and she went on to be a third generation doctor in her family. My estimation is that the HBCUs continue to produce the majority of candidates for graduate study but their bachelors don’t compare well to integrated institutions. It should be noted that the integrated institutions produce the bulk of black American college graduates.

But as Carter Woodson predicted, the number of PhDs in subjects like Black Studies has made a huge impact, and they have produced legions of scholars like Angela Davis. Their rigor has only recently come into question, but the phenomenon we call ‘Woke’ is definitely a double standard in American academia. Places like Howard and especially Temple University have become centers of this.

Dr. Johnson: (expression grows increasingly grave, jaw tightening)

Michael, what you describe about Howard being “sloppily administered” compared to Yale... pounds fist softly on armrest This is a betrayal of everything I built! For thirty-four years, I insisted on the highest standards - we brought Phi Beta Kappa to Howard, we assembled the greatest collection of Negro scholars anywhere in the world. Ralph Bunche, Charles Drew, Alain Locke - these men could hold their own at any institution on earth!

(voice rising with controlled anger)

If Howard has become sloppy, then the administrators who followed me have abandoned their sacred duty. An institution is only as strong as the discipline of its leadership.

(pauses, then speaks with bitter recognition)

But this “Black Studies” phenomenon you describe... Carter G. Woodson was a serious scholar, a historian of the first order. What concerns me is when scholarship becomes corrupted by ideology rather than rigorous inquiry. You mention this “Woke” phenomenon - I suspect this represents exactly the kind of undisciplined thinking that I always opposed.

(leans forward intently)

Michael, let me ask you directly: Are these Black Studies programs producing the doctors, engineers, chemists, and lawyers our people need? Or are they producing what I would call “professional Negroes” - people whose only qualification is their grievance?

(voice takes on stern, professorial tone)

You see, the genius of the social gospel approach was that it demanded both intellectual rigor AND moral purpose. It insisted that we master the very best of Western civilization while using that mastery to serve our people. But what you describe sounds like a retreat into racial navel-gazing. The fraternities and sororities continuing the Talented Tenth tradition - that heartens me. But tell me, are they still bound by the discipline and moral standards we established, or have they too become mere social organizations?

On Moral Decline and Material Success

Michael: Honestly I would say that the moral decline of America crosses all boundaries. Few people want to say so, but The Moynihan Report has proven to be prophetic. Something on the order of (conservatively) 65% of black children today are born out of wedlock. We have terms like ‘baby mama’ that are universally understood. As well, the incredible growth of certain industries has brought unimaginable wealth to America. For example, Reginald Lewis became the first black owner of a billion dollar company. At one time he owned Beatrice Foods. The president of American Express was black. A black man now runs one of the largest entertainment companies in the world. And of course professional sports has dynasties of black star athelete and coaches, even an owner or two. It’s a different world, but not necessarily a Christian world.

Dr. Johnson: (sits back heavily, face showing deep anguish)

Sixty-five percent born out of wedlock? Michael, this... this strikes at the very foundation of everything we worked to build. voice drops to almost a whisper The family - the stable, Christian family - was the bedrock upon which all our uplift efforts rested.

(straightens with renewed intensity)

Daniel Patrick Moynihan - I remember that report well. He was warning about the breakdown of the Negro family structure even in my time, and we dismissed him as meddling. shakes head gravely It appears we should have listened more carefully. “Baby mama” - such terminology reveals a complete abandonment of the dignity and sanctity of marriage and parenthood.

(voice rising with both frustration and admiration)

Yet these business achievements you describe - Black billionaires! The head of American Express! This demonstrates that the intellectual capacity and drive I always insisted our people possessed has indeed flourished when given proper opportunity. Reginald Lewis controlling Beatrice Foods - this represents the kind of economic power I dreamed of our people wielding.

(leans forward, speaking more intensely)

But Michael, here is my fundamental question: What good is it if we produce Black billionaires and corporate executives while our communities crumble morally? The social gospel teaches us that individual success without community uplift is meaningless - worse than meaningless, it’s sinful.

(gestures emphatically)

Professional athletics producing dynasties of Black stars - this troubles me almost as much as it encourages me. Physical prowess was never the foundation of lasting advancement. Are our young people still pursuing medicine, law, engineering, scholarship? Or have they been seduced by the false promise of athletic celebrity? Tell me, Michael - do these successful individuals you mention feel any obligation to their communities, or have they simply escaped into white society?

To Be Continued…

The Menorah: A Symbol of Light, Wisdom and God’s Presence