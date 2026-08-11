If I restricted my knowledge of race and blackness to social media, I would be an unhappy soul. There is more to life than race. There is more to life than blackness and whiteness and thousands of other permutations of race. This afternoon, I gained an insight into how much the real world has changed separate and apart from dogmas and slogan words.

This is a true story.

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“David, is that David?” — excited utterance.

I was on the phone with someone. Her name is not important. We were engaged in a secret mission together, although she seemed preoccupied. All of a sudden and out of the blue, she screamed “David, is that David?” My phone mate excitedly informed me that David was in Jack and Jill. He was white and his mom was black. The phone call came to a rapid conclusion. It was a good day for someone.

David is not the real name of this young man. However, it is true that he is white and a member of Jack and Jill. I loved the blurred lines, a white kid embraced fully within a historically Black institution. I thought I would write about it this evening. These are moments one will not observe in the media.

Why is David’s membership in Jack and Jill a force multiplier for black culture and consciousness? I will lay out five arguments.

First, Jack and Jill is changing with the changing times. Once upon a time in, say, the late 1930s, it would have been unheard of for a white young man to have grown up in Jack and Jill, an elite association of black mothers. Even as we sense tribalism is increasing, there is no denying that Jack and Jill is a bond for life, regardless of race. This is truly a feel-good story.

Second, there is nothing magical about black people. Trust me on this one. Just people living their lives. David is another white young man who will be wiser about blackness. He won’t perceive black Americans as alien or foreign, woebegotten pets or collective entities. He will know people as individuals, some are good, some are bad, and some are indifferent. This is a valuable life lesson in blackness for someone who is white. All praise to David’s parents for this life exposure.

Third, David may grow up quite comfortable dating black young women. As a lover of the great ambigous racial future, I like the idea that David may continue the pattern of his father. The best way to dissolve racial prejudice and bias is for more multi-racial families to exist. It is a good thing as I see it.

Fourth, black young women may perceive David as another suitable dating partner. One of the hidden purposes behind Jack and Jill based on my experience was to expose black teenagers to good dating prospects. Those dating prospects may no longer be limited to black men, which I consider a step forward in this crazy world of dogmas and slogan words.

Finally, I wouldn’t be surprised if David pledged Alpha Phi Alpha or another black fraternity. It would not surprise me at all if he attended Howard or Morehouse. For you see, David has become Our Kind of People in a way that transcends blackness. David’s people are Jack and Jill people. He represents the best glimpse of our transracial American future.

Conclusion: What does race mean in America if more and more white Americans grow up in Jack and Jill, Historically Black Colleges and Universities, and black fraternities and sororities? What does it tell us when the Jack and Jill tie that binds is stronger than race? And why does the media choose to expose us to sad tales of criminals and plagiarizers on the racial front?

The life of David as a member of Jack and Jill represents the best of our racial life today. We need more of these stories about the good in real life. More white men should attend Howard, pledge Alpha and marry the whimsical young woman in Jack and Jill (just kidding, just kidding). Too many black students are choosing the familiar over the larger world. The real world isn’t 99% black. The numbers below reflect continued social segregation which is not the blessed future.

White students make up less than 1% of the student population at Howard University.

At least 17 whites are members of the 290,000-member Alpha Phi Alpha.

0.5% of all white men are married to black women.