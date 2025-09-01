This morning, a reader replied “it’s nice to be a unicorn, isn’t it?” Let’s discuss.

In my writing since March 23, 2023, I have developed a personal philosophy of life. It seems the search for meaning can be (1) human dignity, (2) creative expression, and (3) the individual. These are common themes that recur throughout nearly 900 essays thus far. I trust my instincts. There are secondary themes such as (4) live an examined life, (5) add to human knowledge, (6) avoid dogma and slogan words, and (7) if there are over 40 million black Americans, there are over 40 million stories, experiences and perspectives. In other words, I am developing a vision for a life well lived.

It would never occur to me to cast someone as a unicorn. According to the internet, a unicorn is “something that is highly desirable but difficult to find or obtain.” Claude provides a different interpretation: “someone who is exceptionally rare or unique in their field or demographic.” So, the question is fairly raised why would I never refer to, say, Johann Sebastian Bach, or Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, as a unicorn.

First, I focus on the value that a creator contributes to life. Like I love the woeful sounds of Rod Stewart or Marilyn McCoo but to refer to them as unicorns seems beside the point and misaligned with what they bring to the feast of life. It is the song that moves me, not the rarity of the singer that garners my attention. I suspect Stewart and McCoo would agree with me.

Second, the misalignment on their rarity as musical talents seems dismissive of the thing they would want us to focus on which is their music, their creation.

Third, use of the adjective “unicorn” suggest more about the mindset of the speaker than the observed creator. And I quote Claude here for confirmation bias: “Your instinct that you wouldn't call someone else a unicorn suggests you recognize the potential dismissiveness in the term. Trust that instinct - it's often used to categorize someone as an outlier whose experiences can be safely set aside as exceptional rather than instructive.”

I am sure the reader meant well. I impute good intentions to people as a rule. Ordinarily, I would not have given the word “unicorn” a second thought but I remembered. I remembered the first time someone used that word in reference to me. It was Jen’s former husband. As we were writing our book together, her former husband remarked I was a unicorn. It struck me as an odd, almost autistic description. I felt Jen’s former husband didn’t get around much. Or, he was a law enforcement guy who saw black people at their absolute worst. See my essay on Living in a World of Ghetto Life.

So, I would probably steer clear of unicorn as a descriptor. First, the recipient may infer one has a limited knowledge and first-hand experience with a group of people. The reader was prompted to use the label “unicorn” as I grew up in a southern suburb and felt comfortable in my childhood setting. Who wouldn’t? Not sure that makes me a unicorn but maybe I am missing something. I should ask my black neighbors from childhood, my black teachers from junior high and high school.

Second, it is about reading people well. As I set forth above, I value most highly human dignity, creative expression and the individual. My friend, Izabella, would say, read the room. If one is a unicorn because one writes plainly about what one has known, then isn’t one dismissing the writer as beyond the pale and of no use to understanding the human condition? To me, human dignity means all lived observations have value. That is what we do as writers.

Was Sylvia Plath a unicorn? Was Ernest Hemingway a unicorn? Was Boris Pasternak a unicorn? Was Leo Tolstoy a unicorn? Was Jack London a unicorn? Why would it never occur to me, or to you, to apply the descriptor “unicorn” to these writers?

But it doesn’t matter to me. My life began on Twyman Road. My first memory is of skipping up to the walkway to the porch of the Green House and meeting my baby sister for the first time. Everyone who lived on Twyman Road was a Twyman. If my American story renders me a unicorn, we should question why honest writing is unique and exceptional.

My American story renders me human.

At the risk of being a unicorn, I leave the reader with the following mission of a writer:

“You must live, so that you have something to write about. Which does not mean that you must travel all around the world and fill your life with adventures and catastrophes, but that you must be aware of life, feel it, observe it, immerse yourself in the experience of being alive, not protect yourself from the blindness and numbness from the agony and joy of it. And then, you must have the courage, to be honest about what you have lived.” — Honesty in Writing

Writing is about what you have lived.

Good evening!