My friend, Cari Batholomew, has a marvelous post on Facebook about Jack and Jill. An unforgettable experience for some families:

When you think “black culture “ I bet you weren’t thinking of this.

That’s on purpose. The ghetto class narrative keeps people down. Living in a World of Ghetto Life

“These are from Jack and Jill societies. They are cotillions. There have been affluent blacks pretty much since the beginning. (Yet) they pretty much stick to their own and are often a very elite group of people.. there is a book all about it called ‘(Our Kind of People: Inside America’s Black Upper Class’.” — Cari Batholomew

Rebecca Menes

If you went to an Ivy league school and had black friends you knew about this.

Writer’s Note: All of my children were brought up in Jack and Jill as 4th generation legacies. “Jack and Jill of America, Inc. has over 70,000 family members.” Membership is by invitation only or inherited. Less than 0.2% of 45,000,000 black Americans belong to Jack and Jill.

Good Morning!