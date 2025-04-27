https://schrts.co/cvsSbFSB https://stockcharts.com/sc3/ui/?s=SPY

The stock market is going up for now. Since the April 7, 2024 low in price action on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (a proxy for the Standard and Poor’s 500 Index which in turn is a proxy for general market conditions), the market has been going up. Look at the lower chart labeled MACD. MACD is short for Moving Average Convergence Divergence. In other words, the underlying MACD indicator can be a better tell of the trend than the downward sloping 50-day and 200-day moving average. My point is the MACD indicator is pointing up. This means the trend is now UP, despite the larger downward sloping 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

In the market place, the trend is your friend. Now is a good time to buy. Ride the trend up. Is it possible that price action might revisit the April 7 lows? Most assuredly, and if that happened, that would likely produce a positive divergence between a lower low in the price action and a higher low in the MACD indicator. Some of the most powerful signals in technical analysis would be a positive divergence. Consider this tale from my past involvement:

True story-In 2004, I helped a colleague open a brokerage account. She asked for a suggestion. I studied the stocks that had had the most dramatic drops recently. I decided upon IMOS because of its triple positive divergence between the price action and underlying MACD indicator. That stock rose almost 300% within four weeks and become one of the top 20 performing stocks on the New York Stock Exchange for the 3rd quarter in 2004. I nailed the August 17, 2004 low in price based on technical considerations alone.)

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. I am not a certified financial advisor or trader on Wall Street. Who can compete with AI in the market place? I know simple things. The Trend is your friend. Buying on the first of the month usually leads to a short-term profit. And we may, or may not, see a positive divergence between the MACD underlying indicator and daily price action on the S&P 500 Index between now and December 31. However, there is an argument that April 7, 2024 presented a multi-year low in the market.

Some cycle research suggests many cycles are turning up this April. When everyone is bullish, that is the time to be bearish. When everyone is bearish, that is the time to be bullish. Once upon a time, I was young and thought I knew everything about market conditions. Now, I appreciate all I do not know in the market. I remember the good old days before AI:

I wholeheartedly agree with you concerning commodities. I have made 50% on sugar contracts within an hour, doubled my money within 7 days, and lost 50% within 2 hours. If you call the market for sugar contracts to be a casino, you will get no objection from me. However, stocks are a different matter. With enough experience and homework, I can develop a feel for market ups and downs on the Standard & Poor's 500 Index. Look at me. I was 100% long in my retirement accounts from 1999 to 2008 because I believed that market conditions were Bullish. The Federal Reserve was cutting interest rates. Consumers were going into debt to power corporate profits. All was right with the world. My decision to stay 100% in stocks was not gambling. It was studied research of the fundamentals.

My decision to go 100% cash in August of 2008 was not gambling. I studied a five-year chart of the Nasdaq and saw a Rising Wedge Pattern. Trading Psychology teaches that, if the trend is down, then higher highs and higher lows on decreasing volume is bearish. Lower prices are ahead. I made the decision based on the market psychology to sell out of stocks. It was a studied decision.

Similarly, my call of the market bottom in March of 2009 was based upon a bottoming of the 10-week, 20-week, and 40-week cycles. In the past, I had made a lot of money based on buying the bottoming of these cycles in time. I am not bragging because I have lost money and made many mistakes in the market. I have my failures. But consider that I grew $700 to $20,000 from August 29, 2007 to October 15, 2007 based upon the bottom in this cycle, the choice of a high tech stock with growth potential (Research in Motion), and skillful buying of call options when the stock price hit the 13-day moving average in an uptrend and selling after 3 days of holding. I'm just saying that my August - October 2007 campaign was not luck. It took skill to (a) see and recognize the signal that it was a good time to buy, (b) to choose with care the right stock based on fundamental prospects for high growth, (c) recognizing that the opportunity in time called for leverage in call options, (d) understanding that the trend is your friend and that the market and Research in Motion would be in an uptrend, and (e) knowing that the best play was to always buy call options at the 13-day moving average in a strong uptrend, hold for 1-3 days, and then sell the options for profit.

Now, ladies and gentlemen, the market kind of bores me. We are in the middle of a decade. The odds favor buying and holding. The trend is up for now. An old trader was once asked what should a young whippersnapper do in the market? The wise elder replied, it’s a Bull Market. It’s that simple. Prices go up in a Bull Market. The rest is needless anxiety and wasted hours from living life and writing books and essays.

=========

Want to know what does not bore me? Artificial Intelligence (AI). I cannot believe the things we are witnessing in the market place. Oh, to be 25 years old again! Check out this amazing interview with Brett Adcock, the founder and CEO of Figure. Figure is dominating the humanoid robot space right now. There are legions of robots deployed at a BMW factory in South Carolina doing the work. The robots do not need bathroom breaks. They do not tire and need naps during the day. They do not sleep. They do not make errors. Stunning to my eyes and ears. The plan is to deploy millions of robots.

The rental price? $300 a month, operating 24 hours a day, and no complaints.

If Earl G. Graves, Jr. were alive today, he would be beating the drums for young black MBAs to start humanoid robot companies, large language model companies, AI Agentic companies, hologram companies, data center companies, quantum computing companies, asteroid mining companies. Where is the vision, the thirst for new frontiers in the hearts and minds of our gifted and talented black young adults? It is a national scandal that there may be ZERO black female AI engineers employed at Anthropic and Open AI. Tell me I am wrong. I would love to be wrong.

I fault too many grandparents and great uncles lost in activism who fail to inspire grandchildren and great nephews and nieces to seize the day! What do you think? Am I out to lunch? Where are the black American Brett Adcocks? Sam Altmans? Dario Amodeis? https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dario_Amodei Anthropic

Each day, we are closer to a New Frontier in Human Culture and Consciousness. I can feel it!

Good evening!