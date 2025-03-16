Good morning, dear readers. The sun has come out once again in Sunny San Diego. Hope springs eternal and Here Comes the Sun!

Our Bright and Morning Star and her dear friend, “Shelby,” are just waking up and preparing for the day. Everyone is in a great mood. Great moods are contagious, I suspect. Last night, we were treated to an expert perception and review of music by Adele and my favorite, Mr. Big. It was fun to hear informed assessment for why some chords hit the sweet spot for me, for why I am captured by deep harmony. In other words, Shelby put into words what I have experienced for a life time but could not articulate.

Sunday mornings were days of reverence and significance for me as a young person. My Dad would supervise the Sunday School at church. My Uncle Will would exhort from the pulpit. Other uncles were preaching their respective sermons in Baltimore, not the Baltimore of dysfunction and despair but a southern city of God-fearing migrants, a religious people who knew tobacco fields back in the day and wore classy hats and suits when visiting siblings back home in Virginia. Those people, that Baltimore.

Heaven Must Be Like This!

I could write more this lovely morning. I might run down the feelings I felt last night as our daughter knocked over a glass candle and how it shattered into a million pieces and how we all swung into action to clean up every last shard as Shelby observed a family moment of “crisis” for the first time. I loved how she stepped up like family, searching for every last scrape of glass, hard to see on the white paper covering our incomplete floor renovation. One can size up character in a flash when the unexpected occurs. I like Shelby and I will leave it at that.

I could write about the fondness I feel for a young woman who inscribed a book for me on Father’s Day in Napa Valley: Happy Father’s Day! Thank you for raising my favorite people ever —

Must Be Like This!

I could write about how fortunate I am to have a Dad who lived to see his grandchildren, including the III. I never knew my grandfathers. James Twyman died in 1936. Roger Womack died in the mid-1950s. One day I may be a grandfather and know my grandchildren. That would be a blessing shared with my Dad but not my grandfathers who never knew me. Life reveals itself as an unfolding curve into something better.

Be Like This!

I could write that the universe has allowed me to see the richness of life, American life, from the lunch pad of a segregated black hospital in Richmond, Virginia. In my crazy life, I have known a street that bore my name. What were the odds, right? Everyone was related to me, so my known world was family. I could have been born anywhere on the planet but Twyman Road was my origin, my genesis. Throw in a traditional people and time and family church and strong sense of self and, yes, quirky uncles and aunts who exuded oddness. Beloved Cousin would corroborate and affirm, if she was still talking to me/double smile.

And the Creator threw in a dash of eternal curiosity and love for history and the security of a small-town, suburban upbringing. To keep things spicy, the all knowing added a special sauce. I would be born Black in the American South. Got to keep the time line interesting/smile. Like Forrest Gump, I would never reach the top but drive and focus would bring me within touching distance of the makers of history — Judge A. Leo Higginbotham, Harvard Law School Professor Derrick Bell, Congressman Barney Frank, Harvard Law School student Loretta Lynch, Harvard Law School student Michelle Robinson, the attractive woman in the Capitol Hill elevator from Yale who bore the name Rainey, an unexpected new beginning in Sunny San Diego, three wonderful adult children all dating wonderful young people.

Like This

When we visit Richmond, Virginia, I always take care to visit my Mom’s tombstone. I paid for it out of my modest Capitol Hill staffer wages in 1990. You see, one can’t heal the cancer in a bedridden Mom. But one can honor one’s Mom for all time with an appropriate cemetery marker. Mom is gone but the marker is for the living, for her descendants to come every few years and have Dad remember the most important woman of his place and time.

This

I am happy this morning. As I type, Shelby has a call going on. My daughter is thinking out the day’s activities. My Wife has a long list of to do items. And as for me, life is like this.

May you all feel purpose and meaning today!

“Hey I just wanted to say, literally what I was thinking as I took my morning meds, that in some ways you are the friend I have been looking for most of my life. I wish we had met in high school. More later.” — a friend who understands

