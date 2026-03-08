On October 17, 1809, Dr. Benjamin Rush had a dream. It was a dream deeply rooted in the American Dream. Dr. Rush dreamed that two adversaries would become friends once again. Former President John Adams remained bitter about the dirty tricks from the 1800 election campaign. And former President Thomas Jefferson always suspected Adams of latent monarchism and being a foe of the French people. No one believed Adams and Jefferson, the architects of the Declaration of Independence, could mend their resentments and grudges against each other.

But Dr. Rush of Philadelphia dreamed. He dreamed “of reading a history of America written at some point in the future, and of a particular page saying that among the ‘most extraordinary events’ of the year 1809 was the renewal of friendship and correspondence between the two former presidents, Mr. John Adams and Mr. Thomas Jefferson.” John Adams by David McCullough, p. 600

Dr. Rush shared his dream with Adams who was bemused. Adams felt it was all a “good-natured performance” and little more. Adams and Jefferson were not on speaking terms at all.

Dr. Rush persisted however. He took advantage of a chance meeting between Adams and neighbors of Jefferson. In that meeting, Adams “had at length exclaimed, ‘I always loved Jefferson and I still love him.’” Id. at pgs. 602-603. The neighbors relayed the warm praise in person to Jefferson which was all Jefferson needed to hear. And he so wrote Dr. Rush. Now, Dr. Rush rushed in to make his dream come true. He again reached out to Adams but this time he had concrete evidence of Jefferson’s affection for Adams from the man himself: “And now, my dear friend,” declared Rush to Adams “permit me again to suggest to you to receive the olive branch offered to you by the hand of a man who still loves you.” Id. at p. 603

On New Year’s Day 1812, Adams took the first step. He sat at his desk in his second floor library and wrote a short letter to Jefferson based on Dr. Rush’s dream.

=========

Jefferson replied with a burst of sentiment. He wrote “A letter from you calls up recollections very dear to my mind…It carried me back to the times when, beset with difficulties and dangers, we were fellow laborers in the same cause, struggling for what is most valuable to man, his right of self-government.” Id. at p. 603. Jefferson compared their lives to oaring a shp through a threatening storm with heart and hand. Ever the scribe from Virginia. Jefferson claimed to be removed from political goings on in retirement which was not true. James Madison and James Monroe regularly fed Jefferson a diet of political intrigue and gossip.

Adams wrote back with even greater verse and feeling. “What an exchange have you made? Of newspapers for Newton!…Rising from the lower deep of the lowest deep of dullness and bathos to the contemplatation of the heavens and the heavens of the heavens.” Id. at p. 604 Adams was carried away by the imagery of their lives as merely sailing through rough seas.

Adams quickly wrote Dr. Rush. His dream had come true! Dr. Rush was beside himself with pleasure. “I rejoice in the correspondence which has taken place between you and your old friend Mr. Jefferson. I consider you and him as the North and South Poles of the American Revolution. Some talked, some wrote, and some fought to promote and establish it, but you and Mr. Jefferson thought for us all….” Id. at p. 604

In the first two years alone, Adams and Jefferson exchanged fifty (50) letters between Quincy (formerly Braintree) and Monticello. “They wrote of old friends and their own friendship, of great causes past, common memories, books, politics, education, philosophy, religion, the French, the British, the French Revolution, American Indians, the American navy, their families, their health, slavery—eventually—and their considered views of life, society, and always, repeatedly, the American Revolution.” Id. at p. 605

“Who shall write the history of the American Revolution?” Adams asked. “Who can write it? Who will ever be able to write it?”

“Nobody,” Jefferson answered.

As always, their respective personalities came out in their correspondence. Adams was spirited and inquisitive and perilous. Jefferson was reserved and reticent, private and withdrawn. It was like 1776 all over again. At one point, Adams wrote Jefferson twelve (12) times before Jefferson responded. Jefferson refused to be drawn out as was true to his nature and character. There was no wrangling or disputes between the old patriots of independence, just a sense of posterity. Old friends were dying off every year.

They knew they were running out of time to tell their stories.

“My friend! You and I have passed our lives in serious times,” Adams reminded Jefferson. “You and I ought not to die before we have explained ourselves to each other.”

=========

These old friends were united in their love of books. Jefferson owned 6,707 books at Monticello. One day, he would donate his collection to the Library of Congress. Adams cherished 3,200 books in his library upstairs at home.

Those who live in a world of reading and books are of a kind. A lifetime of reading generates a love for solitude, thinking, inner peace. One of my favorite comforts to offer friends is that they find peace at the center. A deep fondness for books can take one to a place where the most simple things like a musical lyric can lift one’s heart and set one’s mind soaring. One begins to sense everything cannot be explained, try as one might. And there is a beauty in accepting the unknowable. Adams and Jefferson, bound by their deep love for knowledge, came to that place of peace at the center in their advancing years.

“All could not be explained, Adams had come to understand. Mystery was essential.”

=========

As the currents of his life continued, destiny would present Adams with yet another opportunity of public service. The town of Quincy elected Adams to serve as a delegate to a state convention called to revise the state constitution Adams had drafted when he was a far younger man. Now at the age of 85, Adams once again heeded the call of public service in his advanced years.

Adams knew he was no longer the brilliant draftsman of 1779. It was now late 1820 and he quipped about his “present state of imbecility.”

Adams took to the floor of the convention and argued that the constitution should be amended to guarantee complete religious freedom in the commonwealth. “he wanted religious freedom for Jews.” Anti-Semitism was the scourge Adams proposed to eradicate through constitutional edict. Indeed, Adams wanted complete freedom for all religions—for Jews, Catholics, and all faiths. He argued against religious tests for public office. Even though Adams received a standing ovation upon his arrival at the convention, his amendment failed to pass. Adams later wrote of the intolerance of Christians.

=========

For the Great Emancipator as I refer to John Adams, it was easier to abolish slavery by constitutional design in 1780 than religious discrimination against Jews in 1820. What does this outcome suggest about the respective power of race and religion in Adams’ place and time?

Adams could not write his old friend in Monticello and never bring up slavery. That would be like ignoring the elephant in the room. In 1819, Adams worried to Jefferson that the debate over whether Missouri should be admitted as a slave state to the Union did not portend well for the future. A struggle between states over slavery could not have a good outcome.

The foreseeable future vexed Adams. He imagined a race war due to slavery. Horrible massacres of blacks killing whites, whites slaughtering blacks until “at last the whites exasperated to madness shall be wicked enough to exterminate the Negroes.” Id. at p. 633. He wrote these nightmares to his daughter-in-law Louisa Catherine Adams.

Adams shared his dark fears with Jefferson but to no avail. Adams insisted slavery must not be expanded which was the exact opposite of Jefferson’s position. Adams knew expansion of slavery was a dead end for the country but he knew not what to do.

What we are to see God knows, and I leave it to him and his agents in posterity. — John Adams to Thomas Jefferson

What was Jefferson’s worldview on slavery and race? He refused to free his slaves. He never offered public support for emancipation. Instead, he favored gradual emancipation and eventual colonization of freedmen. Jefferson never spoke of Sally Hemings or his children by Sally. It was as if the intimate Jefferson was compartmentalized from his old friend Adams.

There is no evidence Adams raised the issue of Sally in his correspondence with Jefferson.

=========

As he grew older, Adams slept in his library on the second floor. He wanted to be close to his books collected over a lifetime. Age was a cruel companion. By September of 1824, John Quincy Adams arrived for a visit and was shocked at this father’s physical condition. His sight is so dim that he can neither write nor read. He cannot walk without aid….He bears his condition with fortitude, but is sensible to all its helplessness. Id. at p. 637-638

Jefferson wrote Adams and congratulated him heartily upon election of his son to the presidency on February 9, 1825. It must excite ineffable feelings in the breast of a father to have lived to see a son to whose education and happiness his life has been so devoted so eminently distinguished by the voice of his country. Id. at p. 639

Adams replied Every line from you exhilarates my spirits and gives me a glow of pleasure, but your kind congratulations are solid comfort to my heart…The little strength of mind and the considerable strength of body that I once possessed appear to be all gone, but while I breathe I shall be your friend. Id. at p. 640

On March 25, 1826, Jefferson sat down at his desk in his office. A copy of an Adams bust by Binon looked on the author of the Declaration of Independence. Jefferson wrote that his grandson, Thomas Jefferson Randolph, was traveling to New England. The grandchildren knew nothing of the times Adams and Jefferson had weathered together in Philadelphia. Might the young grandson visit Adams? It was the last letter Jefferson would write Adams.

Randolph made the journey in early April, and Adams delighted in meeting Jefferson’s grandson.

On April 17, 1826, Adams wrote how tall Randolph was. Adams enjoyed the visit immensely. Adams’ thoughts turned to this son, President John Quincy Adams, and his treatment at the hands of Congress. Our American chivalry is the worst in the world. It has no laws, no bounds, no definitions; it seems to be caprice.” Id. at p. 644. This was the last letter Adams would write Jefferson.

=========

July 4, 1826

Adams began to decline as the month of June 1826 came to an end. “The old man fails fast,” Reverend George Whitney recorded after a visit on June 27. Id. at p. 645. Visits from clergymen as the end approaches are customary. It is a part of our human condition.

When Rev. Whitney returned with a small group on Friday, June 30, to pay their respects, Adams was in good spirits. They were preparing for Quincy’s celebration on the Fouth of July. Might Adams offer a toast for the celebration? “I will give you…Independence forever!” Nothing more need be said. Id. at p. 645

A day later, on July 1, Adams could barely speak. He was declining again. The family doctor, Amos Holbrook, and family members sat with Adams “around the clock.” His grand and noble life was coming to an end.

On the afternoon of July 3, John Marston came by the house to visit. Adams could utter only a few words which could not be understood.

“Early on the morning of Tuesday, July 4, as the first cannon of the day commenced firing in the distance, the Reverend George Whitney arrived at the house to find ‘the old gentleman was drawing to his end. Dr. Holbrook was there and declared to us that he could not live more than through the day.” Id. at p. 646 Moments later, Adams awakened with the news it was the Fourth of July. Adams replied, “It is a great day. It is a good day.” Id. at p. 646

Unconscious since the night of July 2, Jefferson spoke his last words at four in the morning on July 4. Grandson Thomas Jefferson Randolph recalled Jefferson calling in his servants. It is unknown who was summoned or what was said.

Death came to Jefferson at 1:00 p.m. on the afternoon of July 4. The bells of celebration in Charlottesville could be heard in the valley below.

Adams laid in peace as the minutes passed away. His mind was clear. His spirit indominable. Thunder could be heard outside. Then a gentle rain. Life slipped away.

“Late in the afternoon…Adams stirred and whispered Thomas Jefferson survives.” Id.

A final silence arrived. “At about six-twenty his heart stopped. John Adams was dead.” Id. Thunder shook the house. The rain stopped and the sun burst forth through the storm clouds. Id. at pags. 646-647.

=========

Unlike Jefferson who wished to be remembered for his greatest of creative works in life, Adams desired pietas as his best eulogy. On the sarcophagus lid of his ancestor Henry Adams (1583 - 1646), John Adams had inscribed these words of purpose and meaning:

This stone and several others have been placed in this yard by a great, great, grandson from a veneration of the piety, humility, simplicity, prudence, frugality, industry, and perseverance of his ancestors in hopes of recommending an affirmation of their virtues to their posterity.

In the end, what mattered to Adams? Not political triumphs or defeats. Not even the presidency. What mattered was friendship restored, faith in the next generation, humility about what he knew.

It was as a grandfather that Adams reached into posterity. One day, Caroline asked Adams about the riddles of life. What did it all mean? Caroline professed to know little about so much. In his answer to Caroline, Adams gave meaning to life:

You are not singular in your suspicions that you know but little…The longer I live, the more I read, the more patiently I think, and the more anxiously I inquire, the less I seem to know….Do justly. Love mercy. Walk humbly. This is enough….So questions and answers your affectionate grandfather.