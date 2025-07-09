[Introduction: This essay is inspired by the Is Anyone A Genius podcast on Honestly with Bari Weiss.]

In her new book, The Genius Myth: A Curious History of a Dangerous Idea, Helen Lewis argues genius is a right wing idea. Lewis is an Atlantic staff writer and journalist in England. Lewis views genius with askance, a skeptical eye. She views genius through the lens of race and gender which I found to be unsatisfying. Perhaps, I would write a book review of her work if I were so inclined. Podcaster Bari Weiss of The Free Press sat down for a ninety-minute session with Lewis and a review of genius as a concept.

Outside of my (black American) family, the first genius I ever met was “Chad Pasternak.” Chad lived in the Watson dormitory as a fellow Echols Scholar at the University of Virginia. When the second year rolled around and it was time to live off campus, I chose the three absolute smartest room mates I could find in my class. Chad was at the top of the list.

Chad was a mathematical genius. He had taken the SAT in the seventh grade and scored in the 1500s. He took double the recommended number of courses in his first year class and earned all As. News spread of his genius and he was recruited by Virginia Tech to teach after his first year in college! This was the guy. This guy would be my room mate.

Chad had no sense of proper dress. He wore the same clothes over and over again. He had stereotypical black, thick glasses. He seemed nice but I knew his IQ was up in the clouds. Like Einstein level. Moi had great expectations for Chad. Chad, you are going to change the world. You are going do great things. I could see his future as a mind of our time. Those were my expectations. In truth of fact, Chad was not ambitious or motivated. He found a girlfriend in the nursing school second year. School work was easy for Chad but he never had inner fire or desire to achieve his potential.

The last I heard, Chad dropped out of school before graduation. He eventually worked for a high technology company. He did not become the next Einstein which was just as well. It taught me an important lesson that genius alone is no guarantee of drive or determination.

I think Lewis unfairly critiques genius. There is nothing inherently racial or gender based about genius. Notice how I wrote (black American) in parenthesis up above? It is because Aunt Amy Wilson was the first genius I ever met. But I didn’t know since she didn’t wear her math ability on her sleeve. She had other issues and saw herself as an outsider. I had no cause to perceive Aunt Amy Wilson as genius from the get go, unlike Chad.

I do believe there are people who are geniuses, people like Johann Sebastian Bach, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Leonardo da Vinci, William Shakespeare and Boris Pasternak. They are geniuses because they have the ability to comprehend and divine creations a factor above what the gifted are capable of. They are few in number which creates an outsized resonance of their place in our human condition.

These types of people, be they men or women, are deserving of our honor and celebration. They inspire us as to the possible. Greatness oftentimes is accompanied by a bittersweet twist. Geniuses at their best may never find happiness but they find their place in the world.

I wish people would release the grip of group analysis. Bach inspired me as a kid because of his divine music. There was no concern for his race or ethnicity. It was his universal music that left an impression on my young heart. The same goes for Mozart. I felt bound to Mozart’s story as a child prodigy, someone blessed with unnatural composition skills from a young age. I return to the universal in inspiration. “Despite his short life, his rapid pace of composition and proficiency from an early age resulted in more than 800 works representing virtually every Western classical genre of his time.” I was drawn to the creative, not his Austrian place of birth or his race. I find myself shutting down more and more when I hear group-based critiques of giant figures in our human story. Like I decline to watch television due to distortions of reality in advertisements.

We are all cousins, depends how far back you go. Fun fact — Harvard Psychology Professor Steven Pinker and I are distant, distant cousins through our paternal haplogroup. At least that’s what shows up on Family Tree. Group analysis is blind to genetic distance.

We are not blank slates when we are born. We come into the world with a genetic chess set. Some people have an in-born engine that is unstoppable, to quote Bari Weiss. She is quite right. My sister and I came into the world with genetic chess pieces. I had an intense curiosity about the larger world. My sister did not. My Mom enrolled my sister in piano lessons. My sister was uninterested and lackluster. When my sister left the piano, I would review her piano lessons and teach myself the scales. I was so self-directed that I learned to play the piano better than my sister who was enrolled in the lessons! My Mom dropped my sister and enrolled me in the class. My sister and I brought different traits to the game of life.

Geniuses bring different set pieces to the game of life. And I find people like my Aunt Amy Wilson and Chad fascinating.

I believe genius intelligence alone is not sufficient. According to Bari, there are job applications asking for a 140 or higher IQ in Silicon Valley. These applications are short-sighted. I think personality traits such as open-mindedness, conscientiousness, strong-will and *(lack of empathy) are the rest of the recipe for success in the Valley. There is something charismatic about genius, beyond IQ, that I think completes the puzzle.

For example, I am mindful that charisma was central to Doug Wilder’s ability to win the Governorship of Virginia. Was Wilder off the scales smart? Yes, he was a chemistry major and a lawyer. But it was the charisma component that enabled his successful bid for the Governor’s office.

Conclusion: I like geniuses. From afar, I can appreciate those who have talent and skill I will never have. I can savor Jeus, Joy of Man’s Desiring and feel music, not race, not gender, but a profound sensation of being transported away. The more geniuses we can create, the more the abundance for us all.

Good Evening!