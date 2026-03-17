Winkfield’s Substack

Winkfield’s Substack

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Gary's avatar
Gary
2h

Yet if reparations were ever approved in California, she might get a check!

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Kayleen A Smith's avatar
Kayleen A Smith
7h

I agree with Bill.

The video was great!!!

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