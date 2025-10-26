James Albert King (1864 - 1933)

Did you know that the paternal greatgrandfather of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was born in Ireland? That Dr. King was the descendant of a union between Irish immigrant Nathan King and a free black woman Malinde? See James Albert King, paternal grandfather of Dr. Martin L. King, Jr. Or, that Angela Davis’ maternal line was the result of an extramarital relationship between her maternal grandfather, a white Alabama lawyer named John Austin Darden, and Davis’ black maternal grandmother? Angela Davis Can’t Believe Ancestry Or, that Jennifer Beals’ father was a black American and her mother was Irish American? Oftentimes, some Americans assume all intimacy across the color line in our national past was forced and involuntary rape, unless proven otherwise. Sexual coercion was certainly part of the American story. This is true. However, intimacy across the color line is better thought of as a spectrum of conduct. At one extreme would be the classic rape depictions we saw in Roots or Margaret Garner forced into intimacy with her slave master or the violations presented in American Slavery As It Is by Theodore Weld. The other extreme of the spectrum would be loving relationships as existed between Rev. Lemuel Haynes and his wife, Elizabeth Babbitt; Major Ralph Quarles and Lucy Langston; white planter William Pinchback and his slave Eliza Stewart who together raised their children on the Pinchback plantation; black college professor William G. Allen who married white student Mary King; and white English immigrant Joseph Bampfield and his free black wife Judith Robinson. See Pioneer Black Lawyers Season 4 Episode 1.

It is misleading to believe black Americans are only of mixed European ancestry and descent due to rape alone. Intimacy across the color line existed on a spectrum.

Israeli historian Mechal Sobel does a wonderful job in The World They Made Together: Black and White Values in Eighteenth-Century Virginia to make the point. Intimacy across the color line was happening all the time. It happened all the time which further explains why all descendants of American slavery are mixed. And why we should view miscegenation laws with a grain of salt. See Loving v. Virginia. See also A Race Story. The law might say one thing but humans were doing something else.

So, what were blacks and whites doing together in Virginia before the 1800s? One might be surprised.

William Byrd II (1674 - 1744) was a planter, surveyor and one of the wealthiest men in colonial Virginia. He was also a writer who recorded all of his numerous indiscretions to the delight of future historians. Married twice to white women, one can argue Bryd was primarily attracted to black women all of his life. Sobel writes “ when (Byrd) wrote of sexual urges, he used images that indicated he associated sex with naked black bodies.” He had no hesitancy in approaching black women. His diaries go on and on, player that Byrd was. October 21, 1711 — “At night [at Col. Harrison’s] I asked a negro girl to kiss me” December 9, 1720 — “I felt the breasts of the Negro girl which she resisted a little.” Sebel, p. 147 [October] 6. — “I rose at 6 o’clock and said my prayers and ate milk for breakfast. Then I proceeded to Williamsburg, where I found all well. I went to the capitol where I sent for the wench to clean my room and when I came I kissed her and felt her, for which God forgive me ... About 10 o’clock I went to my lodgings. I had good health but wicked thoughts, God forgive me.”

Byrd wrote of encountering “a Dark Angel…Her Complexion was a deep Copper, so that her fine Shape & regular Features made her appeal like a Statue en Bronze done by a masterly hand.” Sobel, p. 147 It is impossible to know if these voluminous encounters were consensual, welcomed or not. We only have Byrd’s side of the story from his diary.

Note that Byrd was a brutal slave owner, so intimacy and brutality co-existed in the same human.

Robert Carter III’s (1728 - 1804) family was no stranger to intimacy across the color line. “In March of 1774, Carter’s oldest son, Ben, age 18, was challenged by his younger brother: ‘It is reported that two Sundays ago you took Sukey (a young likely Negro maid to Mrs. Carter’s youngest son) into your stable, and there for a considerable time lock’d yourselves together!” Sobel, p. 148 A half year later, Ben was at it again with Sukey. Ben was suspected of attempting to break into the nursery “to commit fornication with Sukey (a plumb, sleek, likely Negro Girl about sixteen).” Id. There is no record of Sukey’s feelings on the matter, one way or the other.

“Cases of illegitimate mulatto children, born to white women, appear in virtually all the church and county court records…” Sobel, p. 149 Violence was rarely an issue.

One particularly salacious case of intimacy across the color line involved white Katherine Watkins in 1681. Watkins was the wife of a Quaker farmer in Henrico County. The issue was whether Katherine had enticed a black man. Here are the facts. What do you think?

“At the trial one John Aust (white) deposed that he had been present (at a socializing of blacks and whites) and seen Katherine Watkins kiss John Long; that he had heard her tell him that he was ‘as well come as any My owne Children’ at her house; and that after drinking many cups of whiskey with the black and white group, she had lifted another black’s shirt and commente, ‘Dirke thou wilt have a good long thing.’ She threw still another black on the bed, kissed him, and ‘putt her hand into his Codpiece.’ The deponent than saw Katherine follow John/Jack into a sideroom, at which point he left, leaving Mrs. Watkins with the group of black men.” Sobel, p. 149

Spicy times in colonial Virginia.

Of course, Watkins accused John (Jack) of rape. “The outcome was not recorded.”

Further evidence of welcomed intimacy across the color line in colonial Virgina appears in this first-hand account of Englishman White John Davis:

(the black) girls never failed to put on their garment of gladness, their bracelets, and chains, rings and earrings, and deck themselves bravely to allure the eyes of the white men. Nor are they often unsuccessful; for as the arrow of a strong archer cannot be turned aside, so the glance of a lively negro cannot be resisted. Sobel, p. 150

Davis suggests he was “taken” and not a taker. Sobel, p. 150

Conclusion: Intimacy across the color line was a nuanced and complex thing in American history. It is best thought of as existing along a spectrum from brutal violence on one end to being “taken” at the other end if we credit Davis’s account. We should strive to invest our ancestors with full agency and dignity. If we abhor the boorishness of colonial William Byrd II, we should equally accept that English and Irish immigrants fell in love with and married free black women and created families together. And black men married white women and formed loving bonds as well as was the case with Rev. Haynes and Professor Allen.

In the context of intimacy across the color line, let’s be non-binary in how we understand the past before Loving v. Virginia (1967).

Maternal Grandfather and Mother of Angela Davis

