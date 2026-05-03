The algorithms never recommend Gary Marcus or his Substack to me. I guess I could subscribe to his Substack but I have so many Substacks that I read. My cup overfloweth. I never feel the energy to move the dial and subscribe when the algorithms are pumping out wonderful Substack recommendations to me all the time. Same goes for You Tube videos. The result is my universe of ideas becomes more and more a mirror of what I already know, or want to know. And that is unfortunate in the fast-developing world of AI.

Marcus is a well-respected skeptic of the AI story. A cognitive scientist and author, Marcus doesn’t believe in the self-serving hype surrounding AI. I am going to quote from Marcus’ Substack this morning to capture his perspective:

Why is the AI backlash growing?

Outside of coding (where there is clear value), and a handful of other domains (e.g. brainstorming), Generative AI has been a net negative for society.

GenAI has been undermining secondary and college education, opening up mass surveillance, increasing disinformation, delusions, impersonation, phishing, and other forms of cybercrime, nonconsensual deep fake porn, bias in employment and other domains, and economic disparity, drowning the world in slop and unwanted, over-leveraged environment-damaging data centers that risk causing a recession.

Simultaneously it has empowered a bunch of people who want to privatize almost all the gains while leave all the downsides to society, taking almost zero responsibility.

I don’t think we are better off than we were four years ago.

Some of this is technical (LLMs aren’t reliable), some of it is political/economic (such as the utter lack of responsible regulation). Most of this was predictable.

Almost none of it is good.

All that said, I honestly believes some future form of AI might be great. But Generative AI has hurt more than it has helped, and been managed irresponsibly.

It’s no wonder many people have had enough.

Want to know more? In this Substack essay, Marcus comes down hard on evolutionary biologist and author Richard Dawkins for concluding he was unable to conclude Claude was not conscious after three days of interaction and conversation. Marcus began his critique of Dawkins’ delusion with this powerful take down: This is one of the sadder essays I have ever had to write. Marcus is on fire in this essay. Read it, if you dare.

Richard Dawkins and the Claude Delusion

Gary Marcus

I put it to you that I am swimming in a different AI generated stream from my Free Black Thought friends Michael Bowen and Dave Gilbert. Michael and Dave are well aware of Marcus and his world-class skepticism. They brought Marcus to my attention. But for my fellow humans Michael and Dave, I would have been oblivious to the perspective of Marcus. Something to think about as AI algorithms and models shrink our known intellectual worlds over time.

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So, my intellectual AI world nowadays includes a heavy heaping of AI researcher Roman Yampolskiy. Aside from his Rasputin-like beard and mystic demeanor which attracts me, I find Yampolskiy’s arguments logical and compelling. If we build intelligence smarter than humans, we will be to artificial superintelligence (ASI) as squirrels are to humans. Squirrels have no clue what humans are up to given the wide gap in intelligence capability.

Russian Mystic Grigori Rasputin

Should I mistrust the following You Tube video solely because it is a product of manipulation based upon my viewing patterns and interests? Am I consenting to my own manipulation as I watch the same mystic visionaries in the AI space over and over? Or, is it really the case that AI doom and gloom folks see into the future a year or two more clearly than Marcus and his wingmen of skeptics?

I am always content to say I don’t know what I don’t know. What I do know is the experts are divided and the trends are accelerating according to plan. See AI 2027:

People naturally try to compare Agent-1 to humans, but it has a very different skill profile. It knows more facts than any human, knows practically every programming language, and can solve well-specified coding problems extremely quickly. On the other hand, Agent-1 is bad at even simple long-horizon tasks, like beating video games it hasn’t played before. Still, the common workday is eight hours, and a day’s work can usually be separated into smaller chunks; you could think of Agent-1 as a scatterbrained employee who thrives under careful management. Savvy people find ways to automate routine parts of their jobs. — AI 2027 projection for conditions in April 2026.

Good Day!