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V. Sidney's avatar
V. Sidney
9h

Madison also worked with Roger Sherman to exclude the false concept of “property in man” from federal positive law, which set the stage for all the debates that eventually led to the Civil War and the end of slavery. Review of Wilentz’s work on the topic: https://claremontreviewofbooks.com/vindicating-the-constitution/

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Lissa's avatar
Lissa
15h

wow! fantastic!

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