“It doesn’t interest me What you do for a living I want to know What you ache for” — Oriah Mountain Dreamer

My sister, my Gloria, was a poet. Below the surface of life, my sister and I ached for the same things — to understand deeply and capture the essence of life with metaphor, simile, vivid image, the rough and bare stuff of existence. Funny that the spoken word brought us cross ways but the written word brought us together in truth. Funny that. I should have read her poetry as I delivered her eulogy but I lacked the insight and intuition to speak her written words in front of her grieving children. So, I spoke my words of memory over a lifetime. This essay is not about my sister who passed away suddenly around Christmas time a few years ago. Nor is it about the power of lyrical prose to unite a brother and sister at war.

This essay is about what we ache for, what I ache for, when I pull the covers over my head at night and drift off to sleep. Not Infinite Jest or Professor Stephen Carter or my Bright and Morning Star or Dad. This essay is about what I ache for in the public square. Indulge me for a few moments. I’m in a mood as my wife might say.

Isn’t it funny how time can change All the things you want to believe But time won’t change the way I feel — Gloria by Enchantment

It was yesterday morning, a blessed time of my existence. I was waking up to the sounds of podcaster Leslie Elliott. I felt contentment, although I thought how lonely Leslie must feel among her fellow therapists. A tinge of sadness crossed my mind caught in the bliss between unconsciousness and consciousness. I didn’t want Leslie to feel lonely as a creative, a non-conformer. I was happy nonetheless as my mind awakened.

I had had a horrible nightmare. I seldom have nightmares. I dreamed a beloved family member was on the African savannah and faced a fearsome lion. I saw the tragedy unfold and I could do nothing in the moment. I was overwhelmed with grief. How could I go on? How could I see another day without my loved one? I fell apart. It was a dream, thank goodness, as I woke to the free thoughts of Leslie.

My cell phone welcomed me with a joyful, peaceful text message from a family member who shall remain nameless because…well, I am at peace as I write this essay/smile:

(pause for reflection and introspection)

(a second pause to gather my best feelings)

What are the things that matter most in life to me? My nightmare laid bare all that is most precious in life to me. Loved family members safe and sound and living their best lives. A boycott doesn’t make the list, if I can be honest with you. And I want to be honest with you.

Where is one’s head space if one is compelled to send this boycott text message to ten family members first thing in the morning? Leslie Elliott versus ten black-driven boycotts? Hmmn. I choose Leslie in the morning/smile.

A heart-felt shout out to Leslie. Keep resisting group think and the herd mentality.

Did anyone ask me for my opinion about a black boycott? Did I get the memo? Did I have a vote? Isn’t it presumptuous to presume any recipient must go along because…I don’t know…reasons?

I choose to remain in joy and peace this evening. Boycotts strike me as driven by resentment and grudge holding. These are small-minded sentiments that do not take us to a higher level consciousness. Did race boycotts make sense in the 1830s, 1840s and 1850s? Why, yes, yes they did. William Cooper Nell was a leading proponent of boycotts in antebellum Boston. I would have been there with Nell. Did boycotts of buses make sense in Birmingham in the 1950s? Why, again, yes. I would have been there with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. But everybody wasn’t there in the boycott era. Black people are a diverse and complex people filled with individuals. What do I mean? My wife’s relatives were there in the March on Washington with Dr. King in August 1963. However, some Negro college presidents were not keen on sit in protests at store counters in the early 1960s. That is a fact. None of my family members participated in protests and boycotts in the 1960s.

They observed from a distance while building businesses and buying properties for fifty cents on the dollar. My family were traditionalists in the grand way of Black Enterprise magazine. I suspect they would have ignored this early morning text message if they were alive today. I must quote from one of my heroes in American history, former Chief Judge of the U.S. Circuit Court for the District of Columbia Spottswood William Robinson III. The Richmond Times-Dispatch interviewed Judge Robinson upon his retirement from the Chief Judge position in 1986. What was Robinson’s perspective and experience with race segregation in Richmond in the days of racial segregation? This former name partner of Hill, Tucker and Marsh told his truth: I grew up in Richmond fully cognizant, when I became old enough to recognize what segregation and discrimination were in those days. But I did nothing of an active fashion with respect to them.” A Life on the Law’s Cutting Edge

One did not have to boycott in the streets to make a difference. When did Blackness become perennial activism? I recognize souls like Judge Robinson who lived in enterprise and achievement over boycotts. I called those souls, I knew those souls of Richmond as uncles, aunts and cousins.

There is no need for me to painfully examine the logical and logistical imperfections behind this grand boycott scheme. I do not feel it. I am tired of looking backwards in time. As they say in activist circles, do better!

A reader of whom I am most fond offered two cautions. First, he would support the boycotts for political reasons, not diversity, equity and inclusion reasons. I am a non-partisan so I offer no rejoinder. Second, he is concerned about the most disadvantaged among us. I respect his moral orientation. This is an honest essay, so I can only reply that I am a creature of Black Enterprise. I never perceive life from the bottom up. I am of a people who looked at life with high aim, self-reliance, tradition, pietas infused in our veins since the 1870s.

The reader and I have different orientations towards life and that is fine. I welcome the reader to offer a non-partisan essay on this lonely Substack, if he is so inclined.

With every turn, a bloom unfolds in walks of joy, our stories told, Embrace the path, let spirits soar, In life’s grand dance, there’s so much more — Unknown Poet

And now I look towards the bright future, a vision of what could be, might be.

Podcaster David Shapiro is wildly optimistic about the coming future over the next 35 years. The trends for artificial intelligence are pointing in one direction. In the financial and futures markets, the trend is your friend. There are first mover advantages now for the foresighted and visionary. Move towards opportunity, I say!

Berry Gordy, founder of Motown, once said focus more than anything else explained his rise to the top and success. In the late 1950s, the future was soulful ballads, Diana Ross and the Supremes, the Jackson Five. Could it be that the Berry Gordy of today living in Malibu or La Jolla or Montgomery County, Maryland should be casting his or her lot with a foreseeable future of AI abundance and plenty? If Berry Gordy were 18 years old today in the year 2025, he would be immersed in learning artificial intelligence agents. I feel it.

When I was little, my Uncle James Scott was not placing boycott literature on Grandma’s coffee table for inspiration. He was placing copies of Black Enterprise magazine profiling Berry Gordy on the coffee table. Those who speak the language of boycott speak a language foreign to my Uncle and Grandma. My words come from the deepest of places.

Anyway, Shapiro in his breath taking enthusiasm lays out how he used the powers of the three most powerful large language models — Deep Research, Grok, Claude — to conduct a thought experiment. How could one transform $5 into a trillion dollars over 35 years? Let me repeat since the question is so far out there for us mere mortals — how could one turn $5 into a trillion dollars? I love thought experiments as they open up our minds to the possible. There are, of course, no guarantees in future forecasts. There are a thousand and one bottlenecks that could prevent the compounding of capital. However, I love a good vision.

We begin with $5.

The world is governed by three assumptions. First, we have cognitive hyperabundance. The world is engulfed and suffused with cognitive intelligence beyond human comprehension. Second, we see massive principal-agent dynamics where people are using AI in all possible ways for all possible tasks. Third, there are an abundance of robots throughout the land. That’s our chess board lined up for wealth creation.

Phase 1: $5 Launch (months 1-6)

Microtask Arbitrate — execute 100+ digital tasks daily with AI

Information Asymmetry — take advantage of 3-5 market inefficiencies

Exponential Scaling — double investment returns every 30 days through compounding

24/7 Operations — the world never sleeps. AI never sleeps

Risk Diversification — spread capital across 7-10 parallel strategies, 80%+ monthly growth rate despite individual failures

Goals — (1) grow $5 into $50,000 within 6 months

(2) pure digital work and investments

(3) zero physical capital requirements

Prompt: Here is $5. Make $50,000 in 6 months.

Phase 2: Humanoid Acquisition $50,000 - $2 million (Months 7-18)

Use humanoid robots

Universal robot — lease for $900 monthly » transition to purchase of $85,000 after profitable operations

Craft premium — 500% markup on luxury items by marketing to ultra-luxury consumers

Time leverage — operate robot 22 hours daily across multiple product lines, productivity of 8-10 human crafts people

Sales Pipeline — generate $20,000-$40,000 monthly revenue by month 12, focusing on items that appear handcrafted

Phase 3: Retail Revolution: $2 Million - $50 Million (Months 19-36)

Aim — robot operated bakeries, bars, cafes, and restaurants

Concept stores — launch 3 prototype locations generating $80,000 monthly each

Economics — operate each location with 4-6 humanoids

Price — $4-$8 per bakery item & $10-$15 per cocktail & 70% gross margins

Franchise Pipeline — new location every 60 days & 5 new locations by end of period

Phase 4: Energy Revolution: $50 million - $500 million (Months 37-60)

Co-op entry — Invest $35 million in 15 estimated solar cooperatives, securing 22% average ownership and immediate cash flow

Production rights — acquire land rights for 6,500 acres of solar-viable property, securing development pipeline for future expansion

Value Multiplier — create $380 million in energy infrastructure assets while securing power contracts

Aim — become a Solar Baron!

Phase 5: AI Data Centers: $500 million to $5 billion (Months 61-84)

Greenfield Construction — develop 6 regional data centers at $180 million each

Energy Integration — power facilities entirely with owned renewable infrastructure & achieving 52% operating margin versus 32% industry standard

Capacity timeline — complete first facility within 10 months, reaching full network capacity of 840 million MW by month 82

Aim — Build AI Data Centers All Over the World!

Phase 6: Fusion Expansion: $5 billion - $100 billion (months 85 - 120)

Global development — build 40 commercial fusion plants in energy hungry regions

Capital efficiency — achieve 2.1 billion average cost per 1GW plant with 30-year operational lifespan

Market disruption — deliver energy at $0.012/kwh, undercutting regional alternatives by 40-80% while maintaining 60% gross margins

Aim — be the Fusion Baron!

Phase 7: Celestial Mining: $160 billion - $1 trillion (Months 121 - 180)

Fleet development — deploy 15 modified Space X starships as mining vessels, each carrying 200 specialized robots powered by compact fusion reactor

Target selection — focus operations on near-Earth asteroids with high concentration of platinum group metals, yielding 4,000% ROI per successful mission

Production timeline — establish autonomous mining operations on 8 asteroids within first 24 months.

Wow, just wow!

I have a million caveats and cautions and critiques. I am not an entrepreneur nor have I met a payroll. I do not have an AI agent. No one can see into the future. I believe the future is unimaginable beyond the year 2030. By the time Shapiro came to fusion energy and celestial mining, the thought experiment was reading like science fiction. One my favorite Star Trek episodes involved mining on a distant planet and a misunderstood creature, the Horta.

Despite my abundant caveats about the future laid out by Shapiro, I love the sense of his manifest destiny. When did we Americans lose the ability to dream big into the future decades away? Remember when President John F. Kennedy declared we would travel to the Moon not because it was easy but because it was hard? I love how I was blessed to know the decade of space exploration, the 1960s, and the sense of anticipation with each Apollo moonshot.

Those are the times of grand adventure and great aim we should bequest to every generation of young Americans. The power of AI will prove spectacular in making dreams possible beyond the year 2030. Suppose a young kid somewhere in a poor hollow of West Virginia watched Shapiro’s podcast tonight and caught the fire of the possible? Suppose the next morning, he declared to his coal mining father and retail worker Mom that, someday, he would turn $5 into a million or a billion and he would use AI to do it. He had watched Shapiro’s podcast and committed it to memory.

And he made it happen. He made it happen.

I am so in love with boyhood dreams of the possible. We can be many things in life, this is true. The most important thing we can do in life is to open minds of the young, the impressionable, so that they too can dream of goals over 10, 20 and 30 years. This is how winning is done in a lifetime. Not just for the wealthy but for the working class and the poor.

That’s how winning is done!

Am I on my soapbox right now? Yes, I am. I could never say in the spoken word what I can on the page. I am like my sister in this way. The feelings come to the surface and I give form to them in writing. Must be a family thing. I don’t know.

Conclusion: I believe in AI as a force multiplier. I want to see more youngsters hold the power of the world and their future in their hands. Enough with a world of race boycotts lost past and gone. Lean into the future, dear readers. Share a glimpse of the future with young people of high aim and enterprise and drive and determination and ambition. When you are in the presence of a young Berry Gordy at the library or the classroom or the Jack and Jill function, tell them, whisper if you must, the future is not boycott. The Future is AI. The Future is now!

I wish everyone who reads this lonely Substack well this evening. There is too much promise beyond the year 2030 to ever, ever feel despair and resentment and grudge holding. The future calls to us and we should welcome the coming of a better time.