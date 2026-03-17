A week or two ago, I was walking around my office building. I needed to clear my head and allow my mind to wander. I approached a dark-skinned woman whom I suspected might be homeless but I didn’t know. One should never make assumptions about people. I remember the time I hesitated to engage a homeless man on the street because of his shabby appearance. Come to find out the young man was my younger son’s best friend. I learned my lesson about first impressions.

Anyway, as I approached the woman, she asked for the time. I slowed down, looked at my cell phone, and gave her the time. She thanked me. Something in her voice betrayed a foreign land. She did not sound like a native of San Diego or even America. My curiosity got the better of me. I could have kept walking but her accent sounded so different to my ears. I wanted to know more.

I hear an accent. Where are you from? A simple question. I expected a simple, unremarkable answer. Maybe, she was from the islands.

I’m from Ghana!

What were the odds I would meet someone from Ghana on the streets of downtown San Diego. Not high.

Because of my deep genealogical research, I had a deep appreciation for tribal identities in Africa. I knew “Ghana” was a surface answer for an American stranger. I wanted to know more, and truth be told, show I was hip to tribal identities in West Subsaharan Africa. I was a man of knowledge.

What tribe are you from? As I asked the question, I felt mild sophistication and awareness. I was paying the woman respect with my question.

I’m Ashanti!

I had my answer. I replied, I was part Igbo and Fulani. All praise to my nerd tendencies and love of my genetic chromosomes parsed out on Gedmatch.com.

She acknowledged my reply and politely suggested she could see the Igbo in me. She bowed her whole body in my direction and I felt the faint feeling of tribal connection.

She was humoring me. She was probably just trying to get to the train station. I was the one making this into a moment about ancestry and slave trade history. For her, it might have just been: American guy asks where I’m from. I answer politely. I bow (as I might to anyone). I move on with my day.

I immediately thought about the encounter. I associate the Ashanti people with royalty who traded slaves — particularly the royal and merchant classes who sold captives to European traders. But this woman on the street was probably descended from common Ashanti people, not the trading elite. Did that distinction matter? Should it? Could this woman on the street have been the descendant of Ashanti slave traders back in the day? Should I feel a slight chill rather than a tribal connection? On the other hand, she did not appear to be royalty which countered my assumptions about the Ashanti people.

My tribal identity questions meant something to me — a way to show I was knowledgeable, connected, aware. But did they mean anything to her? Or was I performing my African consciousness for my own benefit?

Did she view me as the descendant of slaves who lost the struggle for freedom on the continent centuries ago? Was her ceremonial bow homage to blackness or Ashanti guilt about complicity in the slave trade? These were questions that came to my mind. As always, I did not have answers.

A week later, I’m still thinking about that bow. Two strangers from opposite sides of an ancient trauma, meeting on a San Diego street. She’s Ashanti — from the people who sold humans. I’m Igbo/Fulani — from the people who were sold. And yet we both ended up in America, both navigating this strange new world far from the continent. Maybe, the bow wasn’t about guilt or homage. Maybe it was just acknowledgment — we carry this history, we didn’t create it, and we’re both trying to figure out what it means for us now.

Or, maybe she was just being polite to a stranger who gave her the time of day. Should I feel the weight of ancestral grievance rather than tribal connection? Should the history of the slave trade create distance between us, even now, even here?

Later, I looked up the Ashanti people. Wikipedia confirmed what I’d vaguely known:

“The Asante Empire was the largest slaveowning and slave trading state in the territory of today's Ghana during the Atlantic slave trade.[142] The welfare of their slaves varied from being able to acquire wealth and intermarry with the master's family to being sacrificed in funeral ceremonies. The Asante believed that slaves would follow their masters into the afterlife.” — Wikipedia

So my instinct about royalty and slave-trading was correct. But what did that mean for our brief connection on a San Diego street? This question occurred to me as she quickly made her way to the train station. I continued my American walk around my San Diego office building.

The Slave Kingdoms: The Ashanti