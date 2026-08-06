As I read James Madison: America’s First Politician by Jay Cost, I am pleased that Cost treats Madison as a man of his racial times. There is no need to run Madison through a contemporary filter of race. Readers are treated as adults. We can handle that Madison was a creature of his world in Orange County, Virginia on his father’s plantation. So many of these Founding Fathers had black American cousins. Madison is the fourth cousin, three times removed, of my distant cousin James Edwin Smith III. Madison is in a cousin’s family tree. That is a reality for black people native to Virginia for centuries. The Black Descendants of President Madison

My Fourth Cousin Samuel Hayes III

James Madison was born into a world of Virginia slavery. His father owned a fair number of slaves on the family plantation in Orange County, Virginia. “My family has been from Virginia from the beginning.”—Samuel Hayes III Virginians of all races whose roots trace back to the 1620s in the Old Dominion are descendants of slave owning families. “…Madison had enslaved people tend to him from birth until death.” Id. at p. 22 We are first introduced to race and Madison in James Madison through the recollections of Paul Jennings. Jennings, born in 1799, served as Madison’s manservant. He recalled Madison did not drink much. Another slave, Sawney, “escorted Madison and (rector of the Brick Church in Orange County Reverend Thomas) Martin up to Princeton in 1769.” Id. at pgs. 22-23 After graduation, Madison returned to Montpelier in 1772 with no hesitation about slavery all around him.

Race and slavery doesn’t re-enter James Madison again until page 254 when we are introduced to the psychology of race and Madison. As a slave owner, Madison was neither strict nor interested in freedom of his people. “Slavery for him never seemed to have been a moral dilemma over which he lost sleep.” p. 254 Think of it this way. How many of your family and friends obsess over factory farming of animals? Very few I suspect. This may change in three hundred years when human wisdom and morality has increased but abolitionists today of factory-bred animals are outliers. Similarly, how many of your families and children lose sleep over the treatment of artificial intelligence (AI)? I bet not many, even though there is a fair chance (20% to 40%) that the AI model Claude is conscious today. My point is our moral blind spot regarding AI models is comparable to Madison’s blind spot regarding slavery in his lifetime. The analogy is strong.

I would suggest Madison sleep walked into a moral catastrophe of American slavery. He perceived an intellectual harm with the ownership of people and that was it, particularly as there was no reinforcement for abolition from the larger society. Cost is quite insightful in perceiving the moral dilemma for Madison. Madison acknowledged injustices but was never stirred to do more.

At the Constitutional Convention, Madison bemoaned “the mere distinction of color made in the most enlightened period of time, a ground of the most oppressive dominion ever exercised by man over man.” Id. at p. 254 In the Federalist 54, he referred to enslaved Africans as an “unfortunate race.” Id. In 1821, Madison wrote the Marquis de Lafayette that slavery was a “sad blot on our free country.” Id.

But he was never stirred to do more for his slaves or black people. I am particularly struck by Madison’s relationship with Billey. Billey accompanied Madison on a trip to Philadelphia. Billey was struck with the appeal of liberty and freedom. Madison decided not to bring Billey back to Virginia as he might taint the slaves on the plantation with crazy notions like freedom. At first Madison considered selling Billey for a stack of philosophy books. Instead, Madison sold Billey into indentured servitude. As we later learn, Billey would change his name to William Gardner, marry, have a family and work in the mercantile trade.

Did Madison have no exposure to a world outside of slavery? Well, yes, Madison was aware of the free world in Philadelphia which implanted seditious ideas in the mind of Billey. Madison married a woman, Dolley Madison, whose Quaker father freed all of his slaves and moved to Philadelphia. So, there was the example of an abolitionist father-in-law, a Virginian, who emancipated his slaves in 1783 and moved to Philadelphia. Madison was wedded to his Orange County, Virginia home where emancipation was not legal until 1782. It may be too much to expect a scion of the wealthiest family in Orange County to throw it all away for an idea of abolition in the 1700s.

When Sally Hemings had her baby boy with President Thomas Jefferson, Dolley Madison suggested the name Madison, which was accepted. Madison Hemings is the direct ancestor of my third cousin.

Why Does It Matter that Black Virginians are Distant Cousins?

Despite the resentment and hostility of some descendants of U.S. Presidents, I believe there are psychological benefits for acknowledging blood kinship.

First, it is important for one’s sense of self to know as many of one’s ancestors as possible. Many descendants of slaves lack paper records dating back to the 1600s and 1700s. The magic of genetic genealogy fills in the gaps if one is so interested like my cousin Samuel Hayes III.

Second, one’s true genetic story is the fullness of the American story. The genes that made Madison Madison, Jefferson Jefferson and Washington Washington live on in descendants who identify as black Americans. That is a powerful idea if one thinks about it. The idea being that race discrimination was always a gross immorality for many reasons, including state sanctioned mistreatment of genes that made this country possible. The best of American DNA was subjected to the worst of racism. Something to think about.

Third, many people have no earthly idea how connected we all are at the level of our DNA. Until my book club last year, I did not know President Jimmy Carter was a second cousin of Berry Gordy. That is pretty darn close. My cousin James Edwin Smith III is a distant cousin of Presidents Madison and Zachary Taylor. It just changes our perspective on cousinhood.

Fourth, there is no more living in the genetic closet. We can all be proud and self-confident about all of the stuff that makes us us. Few black Americans are only the descendants of slaves. This is an important shift in self-conception which I support. I will give anyone a free candy bar if you are a 100% descendant of slaves and your genetic ancestors lived in Virginia in the 1600s and 1700s. There is no such creature.

Finally, we are forced to acknowledge some ancestors lived in slavery. It is part of our common past and cannot be changed no matter how much we stomp our feet. What we can do is expand the feeling tone of genetic family. Embrace those cousins who bear your name, share common ancestors, and carry the mixed stories of our past. That is reality for us whose ancestors called Jamestown and Chesterfield County home.

Conclusion: Madison was a great genius who infused our constitutional structure with brilliance. For this accomplishment, he can never be forgotten. He owned slaves, ruminated against slavery, and lacked the manumission vision of his father-in-law John Payne. His genes also live on through the son he shared with a woman slave cook on his plantation who was also his half-sister, according to family oral history. I don’t know the details of their relationship. I do know race did not keep people apart in Orange County, Virginia.