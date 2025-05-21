Watch 0:00 to 0:20 For a Chuckle

Last night, I was about to write my daily essay. I had settled upon a reparations opinion, A Thumbs Down to Reparations for American Slavery. I swear I could opine about only reparations and keep this lonely Substack in business for years. As I prepared to hit the “Dashboard” tab for drafting purposes, up sprung in my face something new, insistent, alien to my writing experience. It was AI and AI was thinking of me/smile. AI suggested that I repost an old essay about medical school and my niece for those readers who might have missed the post from a year ago. AI hand delivered the link to me. My Niece Deserves Better The essay was posted on May 25, 2024 and I was in a mood. The essay is my ninth top essay out of nearly 800 essays.

What is the problem?

Well, I was creeped out for several reasons. First, I am the creator. When I am in the delicate stage of settling upon an essay topic for the evening, I look within and think hard. I scrounge around for some nugget, some kernel of an idea, that speaks to my values and attitudes about the human condition. I am looking for an edge into human dignity, creative expression and the individual. It is a delicate state of contemplation. Pushing suggestions on me for an essay, no matter how well-meaning, removes me from my own creative process.

Second, AI was attempting to replace my cognitive labor. It is my solemn and fun task as a writer to divine a nightly topic. I didn’t recruit AI to be my co-pilot in the moment. In fact, I wanted the effort of thinking out a topic. That is part of writing. The more I reflect and introspect on a topic, the stronger my cognition. AI was literally engaged in a mild form of “cognitive theft” if you think about it/no pun intended.

Third, what was AI’s motivation? I mean, was AI trying to be more Catholic than the Pope in a manner of speaking? I know my human motivation which is creative expression mixed in with greater understanding. What motivated AI to reach out to me as I was literally within seconds of hitting the tab button and writing about reparations for American slavery? Was AI trying to generate outrage and passion among my readers? I admit the suggested essay about my niece and medical school was spicy. However, could it be that I was not in the mood to republish the essay? That I actually cringe when I read it because I am no longer in that emotional place? That I am not driven by clicks and likes?

Could this AI intrusion upon my freshly conceived reparations essay idea be an example of misalignment?

Fourth, let’s assume I had taken AI’s suggestion last night. I just pushed a button and reposted an essay from a year ago. That was easy! In fact, AI nudged me along by saying I could avoid the effort and mental work of creating a new essay out of whole cloth. If I had been so seduced, what about the next time? And the next time? And the next time? Wouldn’t my intuitive muscle of divining essay ideas begin to weaken and decline from less and less use?

Finally, I suspect more and more writers will be seduced. They will push that button, click on that suggestion link. And as the Substack writing becomes easier, human writing becomes harder. Isn’t that an interesting paradox?

This essay was created this evening sans benefit of AI.

Good evening!

People in 2030 After Using Chat GPT to Communicate for Them — (typing) Thank…Thank You. Thank you.

[Hits the enter key]

Chat GPT — Maybe instead, you should say “Dear John, I wanted to say thank you for taking the time to meet for lunch last week. Please use us as a reference in the future. All the best”

People in 2030 After Using Chat GPT To Communicate for Them — (Freaks Out)