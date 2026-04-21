Major presidential biographies take three to seven years to write from conception to publication. Following the spark of an idea may be 2-4 years of research (archives, primary sources, locations). The research is commonly built upon by 1-2 years of writing. Lay readers may not appreciate that writing a first draft is never the final product. Great authors will undergo 6-12 months of editing and production before you see the published book on your book shelf.

I do not know how much time author Jon Meacham devoted to Thomas Jefferson: The Art of Power but Thomas Jefferson was a #1 New York Times Bestseller. Surely, Meacham invested as much of his life in understanding the Man from Monticello as other elite presidential biographers like Ron Chernow's Washington: A Life (2010): ~7 years, David McCullough's John Adams (2001): ~7 years, and Doris Kearns Goodwin's Team of Rivals (2005): ~10 years.

Meacham achieved mastery with his 768-page biography of Jefferson. Consider his sweeping bibliography. I counted (1) 61 Magazines, Journals, and Newspapers, (2) 186 Articles, Essays, Reviews, and Web Pages, (3) 554 Books Consulted, and (4) 49 Manuscript Collections. And after years of the deepest research into the author of the Declaration of Independence, what did Meacham conclude was the cause of the American Revolution? Nuance and complexity is always the sign of a discerning intellect. And I received a multi-causal answer which did justice to the times of American revolution.

Years of research and living with hundreds of primary and secondary sources led Meacham to this answer. There was no single cause of the revolution. It is better to think of the revolution as the James River that flows through the heart of Richmond, Virginia. As many tributaries stream into the James River, so did several human motivations flow into the revolutionary sentiment of men like Patrick Henry, Peyton Randolph, George Wythe, George Washington, Richard Henry Lee and Thomas Jefferson.

First, there was the example of the English Civil War (1642-1651) where Englishmen in Parliament refused to accept the absolute royal power of King Charles I. Annoyed with democratic interference, King Charles shut down Parliment and ruled alone for 11 years. He claimed monarchs were appointed by God. King Charles I would lose his battle with Parliament and was executed in the year 1649. I guess even royals can bleed. The colonials watched from a distance and took note.

Second, there was a strong culture in the colonies that centered individual freedom. Freedom should be paramount whether one was engaged in civic, economic, or religious life. Think of it as the liberal tradition which has been lost sight of today.

Third, virtue was the measure of a good life. “The classical republican ethos that centered on virtue, harmony, balance, and fear of corruption had come to the Anglo-American world through Renaissance Florence, where Machiaveli and others sought to preserve the best of the ancient republics.” (p. 113) I often champion pietas as a forgotten virtue for Americans. A Call for Pietas The Virtue of Pietas The Loss of Pietas at Skull and Bones

Fourth, the Great Awakening had swept through towns, villages and hamlets. Revivals preached “the centrality of the individual soul in relation to God.” (p.113) Jefferson used faith in God to arouse his sleepy Virginians of the tryanny dead ahead.

Finally, many powerful men of property found themselves in debt to British creditors. It was a sore point and, I suspsect, motivated George Washington more than anything else. Jefferson also had his run-ins with perpetual indebtedness to distant English creditors.

All of these profound understandings of the revolutionary generation in Virginia and Massachusetts arose from a wealth of knowlege matched by few other humans. Meacham did well in Thomas Jefferson.

Just An Observation: At no point does Meacham divine that slavery was the cause of the American Revolution. I agree with Meacham. See The 1619 Project.