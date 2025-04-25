I came across an excellent essay this evening about Wokeness as a mental disorder. Is Woke A Mental Disorder? My thoughts turned to “Klingon.” My co-author, Jen, remembers Klingon, don’t you? For those who do not recall my close encounter with Klingon, here is the memorable tale.

I joined a book club headed by a fellow graduate of Harvard Law School. The book was Reconstruction by Eric Foner, one of my favorite historians. I was expecting a free-wheeling, invigorating exchange of ideas. I belong to another book club where we read about U.S. Presidents every month or two. A great group of fellow men. The Book Club On second thought, I have already written about Klingon in a previous essay. Enjoy! The Language of Klingons

I still remember how Klingon visibly shook with rage! Yes, he visibly shook in rage as I expressed the mildest opposition to reparations for American slavery. It was wild, ladies and gentlemen. It was wild!

A Taste of Klingon

I would like to troll all of the Klingons out there in the world this evening. I don’t do dogma. I parrot not slogan words. Nothing is about power. Identity is immaterial to me. Microaggressions are as real as gremlins. And only a slave mentality would thirst for reparations for American slavery in the year 2025. Pull up on the slave mentality.

I keep my distance from those who suffer from mental disorders like double and split thinking. Cognitive dissonance is not my bag. Is Woke A Mental Disorder?

If you’re going to be a Klingon, at least have some self-pride in who you are. A slave mentality is beneath you. “The Klingon spirit is to overcome adversity, to strive no matter the odds and to struggle and never quit. It is the song of Kahless The Unforgettable!”